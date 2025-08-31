I'm Not Saying Goodbye to Colour, But Every It Bag I See Is This Trending Black Style

As a handbag-obsessed editor, it should come as no surprise to know that I spend a lot of time searching through the new bag launches, especially as the new season is almost upon us. Over the past week, I've been diving into the latest releases from some of the best brands around, and found that one distinct trend has come to the fore. From buckles to padlocks—so many of the It bags of the moment feature black leather bags with gold detailing.

Whilst it is a trend, there is nothing fast-moving about this specific design detail. Black bags have spent decades securing their spot as one of the most reliable handbag options around in terms of versatility and style. Alongside, metallic accents aren't a new addition to the handbag world, often denoting the origin of the bag itself, or adding a playful edge to a more serious piece. Truly, the pairing is as iconic as it comes, and we've spotted it over the years dotted throughout the new releases, but for 2025, this small detail is having a big impact.

The timing for this return to a timeless design concept falls in the wake of the quiet luxury revolution. The pared-back aesthetic that came from the rise of whispered wealth swiftly gained traction in the clothing department and has now trickled down into the handbag space. With one swift peek at the designs of the most renowned handbag creators around, it's clear that the most iconic bags of the moment are embracing the black and gold trend.

From new additions like the Prada Tumulte to revived icons like Chloé's Paddington bag, the return of this trend is clear. In terms of our wardrobes, it appears to denote the move to considered designs that will go the distance. Luxury handbags are coveted investment pieces, and any time that we are parting with a large sum of money, we want to ensure that the piece is one that we will reach for year after year. This small detail is one that is sure to feel classic and elevated in a year, decade, or even longer. Don't just take it from me, consider the It bags that have come before—the padlock of Saint Laurent's Sac du Jour, the horsebit of Gucci's Aura, and buckle details on The Row's Margaux—all featuring the black leather and gold detail trend.

If you're considering investing in a luxury bag this autumn, you might want to start by exploring the black leather and gold detail bags below.

Shop the Black Leather and Gold Detail Bag Trend:

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

