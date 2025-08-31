I'm Not Saying Goodbye to Colour, But Every It Bag I See Is This Trending Black Style

As a handbag-obsessed editor, it should come as no surprise to know that I spend a lot of time searching through the new bag launches, especially as the new season is almost upon us. Over the past week, I've been diving into the latest releases from some of the best brands around, and found that one distinct trend has come to the fore. From buckles to padlocks—so many of the It bags of the moment feature black leather bags with gold detailing.
Whilst it is a trend, there is nothing fast-moving about this specific design detail. Black bags have spent decades securing their spot as one of the most reliable handbag options around in terms of versatility and style. Alongside, metallic accents aren't a new addition to the handbag world, often denoting the origin of the bag itself, or adding a playful edge to a more serious piece. Truly, the pairing is as iconic as it comes, and we've spotted it over the years dotted throughout the new releases, but for 2025, this small detail is having a big impact.
The timing for this return to a timeless design concept falls in the wake of the quiet luxury revolution. The pared-back aesthetic that came from the rise of whispered wealth swiftly gained traction in the clothing department and has now trickled down into the handbag space. With one swift peek at the designs of the most renowned handbag creators around, it's clear that the most iconic bags of the moment are embracing the black and gold trend.
From new additions like the Prada Tumulte to revived icons like Chloé's Paddington bag, the return of this trend is clear. In terms of our wardrobes, it appears to denote the move to considered designs that will go the distance. Luxury handbags are coveted investment pieces, and any time that we are parting with a large sum of money, we want to ensure that the piece is one that we will reach for year after year. This small detail is one that is sure to feel classic and elevated in a year, decade, or even longer. Don't just take it from me, consider the It bags that have come before—the padlock of Saint Laurent's Sac du Jour, the horsebit of Gucci's Aura, and buckle details on The Row's Margaux—all featuring the black leather and gold detail trend.
If you're considering investing in a luxury bag this autumn, you might want to start by exploring the black leather and gold detail bags below.
Shop the Black Leather and Gold Detail Bag Trend:
Bottega Veneta
Women's Andiamo in Black
The Andiamo has been at the top of my wish list for months.
Prada
Prada Buckle Small Leather Handbag With Belt
This bold buckled bag will be a hero style for Prada for years to come.
Salvatore Ferragamo
Hug Soft Bicolor Shoulder Bag (m)
The Hug bag is recognisable for those in the know.
Loewe
Small Squeeze Bag in Mellow Nappa Lambskin
The gold chain is such a nice touch.
YSL
Sac De Jour in Smooth Leather
Gucci
Gucci Softbit Maxi Shoulder Bag
I love the slouchy silhouette of this bag.
CHLOÉ
Bracelet Embellished Textured-Leather Tote
There's a lot of personality in this bag.
Balenciaga
Rodeo Medium Leather Tote Bag
Rumour has it this is the next Margaux.
Miu Miu
Aventure Top-Handle Bag
Miu Miu bags always have so much personality.
Dolce&Gabbana
Capri Medium Leather Tote Bag
Sleek, spacious and elegant.
Jacquemus
Calisso Leather Shoulder Bag
This may be the perfect evening bag.
Givenchy
Pinch Medium Leather Tote Bag
This bag exudes luxury from every angle.
McQueen
Farringdon Leather Tote Bag
This also comes with a longer strap for various ways to wear.
Strathberry
Kite Hobo - Black
Meet your new everyday bag.
Mulberry
Bayswater 9 to 5
The hard part is choosing between the classic Bayswater and the updated style.
BURBERRY
Mini Leather Tote
The bold handle is so eye-catching.
Toteme
T-Lock Leather Satchel Black
Toteme's T-Lock bag has been reimagined for 2025.