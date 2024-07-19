I'm a Luxury Jewelry Designer: 6 Investment Pieces That Will Last a Lifetime

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Clear Cut)

If you’re invested in the fine jewelry world at all, you’ve heard of The Clear Cut. The fashion-person beloved brand behind some of New York City’s best jewelry has had a devoted following since launching in 2018. What you might not have heard of, though, is the woman behind the brand: co-founder Olivia Landau. While most fourth-generation family jewelers would prefer to stay in the shadows, Landau has focused on stepping into the light.

After launching her natural diamond education blog pre-Forbes 30 Under 30 Fame, Landau and her husband-turned–co-founder Kylie Simon have kept modernization and personality at the forefront, challenging the norms of an outdated, male-dominated field by focusing on bringing education and natural diamond awareness into the forefront of millennials and Gen Z’s minds. Landau's efforts have paid off: The Clear Cut is now the largest digitally native natural diamond company in the U.S.

Six years after launch, Landau is hitting her stride and has become the face of the brand. She’s launched a podcast, gone viral several times over, and crafted a cult following that has incorporated The Clear Cut into every facet of their lives—from taking Landau's nail color recommendations to buying heirloom-worthy diamond bands for their life partners. Diamonds are Landau’s best friend, and thanks to her million-dollar idea, she wants to make them yours, too.

Below, we caught up with Landau to discuss her origin story, her passion for natural diamond education, and of course, the true investment pieces that everyone needs to have in their jewelry box that will stand the test of time.

I know The Clear Cut primarily has two nodes of business: that of engagement rings and the other dealing with fine jewelry. I’m curious to hear the difference between the two as it pertains to design, creative vision, and craftsmanship.

Our custom diamond engagement rings and our fine jewelry collection are both strongly based on the principles of using the highest-quality materials and craftsmanship. All of our pieces only use natural diamonds, solid 14K, 18K gold, and platinum, and each piece is handmade to order in New York City. When it comes to our custom diamond engagement rings, each ring is truly one of a kind: A client receives a unique experience to work one-on-one with a GIA-certified graduate gemologist who handpicks each stone after working with the client through our custom-built ring portal. Once the client selects their diamond, they will work closely with their gemologist to design a one-of-a-kind ring specifically designed to their preferences and to highlight the beauty of their natural diamond. Each ring is handmade in New York City and then sent out with a physical GIA certificate and insurance appraisal. Our engagement process is truly unique because we blend human touch and expertise with cutting-edge technology.

When it comes to our fine jewelry collection, we design with our customers and community in mind. All of our pieces are timeless investment pieces with a modern edge. Each piece is made to order in New York City and is made to last for generations to come.

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Clear Cut

All of The Clear Cut’s diamond fine jewelry is created using naturally mined diamonds, and it’s a very strong point throughout the brand and on social media. For you, where does your passion for consumer education come from when it comes to today’s online diamond debate and the alternatives that exist in the market?

A pivotal moment for me was my first trip to Botswana in 2022 as part of Forbes’ 30 Under 30. This experience was life-changing and deeply reinforced my passion for diamonds. In Botswana, diamonds have transformed the nation: Everyone has access to free education, there is no student debt, and healthcare is free. These precious stones have built the country, and this story is one I share with my community to illustrate why diamonds are so special. After all, diamonds are older than the stars in the sky, and their value extends beyond their beauty, touching lives and building futures.

In today’s world, we are inundated with misinformation, and unfortunately, retailers often push this misinformation to profit off consumer confusion. We stand firm in our commitment to quality, working only with the highest-grade natural diamonds and avoiding materials like moissanite, CZ, or enhanced diamonds.

I’d love to hear a bit about your diamond grading process in regard to choosing the stones for TCC’s fine jewelry pieces. How do you know what stones are “good enough” to pass your test?

Each person who works on our fine jewelry team is a certified GIA graduate gemologist or diamonds graduate. We believe it is important to have a team that is expert-driven. For our fine jewelry pieces, each diamond is handpicked and inspected to ensure the highest quality materials are being used, while also pairing it with cutting-edge technology to ensure quality control and no cross contamination with any lab-grown stones. For our engagement rings, we only use untreated and GIA-certified diamonds.

As a female entrepreneur in a male-dominated industry (often full of older, traditional men), what challenges did you initially face in taking your business to the next level?

I think one of the biggest challenges when starting my business as a young woman in a traditionally older male-dominated industry was fighting to be taken seriously. I had to work 10 times harder and set very ambitious goals and standards for myself and the business. As the business grew and I continued to prove myself, I noticed I gained more and more respect from the industry.

I’d love to hear a bit more about what the brand has in the pipeline. Are there any exciting projects, collaborations, or new categories you’re excited about in 2024 and beyond?

We have several exciting projects and collaborations in the pipeline for 2024 and beyond, one of which is a focus on our collection pieces, particularly wedding bands. We’ve seen significant growth in this category, and we’re thrilled to offer more designs that cater to our customers’ diverse tastes and preferences.

Additionally, we remain committed to promoting the countries of origin and telling the rich stories of natural diamonds. We have an ongoing collaboration with Tracr, a cutting-edge blockchain platform that provides transparency and traceability for diamonds. This partnership allows us to offer our customers detailed information about the origin of their diamonds, ensuring they can make informed and ethical purchasing decisions. By highlighting the journey of these precious stones, we aim to deepen the connection between our customers and the communities that benefit from diamond mining. These initiatives reflect our dedication to innovation, education, and sustainability in the diamond industry.

I’d love to learn a bit more about your day-to-day routine and how you prepare yourself for success. What secrets to entrepreneurship and building a brand can you share with readers?

Authenticity, hands down. It is so important to stick to your guns and never compromise your morals, ethics, or integrity for short-term profits or success. I always think of my brand and business with a long-term vision and want to feel passionate and 100% authentic about every decision and vision that is made. A daily practice that I believe helps me with this is journaling and practicing gratitude.

For you, what does the future of the diamond business look like? How do you think you’ll be able to usher in that new era?

As a fourth-generation diamond expert, I’ve seen firsthand the evolution of the diamond industry. Growing up, my parents advised me against entering the industry, labeling it as a dying one. However, they were mistaken. The diamond industry was not dying; it was evolving. By embracing technology and social media, I found a way to modernize this antiquated industry and create new opportunities, working with partners like Tracr to transparently track diamonds on the blockchain or highlighting our commitment to educating the public on natural diamonds alongside the government of Botswana.

I’m incredibly proud of our accomplishments at The Clear Cut, from developing custom software to providing valuable educational content and establishing a scholarship for BIPOC women to enter the diamond industry. As our business has matured, I’ve taken on an increasing leadership role within the industry, working with partners to drive a new era of change and leadership.

If you could sit down with younger Olivia today, what would you tell her?

I would tell her to dream big and anything is possible if you work hard enough at it. The best way to predict the future is to create it.

