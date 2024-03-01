Fashion People Who Live In Jeans Are Styling Them In This Very Specific Way Right Now
I've always had a bit of a soft spot for double denim. However, thanks in a large part to the iconic Britney-and-Justin denim moment we were all treated to in the early-2000s, the pairing sometimes finds the butt of jokes. So simple, yet somehow so statement making, suddenly, when we pair our favourite jeans with a denim jacket instead of a plain tee, it feels like all eyes are on us. That's a lot of power for some very humble wardrobe items.
You'll understand that I'm therefore thrilled to have discovered that the double denim trend is becoming one of the biggest of the season. Embraced during Fashion Week at Copenhagen, New York, London and Milan the style set are aligned on one thing this spring: the more denim, the better!
Whilst there are several ways to style to the new-season co-ord, the most popular of which is the denim jacket and wide-leg jeans pairing. Bringing a neater edge to the combination, a form-fitting jacket adds structure to an outfit, whilst wide-leg jeans work to elongate the body for a cohesive look that feels supremely stylish.
Though a denim jacket and jeans will always do the trick, I'm also falling for the denim skirt trend all over again this spring. Style with a denim vest top or shirt to tap into the growing trend, and wear with kitten heels or mary janes for a very 2024 silhoutte.
The beauty of this new trend is that you might already have the components in your wardrobe. Don't be afraid to have a go at styling any denim items you might own together. But, if you're in the market for a new-season pairing then you're in luck. Across the board high street and designer retailers have crafted seriously chic denim co-ords.
Read on to discover our edit of the best denim co-ords. From Aligne to H&M, these are the styles we're loving right now.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST DENIM CO-ORDS HERE:
A denim jacket is a spring time essential and no one can change my mind.
The clever pleat details will add a swish to your step.
Seventy Mochi put modern twists on retro staples.
Baggy jeans look so elevated when styled with ballet flats.
Crafted in small batches, this 100% organic Spanish cotton jacket is designed to stand the test of time.
Falling to ankle length these style well with mary janes or loafers.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
