I'm Not a Dress Person, But This Elegant Summer Style Has Changed My Mind
By now you're probably aware of the fact that I like to bring you tried-and-tested styles straight to your screen. I trawl through the high streets and department stores putting new-in pieces and fresh trends to the test to see if they are truly worthy of taking up space in our wardrobes. On a recent trip to discover new-in styles at Arket, I was drawn to a deep brown vest dress, which is even more impressive when you consider I rarely ever reach for a dress.
Since then, I've found myself searching out similar styles, coined vest dresses, that feature a button-down front resembling the design of a waistcoat, another fashion person's favourite for summer 2024.
Taking the elegance of tailoring and adding a summer-ready dress design, this is destined to be a polished piece you reach for time and time again. What's more, I've found a selection of brilliant dresses that are sure to have you falling for this style the way that I did. From the high street to high end, I've brought together a mix of shades from cool neutrals to bold shades, halterneck styles to sleek cut-out backs, each worthy of their place on this edit of the very best vest dresses around.
Keep scrolling to explore the vest best dresses for summer 2024.
SHOP THE BEST VEST DRESSES FOR SUMMER 2024:
Like all of Abercrombie's best pieces, this sleek dress comes in petite, regular and tall lengths.
The hard part is choosing between this classic black or the vibrant red.
Naturally, Reformation has already tapped into this contemporary dress trend.
Add sandals for day or elevate for evening with heels.
Classic stripes always add an elevated edge.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
