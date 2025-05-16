The Graceful, Throw-On Dress People in London and New York Swear By for the Hottest Days
Dôen's Ischia dress has been a favourite amongst stylish people for years. Below, we explore why this pretty piece is a favourite each summer.
There's no denying the power of a great dress. Throw it on, add some sandals and grab you're favourite basket bag—you can be out the door in a polished look in a matter of minutes (something that a considered layered look could only dream of). But first, we have to find that elusive perfect dress that can rise to the challenge. Right now, there's a plethora of new-in styles hitting the digital shelves, but if you want a shopping editor's opinion, there's one that has proven over the last few years to be timeless, easy and elegant. Enter, Dôen's Ischia dress.
Flattering, comfortable, high quality, pretty—the list goes on. Since its release in 2021, the best-selling Ischia dress has sat in pride of place in some of the chicest wardrobes around, primed for the bright summer days that we're currently experiencing.
With each summer, we see the return of pretty dresses to our wardrobes, and with the benefit of time, I can definitively conclude that this dress is designed to withstand the moving trends. Alongside its timeless appeal, it's a dress that you'll enjoy wearing. Whilst a form-fitting mini has its moment, the easy silhouette of the Ischia naturally translates from day to night, wafting through the warmest days with you. The shirred bodice hugs your body with adjustable waist ties for the perfect fit, flowing into a soft a-line silhouette. At the neckline, you'll notice petite ruffles bringing that pretty edge and vintage-inspired feel, as well as another bow to adjust the neckline as preferred. To fully embrace the romantic feel, double puffed sleeves finish the dress.
With a lightweight organic cotton and viscose blend, this dress can be relied upon even on the warmest days. Currently, the dress is available in 5 colourways, including classic neutrals and trending gingham. Our fellow editor, Emily Dawes, recently tried on five of Dôen's most beloved dresses and noted she took the size small (she usually wears a size 8-10), which fit well and could even have sized down thanks to the smocked and adjustable tie details around the neckline and waist.
If you're looking for an easy, throw-on dress to rely on this summer and the next, keep scrolling to shop the Dôen Ischia dress. Plus, I've included some of our other favourite Dôen pieces below.
Shop the Dôen Ischia Dress
Shop More Dôen Buys We Adore
Pretty white blouses are big news right now, and this is one of my favourite finds.
Colourful ballet flats are cropping up on some of the most stylish people around.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
