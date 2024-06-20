The Pretty Yet Unexpected Dress Trend I’m Seeing Everywhere, From New York to Mallorca
This summer, I've spotted an unexpected dress trend slip onto city streets alongside the more predictable strapless and poplin styles. Slowly but very surely, the nightie dress trend has been gaining momentum and it's about to hit peak appeal. In fact, this may have happened already, given the sheer amount of people I've seen wearing a nightie dress lately.
Emulating the energy of a nightgown, the nightie dress trend offers a lightweight and breathable dress solution for hot summer days. Decidedly romantic in its silhouette and detail—designs often feature intricate embroidery or delicate lace hems—a nightie dress is a fun and pretty addition to any frock collection.
The charm of a nightie dress lies in its breezy fabric and flowing design. Skimming the body in a light and comfortable way, the dress trend pulls from nightgown designs across the decades for a graceful summer dress that can stand up against the heat of summer.
Capturing the hearts of New Yorkers by the day, I've spotted the playful dress trend styled with ballet flats and colourful cardigans for a pretty and wearable take. Elsewhere in Europe, the trend has been taking off in Berlin and Amsterdam, paired with leather boots and barely-there flip-flops.
I've already seen the growing trend at several of my favourite stores too. Naturally, sleepwear brand If Only If hosts a wide and tempting collection of nightie-inspired designs, whilst high-street labels including The White Company and Free People have added the elegant trend into their latest collections too.
Read on to discover our edit of the best nightie dresses.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST NIGHTIE-STYLE DRESSES:
Style over baggy jeans or wear on its own with strappy heels.
This also comes in four other colours.
This rich blue shade styles so well with dark navy and light pink.
Style with barely-there flats on the hottest summer days.
This elegant maxi dress also comes in black and pink.
This features adjustable straps that can be altered to your preferred fit.
I always come back to Dôen for its beautiful summer dresses.
Style with tights and boots on cooler days before swapping to strappy sandals when the sun comes out.
The butter-yellow colour trend is taking off this summer.
Another option with adjustable straps for the perfect fit.
Style with Mary Janes for a very French take.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
There Are Over 14K Dresses at Revolve RN—These Are the Only Ones That Matter
Trust me—I looked through every last one.
By Eliza Huber
-
Kate Middleton Just Wore the Most Undeniably Chic Dress Trend of All Time
Simply stunning.
By Hannah Almassi
-
The Classic Hero Piece That Fashion People Reach for All Summer Long
Something for every personal style.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The Prettiest New Summer Dresses From H&M, Zara, and Mango
From linen to lace and everything in between.
By Drew Elovitz
-
From Paris to NYC, Stylish People Are Wearing This "Dated" Dress
Halt everything—your summer hero piece is here.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
30 Stunning Dresses That Will Get Compliments at All of Your Summer Weddings
These are instant confidence boosters.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Rihanna Just Wore the Only Real Dress Trend That Matters in 2024
She knows what's up.
By Eliza Huber
-
Dakota Johnson Wore the Elegant Dress Trend That Goes With Heels *and* Sneakers
Talk about versatile.
By Eliza Huber