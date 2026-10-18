Fashion People Have Spoken—Every Great Autumn Outfit Features At Least One of These 7 Cult Buys
Every so often a great piece of clothing, an accessory or a micro trend comes along that is so good we can't help but sit up and take notice, and this autumn Who What Wear UK have been bookmarking the shopping finds so good that we're sharing them here before they sell out.
This season is all about finding that sweet spot between timeless investment pieces and directional updates that make your existing wardrobe feel fresh. The best autumn buys are the ones that work hard behind the scenes, seamlessly slotting into your everyday outfits while still feeling special enough to get you excited about wearing them again. As I sit writing this, I'm wearing the same maxi trench coat I've worn for the last three autumns, but it's what I wear underneath differs from year to year. In 2026, the shopping landscape is full of pieces that feel both relevant now and wearable for years to come, but it's often knowing what’s worth your money is half the battle.
With so many new-season buys landing online weekly, it can be difficult to distinguish between the fleeting trends and the pieces that genuinely deserve a place in your wardrobe, but that's where I come in. Whether you’re looking to refresh your everyday rotation, invest in a bag you’ll reach for day after day or simply add a few new-season touches to your existing line-up, I've been keeping an ear to the streets and noting the cult buys that have been quietly bubbling up into major trends.
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From the latest craze in knitwear to the long sleeve top good enough to rival the white tee, keep scrolling to see the pieces that fashion insiders are relying on to make getting dressed for the season ahead feel a little more inspiring. Consider this your edit of the very best autumn cult buys worth adding to your basket now.
1. Purple Knits
Style Notes: We already knew that purple was shaping up to be one of autumn/winter 2026’s biggest trends, but when Zoë Kravitz and Jennifer Lawrence recently stepped out in vibrant violet scarves it was clear, it's purple knits that have our full attention right now. As a welcome alternative to the chocolate browns, charcoal greys and classic black that we tend to reach for when the temperatures drop, bright purple is 2026's answer to the previous year's pop of red.
Whether you throw on a chunky purple jumper with straight-leg jeans and boots, or you tie a fine knit around your shoulders for a nod to the trend a la Alice Satterthwaite [pictured above], jumpers, cardigans, scarves and even hats are the easy way to make a statement without straying too far from your everyday uniform. However you choose to style it, purple knitwear feels like a fresh, new season investment distinctive enough to stand out, but timeless enough to revisit next autumn too.
Shop Purple Knitwear:
COS
Pure Cashmere Funnel Neck Jumper
Sandro
Wool and Cashmere Scarf
ALIGNE
Dion Brushed Wool Jumper
2. Flap Bags
Style Notes: You don't have to reinvent the wheel to come up with sartorial success, and it was Matthieu Blazy's maxi update on the O.G Chanel Flap bag that had us obsessed with the minimalist design all over again. Elegant, practical and effortlessly polished, the classic design of a fold over lid is having a renewed fashion moment, proving that sometimes the most enduring accessories are the ones that make the biggest impact.
While there's always room for tote in every wardrobe, what makes the trend particularly appealing is its versatility. A beautifully crafted flap bag looks just as good with baggy jeans and a cosy knit as it does with a dressier evening look. Whether you’re searching for a designer investment or a high-street find that looks considerably more expensive than it is, the flap bag is one of those rare accessories that manages to feel both on-trend and timeless. Consider it the finishing touch that will make even your simplest autumn outfits feel instantly more put-together.
Shop Flap Bags:
Chanel
Maxi Flap Bag
Parfois
Animal Print Leather Envelope Bag
Zara
Leather Shoulder Bag with Flap
3. Scoop-Neck Jumpers
Style Notes: When the runways and the high street align, you know you've got a cult classic on your hands, and the scoop-neck jumper deserves a place on your autumn wish list. Offering a softer, more feminine alternative to the baggy V-necks we've been wearing over white tees, this underrated shape strikes the perfect balance between elevated elegance and everyday wearability. With Reformation's Jonie knit proving to be an influencer favourite, the high street has followed suit, making a new chunkier, rolled scoop-collar feel like the perfect choice for those who appreciate the power of a good basic with great detailing.
And if the aforementioned purple knits aren't your thing, perhaps the scoop neck could be, as it lends itself well to fine cashmere, cosy wool and relaxed, slightly slouchy fits in a palette of cream, grey and chocolate brown. When a piece like this works so well tucked into straight-leg denim and loafers for an easy weekend look, or loosely over a simple black mini skirt, you know it's the kind of wardrobe staple that doesn't shout for attention, but will quietly earn its place in your autumn rotation for seasons to come.
Shop Scoop Neck Jumpers:
Reformation
Jonie Cashmere Oversized Scoop Neck
H&M
Mohair-Blend Jumper
ZARA
Round Neck Wool Blend Jumper
4. Ornate Duster Coats
Style Notes: We already have a lot to thank Conner Ives for, but right now it's for bringing beautifully ornate, fur trimmed coats back into the conversation. It's about time there was a trend to coax us away from the same leather biker jackets we've been reaching for every autumn, and these statement-making coats bring a dose of drama to even the most pared-back outfits. Think ankle-grazing silhouettes, intricate embroidery, tapestry-inspired patterns and sumptuous jacquard fabrics—what's not to love? Whether it comes in a rich jewel tone or maximises on vintage-inspired detailing, the beauty of the duster coat is that it does all the heavy lifting for you.
Wondering how to style such a head-turning piece? Take tips from the runway and celebs, and wear over a simple top and jeans for a fashion-forward approach to "casual" wear. Ornate coats might initially feel like a bold investment, but choosing a design in a wearable colour palette like Rixo's incredibly popular Micah jacket will ensure it earns plenty of outings beyond a single season. Sorry minimalists, this trend serves as a reminder that autumn dressing doesn't have to revolve around understated basics—sometimes, one beautifully detailed piece is all you need to make an outfit memorable.
Shop Duster Coats:
Free People
Denim and Bone Velvet Duster
Hayley Menzies
Olsen Satin Coat Black
Free People
Satin Return Duster
5. Henley Tops
Style Notes: ICYMI, the humble Henley is making a bid for your capsule wardrobe this season, sitting somewhere between a classic long-sleeved tee and a lightweight knit, but offering a little more interest than your everyday layering piece. This time around, the updated Henley in either ribbed cotton, fine-knit or slightly cropped iterations in autumnal shades of cream, brown and red are being stacked over vests and tees or worn as they are with loose leg jeans, and effortlessly thrown together to tell everyone that the wearer got ready in five minutes (even if it really took an hour).
When temperatures dip, wear a cashmere style under a blazer, suede jacket or wool coat for comfort that doesn't compromise on style. Could this long sleeve be the ideal foundation for autumn layering? I haven't seen anything to convince me otherwise. Understated but full of styling potential, the Henley top is the kind of hardworking basic that will seamlessly slot into your existing wardrobe and make getting dressed on cold, grey days feel that little bit easier.
Shop Henley Tops:
Free People
We The Free Jamie Henley
Rise & Fall
Women's Cashmere Merino Henley Jumper
Massimo Dutti
100% Cotton Long Sleeve Henley T-Shirt
6. Khaki Jeans
Style Notes: No one would ever dare call true blue jeans "dated", but khaki denim is shaping up to be one of the season’s most unexpected but refreshingly welcome trends. While blue and black pairs have dominated our wardrobes for countless years, there's something luxe about the muted, earthy tones and understated appeal that a khaki colourway brings, nodding to utilitarian dressing and making them surprisingly easy to style.
Relaxed, wide-leg and barrel silhouettes have been spotted on the street style set, often paired with equally slubby check shirts or long sleeve tees for a laidback look perfect for off-duty weekends. After also seeing a pair of khaki jeans worn with a royal purple top, I'm convinced that they work just as well with tonal neutrals as they do with richer autumnal shades, so before you buy yet another pair of classic blue straights, try on a distressed, earthy shade and see if it doesn't do the same job.
Shop Khaki Denim:
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Miro Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
Massimo Dutti
Mid-Waist Loose Fit Corduroy Pants
H&M
Balloon High Waist Jeans
7. Medallion Belts
Style Notes: Heavy hitters Dior, Celine and Givenchy have all put their spin on what could be considered one of the most overlooked accessories in our arsenal, the belt, and given a bold new update in the form of the medallion. There's simply no ignoring this bold, statement hardware and it's worn-in, vintage feel—if any jewellery-inspired finishing touch can bringing a fresh perspective to everyday dressing, its a mecallion, adding interest to everything from classic denim to tailored trousers this autumn. The key to getting the look right lies in letting the belt do the talking—wear it confidently with easy tops and jeans for an effortlessly elevated take, or use it to cinch a blazer or loose-fitting dress for a more considered silhouette. I've been spotting them everywhere in antique gold finishes, but the high street is also picking up on understated designs in silver too, so whether you want to amp up the drama or keep things relatively simple. medallion belts offer an easy way to tap into the season’s continued appetite for accessories with character. Consider this the small styling detail that makes a surprisingly big impact.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.