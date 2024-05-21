This High Street Bag is Racking Up 5* Reviews from Shoppers—Here’s Why It’s Suddenly Famous
We've said it before, and we'll say it again. When it comes to finding runway-ready trends at affordable prices, the Great British high street is simply unmatched. With an overwhelming stream of new seasonal styles coming at us at speedy rate, it helps to know that there are some stores you can turn to time and time again to get trending pieces at pleasing prices, and for us, Marks and Spencer has never let us down. Looking for a chunky sandal? They've got you. Linen trousers? No problem. Summer dresses? Even better. With such a successful hit rate we weren't surprised to see, social media's latest obsession is also an M&S marvel, but this time its an old favourite that is resurfacing for summer—the brand's straw basket bags.
Great bags don't come cheap, especially if you're looking for premium quality, but M&S manage to make budget-friendly fashion look expensive, and this designer-coded accessory is proof of their expertise. Should you looking for the Loewe look without splashing three figures, these affordable alternatives are proving extremely popular with shoppers who are looking to tap into one of summer's biggest trends without breaking the bank. And, if the 5 star reviews and "number 2 bestseller" status on the site is anything to go by, it's just as good IRL as it is on screen.
A post shared by M&S Insider Irayne
A photo posted by marksandspencer_irayne on
The Straw Tote bag isn't new to the site, but it is being rediscovered thanks to being spotted on the arms of Insta's savviest shoppers this spring. It's sleek, minimalist design, practical structure and now roomier size have made it made popular among editors and influencers alike, but a quick scroll through the rest of the handbag section throws out some equally good gems. A Jacquemus-esque fringed shopper! A pearl embellished woven bag! A circular straw bag that looks like it could have been woven in the South of France! Sure, we always knew M&S was a beloved source of basic pieces, but their raffia totes and woven bags are a whole other level of chic. Keep scrolling to see the very best all in one handy shopping gallery.
Shop Marks and Spencer Basket Bags:
This comes in three different colours, but I'm drawn to the chocolate brown.
I'm immediately adding this to my basket (excuse the pun).
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
-
5 Anti-Trend Handbags From the '90s That Will Never Go Out of Style
IYKYK.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
I'm Emotionally Attached to Chic Handbags—12 Picks I Can't Stop Thinking About
Sponsor Content Created With Coach Outlet
By Raina Mendonça
-
Spring Is Here, and These Designer Accessories Are the Only Ones That Matter
According to me.
By Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
-
I'm a Handbag Designer—4 Fashion-Forward Styles to Invest In This Spring
Meet the cool girl–approved label.
By Ana Escalante
-
Hailey Bieber Wore the Affordable It Bag That's Getting Buzzier by the Day
IYKYK.
By Allyson Payer
-
Spring's Most-Wanted Accessories, From Hats to Handbags
Period.
By Eliza Huber
-
7 Bag Colors the Fashion Crowd Is Wearing Instead of Black
I'll take one of each.
By Allyson Payer
-
Ashley Olsen Just Wore a $33,000 Version of 2024's Next Big Handbag Trend
Shop similar styles starting at $70.
By Eliza Huber