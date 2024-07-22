Affordable, Chic, and Available Now—This New Watch Is Destined for Internet Fame

If I'm being honest, five years ago, I didn't really consider a watch a staple accessory in my rotation. I wore my dad's old Seiko—which was yellow gold with a vintage-looking round dial and a pretty worn-down cognac-brown leather band—a few days a week when it went with my outfit, loving it for its history (it was a gift from my mom for their 10th anniversary) and my memories of him wearing it growing up. It wasn't attached to my wrist, though, not in the same way that my two everyday watches are now. For the past two years, I haven't left my apartment without a watch on, either my steel Cartier Tank Must or my 26mm Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust in white gold. These days, you'll never see me wearing a necklace, rarely a bracelet, and recently, even my ears are often bare. My wrist, however, will always have a watch on it.

There's only one problem. You see, I'm way more of a gold-accent person than silver, and with both of my watches falling into the latter category color-wise, I'm kind of at a loss when my handbag, shoes, and belt are all decorated with gold hardware. And given how many of the current summer sales I've devoured already this season, I can't exactly walk into one of New York City's fine-jewelry establishments or watch dealers and come out with a brand-new yellow-gold timepiece.

Fortunately, my luck took a turn when I met with the Heaven Mayhem team earlier this summer over frites, burgers, and sparkling waters at Raf's in SoHo, where the viral brand's founder and designer, Pia Mance, let the Who What Wear team in on a little secret: The brand was about to launch watches. And after sneaking a peek at Mance's wrist, I knew immediately that the design she'd come up with was exactly what I'd been searching for. Even better? It costs $280 instead of $2800. Who am I kidding? A luxury timepiece these days will set you back more like $12,800, especially if it's new.

Well, it's been a few weeks, and now, the perfectly vintaged, extremely expensive-looking Heaven Mayhem watches are finally available to shop. Technically, there's only one watch, called the Icon Watch, and it comes with a black alligator-style leather strap nicknamed Kelly. It's crafted with quartz movement, genuine leather straps, and a stainless steel, gold-plated dial. For a touch of romance and personalization, every Icon Watch is engraved on the back with a handwritten message from Mance that reads, "Timeless Love, Heaven Mayhem x."

Arguably my favorite aspect of the new watches are how customizable they are. Sure, you get the black Kelly strap when you first buy it. However, you can then attach any of the other three strap options, each of which cost $70. There's Bruni, named after Carla Bruni, which is made of brown pebbled leather; Monroe, after Marilyn Monroe (obviously), which is a burgundy alligator-style leather; and Diana, after Princess Diana, which is emerald-green alligator-style leather.

Obviously, I had to try every last one before deciding which strap combo I was going to add into my regular watch rotation, as did all of my fellow WWW editors in the NYC office. But we didn't just put them on, snap a pic, and go on our merry way. We got to know these timepieces in the same way that fans of Heaven Mayhem like Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie Grainge, Matilda Djerf, Alix Earle, and Jasmine Tookes almost certainly will in the coming weeks and months. For example, we took meetings in them, conducted interviews in them, and of course, wrote stories in them. Hell, I'm wearing one right now as I write this one.

All that's to say, when we tell you we love these new timepieces, we're not just saying that. In fact, we probably all love them a little too much. They're just so chic it's going to be hard for me to not take home every strap style for every mood and slight outfit variation.

To help really paint the picture of the quality, versatility, and overall buy-worthy nature of Heaven Mayhem's just-launched watch category, I had all of the WWW editors who wear-tested one share exactly what they loved about the styles they tried on. Scroll down to hear their honest reviews. And while you're at it, shop the watch that's right for you. Just don't wait. If these are anything like the Los Angeles–based brand's ubiquitous earrings, they won't stay in stock for long.

Step 1: Shop the Icon Watch

Heaven Mayhem The Icon Watch $280 SHOP NOW "I think I can speak for all of our editors when I say that Heaven Mayhem is one of the most ever-present brands in our jewelry boxes. Mance's label is chic, cool, and wildly comfortable. The brand's expansion into watches is no different. Just like its Instagram-famous earrings, the watches look like they're taken from another era when craftsmanship was higher and pieces were meant to last." — Ana Escalante, Assistant Shopping Editor

Step 2: Pick Your Strap(s)

Heaven Mayhem The Bruni Strap $70 SHOP NOW "Nothing is quite as in-demand as a timepiece set on a leather band to complete a wrist stack—dress watches are the moment. The latest to have on your radar? The just-in Icon Watch from Heaven Mayhem." — Kristen Nichols, Associate Director of Special Projects

Heaven Mayhem The Diana Strap $70 SHOP NOW "I'm particularly into the adorable, subtle engraved message on the back of the watch— it feels like a true heirloom piece that'll live in my jewelry drawer forever. The interchangeable straps are also a great touch. Although, if you have a wider wrist like I do, they might be a bit tight since there's only one length currently available to purchase." — Ana Escalante, Assistant Shopping Editor

Heaven Mayhem The Monroe Strap $70 SHOP NOW "I'm personally such a fan of the Monroe strap because it reminds me of my dad's watch that I used to wear. This one, though, feels more feminine and refined, like it was made for me. I love how dainty the entire Icon Watch is and how you can switch it up with the straps in a way that makes it feel as if you bought four entirely different watches. Genius." — Eliza Huber, Senior Fashion Editor

Shop more popular Heaven Mayhem accessories:

