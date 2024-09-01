I Know You're Stylish If You Already Own This Under-the-Radar, Highly Chic Bag Trend

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

Those with a keen eye for trends have probably noticed a new-season bag quietly slip into fashion circles this season. Neither flashy nor ostentatious, this emerging handbag style hinges on a subtle and thoughtful embellishment that fashion people can't get enough of.

Fastened around the chicest bags in circulation right now, the belted bag trend is every fashion person's new favourite buy.

Influencer wears a buckle handbag.

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Appearing in Prada's spring/summer 2024 collection, the brand's new Buckle Handbag (£4,500) was one of the most-talked about items from the season, and fashion devotees haven't been able to stop thinking about it since. A strong motif within the runway show, belts and buckles adorned accessories as well as waists, imparting a smart and polished detail that also has connections to '90s accessories trends, which also featured lots of strap and buckle add ons.

Prada SS24 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Prada SS24)

An instant success on release, the bag has already attracted a number of high-profile wearers, including Lily James and Dua Lipa, and continues it reign and this season's It bag.

Influencer wears a belted bag

(Image credit: @iziangus)

Simultaneously serious and playful, the belted bag trend has all of the hallmarks of a new cult-buy. Beyond Prada's iconic design, the trend has rippled into other high street and designer brands. Manu Atelier's Tote du Jour bag is a favourite amongst influencers, but I've also spotted compelling versions at Toteme, H&M and Reformation, too.

Influencer wears a buckle bag.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

The autumn's answer to summer's raffia bag trend, expect to see a lot more of this emerging trend as we enter into the cooler season this month. To get ahead of the curve, read on to discover our edit of the best buckle detail bags to shop now.

SHOP THE BUCKLE BAG TREND HERE:

Strap-Detail Shopper
H&M
Strap-Detail Shopper

Trust me—this won't be in stock for long.

Alessandra Bucket Bag
Reformation
Alessandra Bucket Bag

This also comes in black.

Strap-Detail Crossbody Bag
H&M
Strap-Detail Crossbody Bag

This crossbody bag is the perfect sizes for everyday use.

Belted Leather Bucket Bag Black
Toteme
Belted Leather Bucket Bag Black

This also comes in brown

Mini Tote Du Jour Black
Manu Atelier
Mini Tote Du Jour Black

This is a favourite within fashion circles.

Medium Buckle Belt-Detail Suede Bag
Prada
Medium Buckle Belt-Detail Suede Bag

Prada's buckle bag sits firmly at the top of my wishlist.

bag
Miu Miu
Aventure Nappa Leather Bag

This archive design is set to sell out.

Dark Brown Leather-Look Buckle Tote Bag
New Look
Dark Brown Leather-Look Buckle Tote Bag

This also comes in three other shades.

Voyou Medium Buckle-Embellished Suede Tote
Givenchy
Voyou Medium Buckle-Embellished Suede Tote

The suede accessories trend is taking off this autumn.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

