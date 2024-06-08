Trust Me: These 4 Prints Are About to Dominate Your Dress Collection This Summer

Often, dresses lack the praise they deserve for their undeniable versatility, loyalty and ability to be the answer to any "I have nothing to wear" dilemma. There's no denying I've relied on a LBD for a night out, a slip dress for a last minute wedding outfit and a lightweight linen style as soon as temperatures rise. But for summer 2024, there are so many fresh trends coming through, that the classics may be overlooked in favour of the new colours, textures, silhouettes and prints coming through.

Butter yellow is stealing the limelight when it comes to the most-loved summer shade, crochet is key, the drop-waist has made a return, and when it comes to prints, while leopard print has been the hero for quite some time, there are so many more to know about. Which is why I wanted to highlight some of the show-stopping prints—from petite polkas to statement stripes—that were spotted (some, quite literally) on the spring/summer runways. So if you're happy to step away from animal print for a moment, these are the four fun prints that are about to dominate your dress collection for the foreseeable.

1. Polka Dots

Carolina Herrera SS24

Carolina Herrera SS24

(Image credit: Chorus)

Stella McCartney SS24

Stella McCartney SS24

(Image credit: Chorus)

Big or smalls, spots and dots are the classic print feeding back into our summer uniforms. Carolina Herrera, Stella McCartney, Balmain and Saint Lauren were among some of the esteemed designers putting polka dots on the runway for spring/summer 2024, and trust me, it's all about the dress for wedding guest looks, picnics in the park and balmy evenings on holiday.

Shop Polka Dot Dresses:

Rue Viscose Linen Polka Dot Ruched Maxi Dress
Reiss
Rue Viscose Linen Polka Dot Ruched Maxi Dress

I've already seen so many editors wearing this one.

kitri dress
KITRI
Romily Mixed Polka Dot Maxi Dress

The perfect wedding guest option.

Blue Polka Dot Denim Mini Dress
GANNI
Blue Polka Dot Denim Mini Dress

Even denim has had a polka dot update.

Tancy Dress
Reformation
Tancy Dress

And easy way to achieve French girl style.

zara dress
zara
Polka Dot Halter Neck Dress

Hello, holiday dress.

2. Dopamine Stripes

EMILIA WICKSTEAD SS24

Emilia Wickstead SS24

(Image credit: Chorus)

Gabriela Hearst ss24

Gabriela Hearst SS24

(Image credit: Chorus)

Monochromatic stripes will always have a place in your wardrobe, but for summer, a hit of dopamine is taking place. While Gabriela Hearst went for punchy stripes in textured crochet, Emilia Wickstead put the retro mini back on the map in '70s shades. And I for one will be embracing these uplifting dresses, with help from brands including Mango, Kitri and Rixo.

Shop Striped Dresses:

kitri dress
KITRI
Ridley Blue Multi Crochet Knit Mini Dress

Basically summer in dress form.

Bondi - Sorento Stripe Multi
RIXO ⋆
Bondi Sorento Stripe

Diagonal stripes feel so fresh.

Halter Dress With Striped Print
MANGO
Halter Dress With Striped Print

This is very Lucy Williams.

Halliday Belted Striped Linen Maxi Dress
ZIMMERMANN
Halliday Belted Striped Linen Maxi Dress

Another wedding guest contender.

farm rio dress
FARM RIO ACTIVE
Colorful Stripes Crochet Midi Dress

So fun!

3. Loud Florals

Stine Goya SS24

Stine Goya SS24

(Image credit: Chorus)

Burberry SS24

Burberry SS24

(Image credit: Chorus)

There's no being a wall flower this season, when it comes to florals, they're bold, in-your-face and not afraid to be the centre of attention. Burberry went for bright embroidered styles, whereas Stine Goya stuck to Scandi acid hues—either way, it's all about bold blooms in any shade of the rainbow.

Shop Floral Dresses:

Oleander - Miami Floral Mint
RIXO ⋆
Oleander Miami Floral Mint

Love this retro print.

Tortugas Floral Linen Maxi Dress
Faithfull Th Brand
Tortugas Floral Linen Maxi Dress

Just add a basket bag and flip flops.

Floral Ruffled Satin Midi Dress
Alémais
Floral Ruffled Satin Midi Dress

Yes, yet another guest look.

Sgteresa Dress - Summer Day Poppies
Stine Goya UK
Sgteresa Dress Summer Day Poppies

I would wear this for a picnic in the park—and it comes in XXS-XXXL.

Contrasting Print Dress
MANGO
Contrasting Print Dress

I'm buying this.

4. Grid Paper

MSGM SS24

MSGM SS24

(Image credit: Chorus)

Chanel SS24

Chanel SS24

(Image credit: chorus)

Grid prints will no doubt make you feel nostalgic—they take me straight back to 2013 when I wore the square check at any given opportunity. Now, MSGM, Chanel and Versace have bought back the print in bold and subtle printed dresses that resemble the graph paper at school. I'm still into it.

Shop Grid Print Dresses:

La Canella Shirred Checked Linen Midi Dress
FAITHFULL THE BRAND
La Canella Shirred Checked Linen Midi Dress

An easy way to update the LWD.

+ Net Sustain Lelisa Checked Cotton-Blend Maxi Dress
LEMLEM
+ Net Sustain Lelisa Checked Cotton-Blend Maxi Dress

The print, the hemline, the back ties—pure perfection.

The Frolic Short Sleeve Column Maxi Dress in Red and Pink Check
The Frolic
The Frolic Short Sleeve Column Maxi Dress

I love pink and red together.

Check Asymmetrical Dress
MANGO
Check Asymmetrical Dress

I would wear this with fisherman sandals.

Ganni X Paloma Elsesser Check Mix Sleeveless Layer Dress
GANNI
X Paloma Elsesser Check Mix Sleeveless Layer Dress

Well done, Ganni.

Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning. Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people. When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.

