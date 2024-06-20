The Pretty Yet Unexpected Dress Trend I’m Seeing Everywhere, From New York to Mallorca

This summer, I've spotted an unexpected dress trend slip onto city streets alongside the more predictable strapless and poplin styles. Slowly but very surely, the nightie dress trend has been gaining momentum and it's about to hit peak appeal. In fact, this may have happened already, given the sheer amount of people I've seen wearing a nightie dress lately.

Emulating the energy of a nightgown, the nightie dress trend offers a lightweight and breathable dress solution for hot summer days. Decidedly romantic in its silhouette and detail—designs often feature intricate embroidery or delicate lace hems—a nightie dress is a fun and pretty addition to any frock collection.

The charm of a nightie dress lies in its breezy fabric and flowing design. Skimming the body in a light and comfortable way, the dress trend pulls from nightgown designs across the decades for a graceful summer dress that can stand up against the heat of summer.

Capturing the hearts of New Yorkers by the day, I've spotted the playful dress trend styled with ballet flats and colourful cardigans for a pretty and wearable take. Elsewhere in Europe, the trend has been taking off in Berlin and Amsterdam, paired with leather boots and barely-there flip-flops.

I've already seen the growing trend at several of my favourite stores too. Naturally, sleepwear brand If Only If hosts a wide and tempting collection of nightie-inspired designs, whilst high-street labels including The White Company and Free People have added the elegant trend into their latest collections too.

Read on to discover our edit of the best nightie dresses.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST NIGHTIE-STYLE DRESSES:

COS Lace-Panelled Silk Slip Dress £135 SHOP NOW Style over baggy jeans or wear on its own with strappy heels.

Free People Intimately Countryside Maxi Slip in Pastel Parchment Combo £108 SHOP NOW This also comes in four other colours.

Reformation Aliceyn Silk Dress in Waves £298 SHOP NOW This rich blue shade styles so well with dark navy and light pink.

Rixo Clarice Lace-Trimmed Woven Midi Dress £225 SHOP NOW This elegant dress has shot to the top of my wish list.

Desmond & Dempsey Paisley Nightie £290 £217 SHOP NOW Style with barely-there flats on the hottest summer days.

Sleeper Zephir Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress in White £450 SHOP NOW This elegant maxi dress also comes in black and pink.

Spirit & Grace Grey Lyra Dress £175 SHOP NOW This features adjustable straps that can be altered to your preferred fit.

Dôen Obelia Corded Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Midi Dress £372 SHOP NOW I always come back to Dôen for its beautiful summer dresses.

Deiji Studios Tie-Detailed Gathered Checked Organic Cotton-Poplin Mini Dress £144 SHOP NOW Style with tights and boots on cooler days before swapping to strappy sandals when the sun comes out.

Free People Intimately Morning Light Nightie £88 SHOP NOW This features two side splits for breathability.

The White Company Linen Gauze Midi Nightie £85 SHOP NOW Style with a slip underneath for extra coverage.

If Only If Dillie Primrose £125 SHOP NOW The butter-yellow colour trend is taking off this summer.

Next Square Neck Ruffle Cotton Nightie Slip in White £28 SHOP NOW This pretty nightie also comes in black.

Fleur Du Mal Lace-Paneled Silk-Blend Satin Mini Dress £375 SHOP NOW Another option with adjustable straps for the perfect fit.