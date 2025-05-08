Fresher Models Have Eclipsed These 5 Outdated Dress Trends—Sorry, I Said It

From May to early September, dresses are essential to my wardrobe. They are simple pieces I can quickly throw on with minimal thought before I head out the door—just a few accessories and a pair of classic ballet flats or sandals.

That said, my collection of spring and summer dresses has grown too large for my New York City apartment, so recently, I edited down my selection, setting aside the pieces I won't wear (for now) and identifying what dress trends I can incorporate that feel very 2025.

If you're seeking guidance on which dress styles to consider for your closet this year, keep scrolling. I'm sharing the five styles worth investing in as well as dress trends that are taking a back seat in mine and other fashion people's rotations. Remember, trends always come back around, so even if you're adding new pieces to your collection, don't discard the others. Just set them aside until you're ready to wear them again.

In: Draped Dresses

Out: Pleated Dresses

I'm not saying pleated dresses are out, but this year, I'm setting that style aside for draped dresses , which Who What Wear editors agree is the top dress trend of 2025. For those who aren't aware, this silhouette showcases ruched fabric that drapes beautifully, whether it embellishes the neckline or waist. Although you may think this extra fabric is excessive, it actually enhances and flatters every body shape and size. Just try one for yourself.

ZARA Balloon Tulle Combination Dress $60 SHOP NOW

SIEDRÉS Nuina Dress $451 SHOP NOW

SEV Off-the-Shoulder Draped Stretch-Cotton Maxi Dress $595 SHOP NOW

H&M Draped Bandeau Dress $40 SHOP NOW

In: Elegant Minidresses

Out: Cutout Dresses

Whether you want to call it "recessioncore" or not, there's a distinct shift in the way people are dressing. Instead of flamboyant, eye-catching styles, fashion people are embracing more versatile and minimalistic looks. This can be seen in dresses, and we are witnessing fewer sultry styles, such as those with cutouts. The style set, from Paris to New York, is donning elegant dresses, especially those in white, including baby-doll minidresses with bubble hems and ruffled sleeves that are simple yet airy and lightweight and silk slips featuring lace accents. Whichever type you choose, pair it with edgy footwear such as black knee-high boots or flats to balance out the romantic vibes.

Reformation Hartley Dress $198 SHOP NOW

DÔEN Valeria Dress $398 SHOP NOW

Gap Linen-Blend Mini Bubble Dress $80 $47 SHOP NOW

In: Halter Dresses

Out: Deep-V Dresses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Halter dresses are back in style, fueled by recent celebrity appearances, such as Bella Hadid in a vintage dress at Cannes Film Festival and Kylie Jenner in a tailored style at the Met Gala. While the neckline may have a bad reputation from its days in the '90s, brands such as Ferragamo, Reformation, and Dôen are redefining the style, particularly in dresses, with elegant adaptations that focus on minimal designs and high-quality materials. The appeal of this dress trend lies in the diverse hemlines—from mini to maxi—and styles that feature everything from simple linen to printed satin. Furthermore, the halter neckline beautifully highlights the collarbone, and who doesn't want that?

ZARA 100% Linen Halter Dress $119 SHOP NOW

DÔEN Mazarin Ruffled Polka-Dot Silk-Blend Satin Halterneck Dress $400 SHOP NOW

4th & Reckless Betty Linen Dress $96 SHOP NOW

Reformation Sadey Linen Dress $248 SHOP NOW

In: High-Neck Dresses

Out: Sweetheart-Neckline Dresses

In line with the modest and elegant dressing trend, the style set is advocating for high-neck dresses over sweetheart necklines. This encompasses designs such as boatnecks, turtlenecks, and high scoop-necks. These silhouettes, particularly when allowing for skin exposure on the arms and legs, embody a refined and polished allure that feels effortless and aspirational. The great news is that something is available for every budget, including options from Zara to 16Arlington.

ZARA Polka Dot Midi Dress $100 SHOP NOW

Retrofête Livie Dress $398 SHOP NOW

MANGO Midi-Dress With Wrinkled Effect $100 SHOP NOW

16Arlington Hebe Crepe Gown $1010 SHOP NOW

Rangel Gabriella Dress $480 SHOP NOW

In: Textured Dresses

Out: Nap Dresses

While draped dresses might be dominating the fashion scene this year, textured dresses are set to lead in 2026. From ready-to-wear to bridal runway shows, designers such as Brandon Maxwell, Bottega Veneta, Proenza Schouler, Danielle Frankel, Amsale, and Lein featured tactile, textured dresses in their 2026 collections. These garments—crafted from materials such as crochet, lace, crinkled satin, tucked detailing, and crystal latticework—transcend basic clothing. They are exquisite art pieces that catch the eye. Investing in these unique creations will delight your senses and earn you countless compliments.

Dissh Tahlia Cornflower Ramie Midi Dress $200 SHOP NOW

staud Hoya Dress $795 SHOP NOW

SIMKHAI Sonia Fringe Tank Maxi-Dress $795 SHOP NOW