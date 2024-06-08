Trust Me: These 4 Prints Are About to Dominate Your Dress Collection This Summer
Often, dresses lack the praise they deserve for their undeniable versatility, loyalty and ability to be the answer to any "I have nothing to wear" dilemma. There's no denying I've relied on a LBD for a night out, a slip dress for a last minute wedding outfit and a lightweight linen style as soon as temperatures rise. But for summer 2024, there are so many fresh trends coming through, that the classics may be overlooked in favour of the new colours, textures, silhouettes and prints coming through.
Butter yellow is stealing the limelight when it comes to the most-loved summer shade, crochet is key, the drop-waist has made a return, and when it comes to prints, while leopard print has been the hero for quite some time, there are so many more to know about. Which is why I wanted to highlight some of the show-stopping prints—from petite polkas to statement stripes—that were spotted (some, quite literally) on the spring/summer runways. So if you're happy to step away from animal print for a moment, these are the four fun prints that are about to dominate your dress collection for the foreseeable.
1. Polka Dots
Big or smalls, spots and dots are the classic print feeding back into our summer uniforms. Carolina Herrera, Stella McCartney, Balmain and Saint Lauren were among some of the esteemed designers putting polka dots on the runway for spring/summer 2024, and trust me, it's all about the dress for wedding guest looks, picnics in the park and balmy evenings on holiday.
Shop Polka Dot Dresses:
I've already seen so many editors wearing this one.
2. Dopamine Stripes
Monochromatic stripes will always have a place in your wardrobe, but for summer, a hit of dopamine is taking place. While Gabriela Hearst went for punchy stripes in textured crochet, Emilia Wickstead put the retro mini back on the map in '70s shades. And I for one will be embracing these uplifting dresses, with help from brands including Mango, Kitri and Rixo.
Shop Striped Dresses:
3. Loud Florals
There's no being a wall flower this season, when it comes to florals, they're bold, in-your-face and not afraid to be the centre of attention. Burberry went for bright embroidered styles, whereas Stine Goya stuck to Scandi acid hues—either way, it's all about bold blooms in any shade of the rainbow.
Shop Floral Dresses:
I would wear this for a picnic in the park—and it comes in XXS-XXXL.
4. Grid Paper
Grid prints will no doubt make you feel nostalgic—they take me straight back to 2013 when I wore the square check at any given opportunity. Now, MSGM, Chanel and Versace have bought back the print in bold and subtle printed dresses that resemble the graph paper at school. I'm still into it.
Shop Grid Print Dresses:
The print, the hemline, the back ties—pure perfection.
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning. Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people. When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.