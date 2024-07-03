I'm Not a Dress Person, But This Elegant Summer Style Has Changed My Mind

By now you're probably aware of the fact that I like to bring you tried-and-tested styles straight to your screen. I trawl through the high streets and department stores putting new-in pieces and fresh trends to the test to see if they are truly worthy of taking up space in our wardrobes. On a recent trip to discover new-in styles at Arket, I was drawn to a deep brown vest dress, which is even more impressive when you consider I rarely ever reach for a dress.

Since then, I've found myself searching out similar styles, coined vest dresses, that feature a button-down front resembling the design of a waistcoat, another fashion person's favourite for summer 2024.

Taking the elegance of tailoring and adding a summer-ready dress design, this is destined to be a polished piece you reach for time and time again. What's more, I've found a selection of brilliant dresses that are sure to have you falling for this style the way that I did. From the high street to high end, I've brought together a mix of shades from cool neutrals to bold shades, halterneck styles to sleek cut-out backs, each worthy of their place on this edit of the very best vest dresses around.

Keep scrolling to explore the vest best dresses for summer 2024.

SHOP THE BEST VEST DRESSES FOR SUMMER 2024:

Abercrombie & Fitch The A&f Mara Vest Mini Dress £65 SHOP NOW Like all of Abercrombie's best pieces, this sleek dress comes in petite, regular and tall lengths.

Arket Linen Vest Dress in Dark Brown £119 SHOP NOW The exact dress I wore above (and fell in love with).

ALIGNE Leah Linen Mini Dress £139 SHOP NOW The hard part is choosing between this classic black or the vibrant red.

Reformation Sebastien Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW Naturally, Reformation has already tapped into this contemporary dress trend.

Mango Short Buttoned Dress £30 SHOP NOW For those who love a mini hemline.

Nobodys Child Cream Denim Button Down Quays Midi Dress £79 SHOP NOW Add sandals for day or elevate for evening with heels.

Ganni Knotted Recycled-Twill Mini Dress £285 SHOP NOW The contrasting black buttons really set this dress apart.

DÔEN Bryony Dress in Black £398 SHOP NOW Elegant, understated and sure to stand the test of time.

Free People Free-Est Back at It Halter Midi £98 SHOP NOW Just wait until you see the back.