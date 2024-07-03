I'm Not a Dress Person, But This Elegant Summer Style Has Changed My Mind

By now you're probably aware of the fact that I like to bring you tried-and-tested styles straight to your screen. I trawl through the high streets and department stores putting new-in pieces and fresh trends to the test to see if they are truly worthy of taking up space in our wardrobes. On a recent trip to discover new-in styles at Arket, I was drawn to a deep brown vest dress, which is even more impressive when you consider I rarely ever reach for a dress.

Woman in dressing room wears brown linen vest dress

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Since then, I've found myself searching out similar styles, coined vest dresses, that feature a button-down front resembling the design of a waistcoat, another fashion person's favourite for summer 2024.

Taking the elegance of tailoring and adding a summer-ready dress design, this is destined to be a polished piece you reach for time and time again. What's more, I've found a selection of brilliant dresses that are sure to have you falling for this style the way that I did. From the high street to high end, I've brought together a mix of shades from cool neutrals to bold shades, halterneck styles to sleek cut-out backs, each worthy of their place on this edit of the very best vest dresses around.

Keep scrolling to explore the vest best dresses for summer 2024.

SHOP THE BEST VEST DRESSES FOR SUMMER 2024:

The A&f Mara Vest Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&f Mara Vest Mini Dress

Like all of Abercrombie's best pieces, this sleek dress comes in petite, regular and tall lengths.

Linen Vest Dress - Dark Brown - Arket Gb
Arket
Linen Vest Dress in Dark Brown

The exact dress I wore above (and fell in love with).

Leah Linen Mini Dress
ALIGNE
Leah Linen Mini Dress

The hard part is choosing between this classic black or the vibrant red.

Sebastien Linen Dress
Reformation
Sebastien Linen Dress

Naturally, Reformation has already tapped into this contemporary dress trend.

Short Buttoned Dress
Mango
Short Buttoned Dress

For those who love a mini hemline.

Cream Denim Button Down Quays Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
Cream Denim Button Down Quays Midi Dress

Add sandals for day or elevate for evening with heels.

Knotted Recycled-Twill Mini Dress
Ganni
Knotted Recycled-Twill Mini Dress

The contrasting black buttons really set this dress apart.

Bryony Dress -- Black
DÔEN
Bryony Dress in Black

Elegant, understated and sure to stand the test of time.

Back at It Halter Midi
Free People
Free-Est Back at It Halter Midi

Just wait until you see the back.

Asos Design Mini Button Through Linen Waistcoat Dress in Natural Stripe
ASOS DESIGN
Mini Button Through Linen Waistcoat Dress in Natural Stripe

Classic stripes always add an elevated edge.

