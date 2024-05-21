This High Street Bag is Racking Up 5* Reviews from Shoppers—Here’s Why It’s Suddenly Famous

We've said it before, and we'll say it again. When it comes to finding runway-ready trends at affordable prices, the Great British high street is simply unmatched. With an overwhelming stream of new seasonal styles coming at us at speedy rate, it helps to know that there are some stores you can turn to time and time again to get trending pieces at pleasing prices, and for us, Marks and Spencer has never let us down. Looking for a chunky sandal? They've got you. Linen trousers? No problem. Summer dresses? Even better. With such a successful hit rate we weren't surprised to see, social media's latest obsession is also an M&S marvel, but this time its an old favourite that is resurfacing for summer—the brand's straw basket bags.

Great bags don't come cheap, especially if you're looking for premium quality, but M&S manage to make budget-friendly fashion look expensive, and this designer-coded accessory is proof of their expertise. Should you looking for the Loewe look without splashing three figures, these affordable alternatives are proving extremely popular with shoppers who are looking to tap into one of summer's biggest trends without breaking the bank. And, if the 5 star reviews and "number 2 bestseller" status on the site is anything to go by, it's just as good IRL as it is on screen.

A post shared by M&S Insider Irayne A photo posted by marksandspencer_irayne on

The Straw Tote bag isn't new to the site, but it is being rediscovered thanks to being spotted on the arms of Insta's savviest shoppers this spring. It's sleek, minimalist design, practical structure and now roomier size have made it made popular among editors and influencers alike, but a quick scroll through the rest of the handbag section throws out some equally good gems. A Jacquemus-esque fringed shopper! A pearl embellished woven bag! A circular straw bag that looks like it could have been woven in the South of France! Sure, we always knew M&S was a beloved source of basic pieces, but their raffia totes and woven bags are a whole other level of chic. Keep scrolling to see the very best all in one handy shopping gallery.

Shop Marks and Spencer Basket Bags:

M&S Collection Straw Tote Bag £45 SHOP NOW Prepare to see this bag just about everywhere.

M&S Collection Straw Tote Bag £45 SHOP NOW It also comes in a black colourway too.

M&S Collection Straw Shoulder Bag £50 SHOP NOW This comes in three different colours, but I'm drawn to the chocolate brown.

M&S Collection Straw Fringed Tote Shopper £40 SHOP NOW I'm immediately adding this to my basket (excuse the pun).

M&S Collection Tote Bag £25 SHOP NOW The perfect pop of colour.

M&S Collection Tote Bag £25 SHOP NOW Black would look so chic with a white summer dress.

M&S Collection Straw Shoulder Bag £50 SHOP NOW The dream everyday bag.

M&S Collection Straw Pearl Shoulder Shopper £35 SHOP NOW Such stunning detailing.

M&S Collection Straw Round Shoulder Bag £30 SHOP NOW Tell me this doesn't look three times it's price tag.

M&S Collection Straw Cross Body Duffle Bag £35 SHOP NOW A mini option for an easy crossbody.

M&S Collection Straw Striped Tote Bag £40 SHOP NOW Add to suitcase and hit the beach.

M&S Collection Crochet Straw Shoulder Bag £50 SHOP NOW Crochet is having a moment right now.