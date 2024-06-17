I Just Tried Arket's New Linen Collection—These 2 Pieces Are Joining My Forever Wardrobe

Florrie Alexander
By
published

It's been an incredibly slow start to summer this year, but rumour has it a heatwave is about to arrive. As someone who checks the weather app almost hourly, right now it looks as though the next week or so has highs of 20-plus degrees incoming to (finally) welcome us into the warmer months. We've waited patiently to start showing off our summer wardrobes, and as I packed away my rain mac I realised a few gaps were left where chic, airy, warm-weather heroes should be. Naturally, I headed straight to Arket.

Woman in dressing room wears brown linen dress and black ballet flats

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

For years we've praised Arket's stellar high street pieces. From iconic blazers to sophisticated co-ords, the brand is known for getting it right, and summer 2024 is no exception. My first stop was, of course, the drawstring linen trousers. A summer staple that combines a put-together feel and comfortable silhouette, this is one of the most reliable pieces of the warmer months. What's more, both our editors and stylish people have been singing the praises of Arket's drawstring styles for years. From pulling on with a bikini top for breakfast by the beach to styling up with a tank top and linen shirt for work, the versatility of these trousers is undeniable. Fluid and understated, I can already see that these will get so much wear this summer.

The next piece that caught my eye was the linen vest dress. We've all noticed an uptick in waistcoat and vest styles within our daily outfit builds, bringing that sophistication to the everyday. Now, Arket has played upon the elevated silhouette of a vest, extending it to an undeniably chic midi dress, finished in a seriously elegant deep brown shade. From the fit to the fabrication, every aspect of the design has been considered, with a silky lining that skims over the body to the ties at the back that allow you to cinch the waist for a more fitted silhouette.

Keep scrolling to shop the 2 standout linen pieces joining my forever wardrobe, and more linen Arket pieces worth seeing.

1. Arket Linen Drawstring Trousers

Woman in dressing room wears black t-shirt, black linen trousers and blue trainers

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: Easy to style and even easier to pull on, getting dressed is simpler with a reliable pair of linen trousers. Arket's beloved drawstring trousers currently come in six shades, from classic black to playful stripes. Here I'm wearing the size small.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Linen Drawstring Trousers - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
Linen Drawstring Trousers

2. Arket Linen Vest Dress

Woman in dressing room wears brown linen dress and black ballet flats

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: As more of a trouser person it takes a pretty special dress to stop me in my tracks, but this one definitely has. Pair with ballet flats for work, or throw on a strappy sandal and basket bag for summer holidays. Here I'm wearing the size 38.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Linen Vest Dress - Dark Brown - Arket Gb
Arket
Linen Vest Dress

SHOP MORE ARKET LINEN PIECES:

Loose Linen Shirt - Light Blue - Arket Gb
Arket
Loose Linen Shirt

From beach cover-up to office look, a linen shirt is just so versatile.

Linen Shorts - Beige - Arket Gb
Arket
Linen Shorts

Another comfortable addition to our summer wardrobes.

Linen Wrap Skirt - Dark Mole - Arket Gb
Arket
Linen Wrap Skirt

The hard part is choosing between this chic mole shade or the timeless black.

Linen Drawstring Trousers - Off White/black - Arket Gb
Arket
Linen Drawstring Trousers

Playful striped trousers are back on our radar, once again.

Sheer Ramie Shirt - Pale Yellow - Arket Gb
Arket
Sheer Ramie Shirt

This shade was made for sunny days.

Wide Linen Trousers - White - Arket Gb
Arket
Wide Linen Trousers

I always find myself drawn to light white shades when the warmer months arrive.

Maxi Linen Skirt - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
Maxi Linen Skirt

Skirts are big news this summer, and this a-line style is top tier.

Linen Trousers - White - Arket Gb
Arket
Linen Trousers

The tailored waistband adds to the put-together feel of this pair.

Linen-Blend Mini Dress - Red - Arket Gb
Arket
Linen-Blend Mini Dress

Bold shades and mini hemlines were made for summertime.

Linen Drawstring Trousers - Beige - Arket Gb
Arket
Linen Drawstring Trousers

This beige shade is endlessly versatile.

Linen Shorts - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
Linen Shorts

These just joined my wardrobe, too.

Loose Linen Shirt - White - Arket Gb
Arket
Loose Linen Shirt

A white shirt will feature in your outfit builds all year round.

Wide Linen Trousers - Mole - Arket Gb
Arket
Wide Linen Trousers

From the shade to the loose silhouette, this paired stopped me mid scroll.

Linen Shirt Dress - Blue - Arket Gb
Arket
Linen Shirt Dress

An easy, lightweight shirt dress you'll turn to each and every year.

Wide Linen Trousers - Red - Arket Gb
Arket
Wide Linen Trousers

I can't believe these are still in stock.

Oversized Cotton-Linen Blazer - Off White - Arket Gb
Arket
Oversized Cotton-Linen Blazer

For those cooler days and mild evenings.

Loose Linen Trousers - Dark Blue - Arket Gb
Arket
Loose Linen Trousers

I'm into this whole look.

Linen Trousers - Light Beige - Arket Gb
Arket
Linen Trousers

Your work looks just got even more chic.

Explore More:
Arket Linen Pants
Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸