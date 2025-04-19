I'm a Jewellery-Obsessed Fashion Editor—These are the 6 Under-the-Radar Brands Set to Dominate This Year

If there’s one thing I love most in this world, it’s discovering under-the-radar brands worth shouting about—especially when it comes to jewellery. I love jewellery as its the easiest way to dress up or down any outfit; the right piece can elevate your look, make a statement and tie everything together.

For a while, finding brands I truly loved felt like navigating a minefield. Every other Instagram ad introduced yet another 'best jewellery label', each promising the same trifecta: longevity, quality, and style. That’s where the real challenge began—how do you know where to spend your money when they all sound exactly the same?

Once an industry dominated by two extremes—the affordable and the high-end—the jewellery market has now diversified, creating space for a wave of new, stylish brands that cater to a variety of price points and aesthetic preferences. Your Cartiers, Van Cleefs, and Tiffanys will always be staples when it comes to timeless, high-quality pieces.

However, there are also plenty of exciting, lesser-known brands with all the credentials to earn a place in your capsule collection. And that’s where I come in.

Below, I’ve rounded up some of my favourite slightly under-the-radar jewellery brands. Sure, you might’ve come across a few of them before, but hopefully there’s also something new that catches your eye. Enjoy!

What are the different categories of jewellery?

Costume jewellery: Otherwise known as fashion jewellery, this category typically ranges from a few pounds to a couple of hundred. Often crafted from more affordable base materials like brass, copper, or nickel, these pieces are designed to mimic the look of fine jewellery—without the hefty price tag. With a wide variety of styles available, you can find almost anything your heart desires. I find this type of jewellery especially useful for creating a specific look or experimenting with a vibe before committing to a longer-lasting investment piece.

Demi-fine jewellery: Sitting in the middle ground between fashion jewellery and fine jewellery, demi-fine jewellery offers the perfect blend of affordable luxury. These pieces are crafted from high-quality metals like sterling silver, 14-karat gold, or 18-karat gold-plated vermeil, and often feature semi-precious stones such as rose quartz, opal, amethyst, and more. They provide the durability and longevity that costume jewellery often lacks — all without breaking the bank. These pieces make up the core of my capsule collection and are the ones I reach for in my day-to-day styling.

Fine jewellery: The crème de la crème of jewellery. Designer jewellery pieces are crafted from precious metals such as 14k, 18k, or 22k gold (in white, yellow, or rose tones), platinum, and sterling silver. They often feature genuine gemstones like diamonds, rubies, emeralds, and other highly prized stones. With a wide price range, this is ideal for celebrating milestones, marking special occasions, or investing in a piece that will last a lifetime.

Shop the Niche Jewellery Brands I Love:

1. MAYA BRENNER

Style Notes: In business for two decades, this brand was founded on the idea of infusing timeless, classic pieces with a sense of whimsical pleasure. Beloved by American A-listers such as Meghan Markle, Nina Dobrev, and Alessandra Ambrosio, its designs have come to be known as “a piece to protect your peace,” as actress Abigail Spencer (Suits, Grey’s Anatomy, Mad Men) puts it. Spencer collaborated with Brenner on the bestselling Retreat necklace collection.

Know by the stars but not by the masses, Maya Brenner jewellery is one to note due to its personalised pieces. These incorporate semi-precious stones and have a ‘Add-a-Letter,’ function allowing you to send the necklace back and add another charm. This thoughtful design creates a deeper connection to the piece and solidifies its status as a modern heirloom

SHOP THE BRAND:

Maya Brenner Custom Gold Necklace £292 SHOP NOW Add a personal touch with custom letters, charms, or birthstones — a meaningful way to represent yourself or someone special.

Maya Brenner The Happiness Retreat Necklace £445 SHOP NOW A personal favourite of Meghan Markle, (as seen on her ShopMy) The Happiness Retreat Necklace have a variety of crystals promoting love, happiness, purity.

Maya Brenner Etched Paris Ring £860 SHOP NOW This gaped croissants silhouette is such a fun addition to any capsule collection.

Maya Brenner Birthstone Stud £122 SHOP NOW A birthstone piece is always a good idea when building your capsule collection.

2. Scandivv The Label

Style Notes: Owned by Robin—better known as Scandivv, a social media creator with an audience of over 700K followers—Scandivv the Label is the epitome of “the bigger, the better.” Embracing the nostalgic charm of '70s boho-chic jewellery, the brand taps into the vintage-inspired trinket trend that’s taken off across the fashion world, especially following the highly anticipated Chloé SS25 show.

SHOP THE BRAND:

Scandivv Pien Necklace £27 SHOP NOW Cord necklaces a bold pendent are the IT piece this summer, this is a great price point to get involved without breaking the bank.

Scandivv Eef Handchain £19 SHOP NOW Made popular by NYC fashion influencers Acquired Style and Halley Kate, hand chains are set to be the accessory.

Scandivv Nouk Bangle £19 SHOP NOW I would layer this over a long sleeved shirt or to wear on its on or with a bracelet stack.

3. TEA AND TEQUILA

Style Notes: If you’re into intricate details and thoughtful touches in every design—and you care deeply about your environmental impact—this might Tea and Tequila might just be the brand for you. Founded by friends Sarah Goodwin and Millie Bellville, the brand seamlessly blends Mexico City’s rich crafting traditions with London’s contemporary design to create pieces that are brilliantly unique yet remarkably wearable.

Spotted on London It-girls like Olivia Neill and Mia Regan, the brand’s aesthetic carries a playful nod to the kitschy jewels seen in recent spring collections at Saint Laurent and Valentino. With a strong focus on sustainability, Tea and Tequila prides itself on using biodegradable and long-lasting materials across all production and packaging—style with substance, through and through.

Curious to see the pieces in person? Tea and Tequila is popping up in London from 18–23 June 2025 at 15 Bateman Street — mark your calendars!

SHOP THE BRAND:

Tea & Tequila Rainbow Necklace in Gold £200 SHOP NOW I’d style this with my everyday outfits—from work attire to relaxed days at home. The shape and design feel versatile enough to travel with you wherever life takes you.

Tea & Tequila Pearl Ring in Silver £70 SHOP NOW The prefect silver pearl ring does in fact exist.

Tea & Tequila Cross Charm in Gold £100 SHOP NOW Each pendent can be mixed and matched with every chain/necklace on site, breathing new life into each piece.

4. Josephine Studio

Style Notes: If you’re into contemporary jewellery - especially pieces that look like tiny works of art - then Josephine should definitely be on your radar. Launched in 2022 by best friends Camilla and Sarah, this Norwegian label has already become a favourite among the fashion crowd. Inspired by its namesake, Empress Joséphine Bonaparte (a rebel in her time), and that same fearless, effortlessly cool vibe runs through every piece.

With bold, sculptural jewellery having a serious moment right now - think the puffed-up styles from Balmain or the chunky throwbacks at Saint Laurent - Josephine feels super current but still timeless. Their rings, in particular, have nailed that perfectly imperfect stack look. Everything’s beautifully made and designed to actually last, so you’re not just buying into a trend - you’re building a collection.

SHOP THE BRAND:

Josephine Triple ring £1230 SHOP NOW A mixed metal ring feels timeless.

JOSEPHINE STUDIO EU Chunky Gold Hoop £230 SHOP NOW A chunky gold hoop will always be in style.

Josephine Chunky Bangle £393 SHOP NOW A simplistic yet impactful design.

5. Walton Emma

Style Notes: Looking for one-of-a-kind precious gems in chunky, eye-catching settings? Walton Emma is the brand you need to know. Another standout namesake label, Emma Walton creates bespoke pieces that have caught the eye of style icons like Dua Lipa and Olivia Neill. Following in her jeweller mother’s footsteps, Emma reimagines timeless styles with her own playful, distinctive twist.

I actually discovered the brand on Instagram during the pandemic - have been a Walton Emma loyalist ever since. Her designs are like sweet treats in jewellery form, with a whimsical, confection-like feel that looks straight out of Marie Antoinette’s jewellery box (in the best way possible). Known for her one-off custom pieces, Emma takes personalisation to a whole new level. Keep an eye on her Instagram for exclusive drops - they’re dreamy, and they tend to sell out in seconds.

SHOP THE BRAND:

Walton Emma San Valentino £2500 SHOP NOW An iconic signature, pink and gold have never looked better than this ring.

Walton Emma Sorbetto £5000 SHOP NOW When I think of modern heirloom, I think of this ring.

Walton Emma Diamante £800 SHOP NOW This silver signet is a elevated classic.

6. Loveness Lee

Style Notes: Obsessed with the abstract? You need to know about Loveness Lee. Since launching in 2017, this British contemporary jewellery label has been turning abstract textures and organic forms into wearable art. Inspired by the marks and patterns left by nature, founder Loveness - who learned from her architect mum - creates sculptural, serendipitous pieces that feel completely unique.

All of her designs are crafted using recycled sterling silver and gold, so you’re not just getting something beautiful, but something meaningful too. Whether you're into bold statement pieces or subtle everyday styles, Loveness Lee has something for every jewellery mood - and it’s all sustainably made. What’s not to love?

SHOP THE BRAND:

Loveness Lee White Sapphire Earrings £95 SHOP NOW If you're in the market for something simplistic with an abstract edge these might just be the earrings for you.

Mushroom Aurum Trio Stacking Ring Set - Us 5 £555 SHOP NOW This ring stack feels extremely wearable and versatile.