Fashion People Who Live In Jeans Are Styling Them In This Very Specific Way Right Now

I've always had a bit of a soft spot for double denim. However, thanks in a large part to the iconic Britney-and-Justin denim moment we were all treated to in the early-2000s, the pairing sometimes finds the butt of jokes. So simple, yet somehow so statement making, suddenly, when we pair our favourite jeans with a denim jacket instead of a plain tee, it feels like all eyes are on us. That's a lot of power for some very humble wardrobe items.

You'll understand that I'm therefore thrilled to have discovered that the double denim trend is becoming one of the biggest of the season. Embraced during Fashion Week at Copenhagen, New York, London and Milan the style set are aligned on one thing this spring: the more denim, the better!

Whilst there are several ways to style to the new-season co-ord, the most popular of which is the denim jacket and wide-leg jeans pairing. Bringing a neater edge to the combination, a form-fitting jacket adds structure to an outfit, whilst wide-leg jeans work to elongate the body for a cohesive look that feels supremely stylish.

Though a denim jacket and jeans will always do the trick, I'm also falling for the denim skirt trend all over again this spring. Style with a denim vest top or shirt to tap into the growing trend, and wear with kitten heels or mary janes for a very 2024 silhoutte.

The beauty of this new trend is that you might already have the components in your wardrobe. Don't be afraid to have a go at styling any denim items you might own together. But, if you're in the market for a new-season pairing then you're in luck. Across the board high street and designer retailers have crafted seriously chic denim co-ords.

Read on to discover our edit of the best denim co-ords. From Aligne to H&M, these are the styles we're loving right now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST DENIM CO-ORDS HERE:

Aligne Moto Collarless Denim Jacket £119 SHOP NOW A denim jacket is a spring time essential and no one can change my mind.

Aligne Markus Horseshoe Jeans £95 SHOP NOW The horseshoe denim trend is taking off this season.

H&M Oversized Denim Shirt £20 SHOP NOW Style over a white tee or wear on its own.

H&M Denim Parachute Trousers £25 SHOP NOW Low-waist jeans will be everywhere this season.

Reformation Brooks Oversized Denim Jacket £188 SHOP NOW This also comes in blue denim.

Reformation Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans £168 SHOP NOW These are some of my favourite straight leg jeans.

Mother Denim X Clare V. The Belle Vest £340 SHOP NOW Style with the matching jeans or wear with linen trousers

Mother Denim X Clare V. The Pleated Belle Prep Heel £340 SHOP NOW The clever pleat details will add a swish to your step.

Ganni Rinse Denim Fitted Blazer £295 SHOP NOW The hourglass jacket trend is taking off this spring.

Ganni Rinse Denim Angi Jeans £215 SHOP NOW Style with studded flats or colourful trainers.

Seventy + Mochi Willow Long-Sleeve Denim Utility Jacket £65 SHOP NOW Seventy Mochi put modern twists on retro staples.

Seventy + Mochi Willow Denim Maxi Skirt £95 SHOP NOW The denim skirt trend is coming back for spring.

Raey Organic Cotton-Blend Denim Western Jacket £250 SHOP NOW Raye’s denim is some of the best out there.

Raey Drop Organic-Cotton-Blend Low-Rise Baggy Jeans £160 SHOP NOW Baggy jeans look so elevated when styled with ballet flats.

Horde Studio Aurun Women's Dark Blue Jacket £280 SHOP NOW Crafted in small batches, this 100% organic Spanish cotton jacket is designed to stand the test of time.

Horde Studio Aken Women's Dark Blue Jeans £230 SHOP NOW Falling to ankle length these style well with mary janes or loafers.

Rag & Bone Cora Bouclé-Denim Jacket £435 SHOP NOW

Rag & Bone Logan Bouclé-Denim Jeans £300 SHOP NOW Add some shimmer to your step.

Fortela Patch-Pocket Denim Overshirt £480 SHOP NOW An elevated take on a workwear classic.