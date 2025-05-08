Fresher Models Have Eclipsed These 5 Outdated Dress Trends—Sorry, I Said It
One thing about me is that I'm honest.
From May to early September, dresses are essential to my wardrobe. They are simple pieces I can quickly throw on with minimal thought before I head out the door—just a few accessories and a pair of classic ballet flats or sandals.
That said, my collection of spring and summer dresses has grown too large for my New York City apartment, so recently, I edited down my selection, setting aside the pieces I won't wear (for now) and identifying what dress trends I can incorporate that feel very 2025.
If you're seeking guidance on which dress styles to consider for your closet this year, keep scrolling. I'm sharing the five styles worth investing in as well as dress trends that are taking a back seat in mine and other fashion people's rotations. Remember, trends always come back around, so even if you're adding new pieces to your collection, don't discard the others. Just set them aside until you're ready to wear them again.
In: Draped Dresses
Out: Pleated Dresses
I'm not saying pleated dresses are out, but this year, I'm setting that style aside for draped dresses, which Who What Wear editors agree is the top dress trend of 2025. For those who aren't aware, this silhouette showcases ruched fabric that drapes beautifully, whether it embellishes the neckline or waist. Although you may think this extra fabric is excessive, it actually enhances and flatters every body shape and size. Just try one for yourself.
In: Elegant Minidresses
Out: Cutout Dresses
Whether you want to call it "recessioncore" or not, there's a distinct shift in the way people are dressing. Instead of flamboyant, eye-catching styles, fashion people are embracing more versatile and minimalistic looks. This can be seen in dresses, and we are witnessing fewer sultry styles, such as those with cutouts. The style set, from Paris to New York, is donning elegant dresses, especially those in white, including baby-doll minidresses with bubble hems and ruffled sleeves that are simple yet airy and lightweight and silk slips featuring lace accents. Whichever type you choose, pair it with edgy footwear such as black knee-high boots or flats to balance out the romantic vibes.
In: Halter Dresses
Out: Deep-V Dresses
Halter dresses are back in style, fueled by recent celebrity appearances, such as Bella Hadid in a vintage dress at Cannes Film Festival and Kylie Jenner in a tailored style at the Met Gala. While the neckline may have a bad reputation from its days in the '90s, brands such as Ferragamo, Reformation, and Dôen are redefining the style, particularly in dresses, with elegant adaptations that focus on minimal designs and high-quality materials. The appeal of this dress trend lies in the diverse hemlines—from mini to maxi—and styles that feature everything from simple linen to printed satin. Furthermore, the halter neckline beautifully highlights the collarbone, and who doesn't want that?
In: High-Neck Dresses
Out: Sweetheart-Neckline Dresses
In line with the modest and elegant dressing trend, the style set is advocating for high-neck dresses over sweetheart necklines. This encompasses designs such as boatnecks, turtlenecks, and high scoop-necks. These silhouettes, particularly when allowing for skin exposure on the arms and legs, embody a refined and polished allure that feels effortless and aspirational. The great news is that something is available for every budget, including options from Zara to 16Arlington.
In: Textured Dresses
Out: Nap Dresses
While draped dresses might be dominating the fashion scene this year, textured dresses are set to lead in 2026. From ready-to-wear to bridal runway shows, designers such as Brandon Maxwell, Bottega Veneta, Proenza Schouler, Danielle Frankel, Amsale, and Lein featured tactile, textured dresses in their 2026 collections. These garments—crafted from materials such as crochet, lace, crinkled satin, tucked detailing, and crystal latticework—transcend basic clothing. They are exquisite art pieces that catch the eye. Investing in these unique creations will delight your senses and earn you countless compliments.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
