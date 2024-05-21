This High Street Bag is Racking Up 5* Reviews from Shoppers—Here’s Why It’s Suddenly Famous

Remy Farrell
By
published

We've said it before, and we'll say it again. When it comes to finding runway-ready trends at affordable prices, the Great British high street is simply unmatched. With an overwhelming stream of new seasonal styles coming at us at speedy rate, it helps to know that there are some stores you can turn to time and time again to get trending pieces at pleasing prices, and for us, Marks and Spencer has never let us down. Looking for a chunky sandal? They've got you. Linen trousers? No problem. Summer dresses? Even better. With such a successful hit rate we weren't surprised to see, social media's latest obsession is also an M&S marvel, but this time its an old favourite that is resurfacing for summer—the brand's straw basket bags.

marks and spencer straw bag

(Image credit: @marksandspencer_sam)

Great bags don't come cheap, especially if you're looking for premium quality, but M&S manage to make budget-friendly fashion look expensive, and this designer-coded accessory is proof of their expertise. Should you looking for the Loewe look without splashing three figures, these affordable alternatives are proving extremely popular with shoppers who are looking to tap into one of summer's biggest trends without breaking the bank. And, if the 5 star reviews and "number 2 bestseller" status on the site is anything to go by, it's just as good IRL as it is on screen.

A post shared by M&S Insider Irayne

A photo posted by marksandspencer_irayne on

The Straw Tote bag isn't new to the site, but it is being rediscovered thanks to being spotted on the arms of Insta's savviest shoppers this spring. It's sleek, minimalist design, practical structure and now roomier size have made it made popular among editors and influencers alike, but a quick scroll through the rest of the handbag section throws out some equally good gems. A Jacquemus-esque fringed shopper! A pearl embellished woven bag! A circular straw bag that looks like it could have been woven in the South of France! Sure, we always knew M&S was a beloved source of basic pieces, but their raffia totes and woven bags are a whole other level of chic. Keep scrolling to see the very best all in one handy shopping gallery.

Shop Marks and Spencer Basket Bags:

Straw Tote Bag
M&S Collection
Straw Tote Bag

Prepare to see this bag just about everywhere.

Straw Tote Bag
M&S Collection
Straw Tote Bag

It also comes in a black colourway too.

Straw Shoulder Bag
M&S Collection
Straw Shoulder Bag

This comes in three different colours, but I'm drawn to the chocolate brown.

Straw Fringed Tote Shopper
M&S Collection
Straw Fringed Tote Shopper

I'm immediately adding this to my basket (excuse the pun).

Tote Bag
M&S Collection
Tote Bag

The perfect pop of colour.

Tote Bag
M&S Collection
Tote Bag

Black would look so chic with a white summer dress.

Straw Shoulder Bag
M&S Collection
Straw Shoulder Bag

The dream everyday bag.

Straw Pearl Shoulder Shopper
M&S Collection
Straw Pearl Shoulder Shopper

Such stunning detailing.

Straw Round Shoulder Bag
M&S Collection
Straw Round Shoulder Bag

Tell me this doesn't look three times it's price tag.

Straw Cross Body Duffle Bag
M&S Collection
Straw Cross Body Duffle Bag

A mini option for an easy crossbody.

Straw Striped Tote Bag
M&S Collection
Straw Striped Tote Bag

Add to suitcase and hit the beach.

Crochet Straw Shoulder Bag
M&S Collection
Crochet Straw Shoulder Bag

Crochet is having a moment right now.

Canvas Structured Tote Bag
M&S Collection
Canvas Structured Tote Bag

Strong enough for your everyday essentials.

Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.

