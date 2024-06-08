Trust Me: These 4 Prints Are About to Dominate Your Dress Collection This Summer

Often, dresses lack the praise they deserve for their undeniable versatility, loyalty and ability to be the answer to any "I have nothing to wear" dilemma. There's no denying I've relied on a LBD for a night out, a slip dress for a last minute wedding outfit and a lightweight linen style as soon as temperatures rise. But for summer 2024, there are so many fresh trends coming through, that the classics may be overlooked in favour of the new colours, textures, silhouettes and prints coming through.

Butter yellow is stealing the limelight when it comes to the most-loved summer shade, crochet is key, the drop-waist has made a return, and when it comes to prints, while leopard print has been the hero for quite some time, there are so many more to know about. Which is why I wanted to highlight some of the show-stopping prints—from petite polkas to statement stripes—that were spotted (some, quite literally) on the spring/summer runways. So if you're happy to step away from animal print for a moment, these are the four fun prints that are about to dominate your dress collection for the foreseeable.

1. Polka Dots

Carolina Herrera SS24 (Image credit: Chorus)

Stella McCartney SS24 (Image credit: Chorus)

Big or smalls, spots and dots are the classic print feeding back into our summer uniforms. Carolina Herrera, Stella McCartney, Balmain and Saint Lauren were among some of the esteemed designers putting polka dots on the runway for spring/summer 2024, and trust me, it's all about the dress for wedding guest looks, picnics in the park and balmy evenings on holiday.

Shop Polka Dot Dresses:

Reiss Rue Viscose Linen Polka Dot Ruched Maxi Dress £268 SHOP NOW I've already seen so many editors wearing this one.

KITRI Romily Mixed Polka Dot Maxi Dress £265 SHOP NOW The perfect wedding guest option.

GANNI Blue Polka Dot Denim Mini Dress £285 SHOP NOW Even denim has had a polka dot update.

Reformation Tancy Dress £178 SHOP NOW And easy way to achieve French girl style.

zara Polka Dot Halter Neck Dress £50 SHOP NOW Hello, holiday dress.

2. Dopamine Stripes

Emilia Wickstead SS24 (Image credit: Chorus)

Gabriela Hearst SS24 (Image credit: Chorus)

Monochromatic stripes will always have a place in your wardrobe, but for summer, a hit of dopamine is taking place. While Gabriela Hearst went for punchy stripes in textured crochet, Emilia Wickstead put the retro mini back on the map in '70s shades. And I for one will be embracing these uplifting dresses, with help from brands including Mango, Kitri and Rixo.

Shop Striped Dresses:

KITRI Ridley Blue Multi Crochet Knit Mini Dress £150 SHOP NOW Basically summer in dress form.

RIXO ⋆ Bondi Sorento Stripe £195 SHOP NOW Diagonal stripes feel so fresh.

MANGO Halter Dress With Striped Print £33 SHOP NOW This is very Lucy Williams.

ZIMMERMANN Halliday Belted Striped Linen Maxi Dress £695 SHOP NOW Another wedding guest contender.

FARM RIO ACTIVE Colorful Stripes Crochet Midi Dress £510 SHOP NOW So fun!

3. Loud Florals

Stine Goya SS24 (Image credit: Chorus)

Burberry SS24 (Image credit: Chorus)

There's no being a wall flower this season, when it comes to florals, they're bold, in-your-face and not afraid to be the centre of attention. Burberry went for bright embroidered styles, whereas Stine Goya stuck to Scandi acid hues—either way, it's all about bold blooms in any shade of the rainbow.

Shop Floral Dresses:

RIXO ⋆ Oleander Miami Floral Mint £245 SHOP NOW Love this retro print.

Faithfull Th Brand Tortugas Floral Linen Maxi Dress £305 SHOP NOW Just add a basket bag and flip flops.

Alémais Floral Ruffled Satin Midi Dress £490 SHOP NOW Yes, yet another guest look.

Stine Goya UK Sgteresa Dress Summer Day Poppies SHOP NOW I would wear this for a picnic in the park—and it comes in XXS-XXXL.

MANGO Contrasting Print Dress £46 SHOP NOW I'm buying this.

4. Grid Paper

MSGM SS24 (Image credit: Chorus)

Chanel SS24 (Image credit: chorus)

Grid prints will no doubt make you feel nostalgic—they take me straight back to 2013 when I wore the square check at any given opportunity. Now, MSGM, Chanel and Versace have bought back the print in bold and subtle printed dresses that resemble the graph paper at school. I'm still into it.

Shop Grid Print Dresses:

FAITHFULL THE BRAND La Canella Shirred Checked Linen Midi Dress £309 SHOP NOW An easy way to update the LWD.

LEMLEM + Net Sustain Lelisa Checked Cotton-Blend Maxi Dress £504 SHOP NOW The print, the hemline, the back ties—pure perfection.

The Frolic The Frolic Short Sleeve Column Maxi Dress £42 SHOP NOW I love pink and red together.

MANGO Check Asymmetrical Dress £60 SHOP NOW I would wear this with fisherman sandals.