I Know You're Stylish If You Already Own This Under-the-Radar, Highly Chic Bag Trend

Those with a keen eye for trends have probably noticed a new-season bag quietly slip into fashion circles this season. Neither flashy nor ostentatious, this emerging handbag style hinges on a subtle and thoughtful embellishment that fashion people can't get enough of.

Fastened around the chicest bags in circulation right now, the belted bag trend is every fashion person's new favourite buy.

Appearing in Prada's spring/summer 2024 collection, the brand's new Buckle Handbag (£4,500) was one of the most-talked about items from the season, and fashion devotees haven't been able to stop thinking about it since. A strong motif within the runway show, belts and buckles adorned accessories as well as waists, imparting a smart and polished detail that also has connections to '90s accessories trends, which also featured lots of strap and buckle add ons.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Prada SS24

An instant success on release, the bag has already attracted a number of high-profile wearers, including Lily James and Dua Lipa, and continues it reign and this season's It bag.

Simultaneously serious and playful, the belted bag trend has all of the hallmarks of a new cult-buy. Beyond Prada's iconic design, the trend has rippled into other high street and designer brands. Manu Atelier's Tote du Jour bag is a favourite amongst influencers, but I've also spotted compelling versions at Toteme, H&M and Reformation, too.

The autumn's answer to summer's raffia bag trend, expect to see a lot more of this emerging trend as we enter into the cooler season this month. To get ahead of the curve, read on to discover our edit of the best buckle detail bags to shop now.

SHOP THE BUCKLE BAG TREND HERE:

H&M Strap-Detail Shopper £28 SHOP NOW Trust me—this won't be in stock for long.

Reformation Alessandra Bucket Bag £498 SHOP NOW This also comes in black.

H&M Strap-Detail Crossbody Bag £22 SHOP NOW This crossbody bag is the perfect sizes for everyday use.

Toteme Belted Leather Bucket Bag Black £970 SHOP NOW This also comes in brown

Manu Atelier Mini Tote Du Jour Black £445 SHOP NOW This is a favourite within fashion circles.

Prada Medium Buckle Belt-Detail Suede Bag £3850 SHOP NOW Prada's buckle bag sits firmly at the top of my wishlist.

Miu Miu Aventure Nappa Leather Bag £2850 SHOP NOW This archive design is set to sell out.

New Look Dark Brown Leather-Look Buckle Tote Bag £30 SHOP NOW This also comes in three other shades.