The Pretty Yet Unexpected Dress Trend I’m Seeing Everywhere, From New York to Mallorca

This summer, I've spotted an unexpected dress trend slip onto city streets alongside the more predictable strapless and poplin styles. Slowly but very surely, the nightie dress trend has been gaining momentum and it's about to hit peak appeal. In fact, this may have happened already, given the sheer amount of people I've seen wearing a nightie dress lately.

Emulating the energy of a nightgown, the nightie dress trend offers a lightweight and breathable dress solution for hot summer days. Decidedly romantic in its silhouette and detail—designs often feature intricate embroidery or delicate lace hems—a nightie dress is a fun and pretty addition to any frock collection.

The charm of a nightie dress lies in its breezy fabric and flowing design. Skimming the body in a light and comfortable way, the dress trend pulls from nightgown designs across the decades for a graceful summer dress that can stand up against the heat of summer.

Capturing the hearts of New Yorkers by the day, I've spotted the playful dress trend styled with ballet flats and colourful cardigans for a pretty and wearable take. Elsewhere in Europe, the trend has been taking off in Berlin and Amsterdam, paired with leather boots and barely-there flip-flops.

I've already seen the growing trend at several of my favourite stores too. Naturally, sleepwear brand If Only If hosts a wide and tempting collection of nightie-inspired designs, whilst high-street labels including The White Company and Free People have added the elegant trend into their latest collections too.

Read on to discover our edit of the best nightie dresses.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST NIGHTIE-STYLE DRESSES:

Lace-Panelled Silk Slip Dress
COS
Lace-Panelled Silk Slip Dress

Style over baggy jeans or wear on its own with strappy heels.

Countryside Maxi Slip
Free People
Intimately Countryside Maxi Slip in Pastel Parchment Combo

This also comes in four other colours.

Aliceyn Silk Dress
Reformation
Aliceyn Silk Dress in Waves

This rich blue shade styles so well with dark navy and light pink.

RIXO, Clarice Lace-Trimmed Woven Midi Dress
Rixo
Clarice Lace-Trimmed Woven Midi Dress

This elegant dress has shot to the top of my wish list.

Desmond & Dempsey Paisley Nightie
Desmond & Dempsey
Paisley Nightie

Style with barely-there flats on the hottest summer days.

Zephir Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress in White
Sleeper
Zephir Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress in White

This elegant maxi dress also comes in black and pink.

Spirit & Grace, Grey Lyra Dress
Spirit & Grace
Grey Lyra Dress

This features adjustable straps that can be altered to your preferred fit.

Obelia Corded Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Midi Dress
Dôen
Obelia Corded Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Midi Dress

I always come back to Dôen for its beautiful summer dresses.

Tie-Detailed Gathered Checked Organic Cotton-Poplin Mini Dress
Deiji Studios
Tie-Detailed Gathered Checked Organic Cotton-Poplin Mini Dress

Style with tights and boots on cooler days before swapping to strappy sandals when the sun comes out.

Morning Light Nightie
Free People
Intimately Morning Light Nightie

This features two side splits for breathability.

The White Company, Linen Gauze Midi Nightie
The White Company
Linen Gauze Midi Nightie

Style with a slip underneath for extra coverage.

Dillie Primrose
If Only If
Dillie Primrose

The butter-yellow colour trend is taking off this summer.

Next, White Square Neck Ruffle Cotton Nightie Slip
Next
Square Neck Ruffle Cotton Nightie Slip in White

This pretty nightie also comes in black.

Lace-Paneled Silk-Blend Satin Mini Dress
Fleur Du Mal
Lace-Paneled Silk-Blend Satin Mini Dress

Another option with adjustable straps for the perfect fit.

Mia Linen-Blend Gauze Maxi Dress
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Mia Linen-Blend Gauze Maxi Dress

Style with Mary Janes for a very French take.

