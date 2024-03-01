Fashion People Who Live In Jeans Are Styling Them In This Very Specific Way Right Now

By Natalie Munro
published

I've always had a bit of a soft spot for double denim. However, thanks in a large part to the iconic Britney-and-Justin denim moment we were all treated to in the early-2000s, the pairing sometimes finds the butt of jokes. So simple, yet somehow so statement making, suddenly, when we pair our favourite jeans with a denim jacket instead of a plain tee, it feels like all eyes are on us. That's a lot of power for some very humble wardrobe items.

You'll understand that I'm therefore thrilled to have discovered that the double denim trend is becoming one of the biggest of the season. Embraced during Fashion Week at Copenhagen, New York, London and Milan the style set are aligned on one thing this spring: the more denim, the better!

double denim

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Whilst there are several ways to style to the new-season co-ord, the most popular of which is the denim jacket and wide-leg jeans pairing. Bringing a neater edge to the combination, a form-fitting jacket adds structure to an outfit, whilst wide-leg jeans work to elongate the body for a cohesive look that feels supremely stylish.

Though a denim jacket and jeans will always do the trick, I'm also falling for the denim skirt trend all over again this spring. Style with a denim vest top or shirt to tap into the growing trend, and wear with kitten heels or mary janes for a very 2024 silhoutte.

double denim

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

The beauty of this new trend is that you might already have the components in your wardrobe. Don't be afraid to have a go at styling any denim items you might own together. But, if you're in the market for a new-season pairing then you're in luck. Across the board high street and designer retailers have crafted seriously chic denim co-ords.

double denim

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

Read on to discover our edit of the best denim co-ords. From Aligne to H&M, these are the styles we're loving right now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST DENIM CO-ORDS HERE:

Moto Collarless Denim Jacket
Aligne
Moto Collarless Denim Jacket

A denim jacket is a spring time essential and no one can change my mind.

Markus Horseshoe Jeans
Aligne
Markus Horseshoe Jeans

The horseshoe denim trend is taking off this season.

denim shirt
H&M
Oversized Denim Shirt

Style over a white tee or wear on its own.

jeans
H&M
Denim Parachute Trousers

Low-waist jeans will be everywhere this season.

Brooks Oversized Denim Jacket
Reformation
Brooks Oversized Denim Jacket

This also comes in blue denim.

Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans

These are some of my favourite straight leg jeans.

Clare V. X Mother the Belle Vest - Playing in Paris
Mother Denim
X Clare V. The Belle Vest

Style with the matching jeans or wear with linen trousers

jeans
Mother Denim
X Clare V. The Pleated Belle Prep Heel

The clever pleat details will add a swish to your step.

Rinse Denim Fitted Blazer
Ganni
Rinse Denim Fitted Blazer

The hourglass jacket trend is taking off this spring.

Rinse Denim Angi Jeans
Ganni
Rinse Denim Angi Jeans

Style with studded flats or colourful trainers.

Seventy + Mochi Willow Long-Sleeve Denim Utility Jacket
Seventy + Mochi
Willow Long-Sleeve Denim Utility Jacket

Seventy Mochi put modern twists on retro staples.

Seventy + Mochi Willow Denim Maxi Skirt
Seventy + Mochi
Willow Denim Maxi Skirt

The denim skirt trend is coming back for spring.

Organic Cotton-Blend Denim Western Jacket
Raey
Organic Cotton-Blend Denim Western Jacket

Raye’s denim is some of the best out there.

Drop Organic-Cotton-Blend Low-Rise Baggy Jeans
Raey
Drop Organic-Cotton-Blend Low-Rise Baggy Jeans

Baggy jeans look so elevated when styled with ballet flats.

denim jacket
Horde Studio
Aurun Women's Dark Blue Jacket

Crafted in small batches, this 100% organic Spanish cotton jacket is designed to stand the test of time.

jeans
Horde Studio
Aken Women's Dark Blue Jeans

Falling to ankle length these style well with mary janes or loafers.

Cora Bouclé-Denim Jacket
Rag & Bone
Cora Bouclé-Denim Jacket

search

Logan Bouclé-Denim Jeans
Rag & Bone
Logan Bouclé-Denim Jeans

Add some shimmer to your step.

Patch-Pocket Denim Overshirt
Fortela
Patch-Pocket Denim Overshirt

An elevated take on a workwear classic.

High-Rise Panelled Cargo Jeans
Fortela
High-Rise Panelled Cargo Jeans

Cargo jeans are a growing trend this season.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

