Seriously, These Limited-Edition Madewell Jeans Look 100% Designer

Drew Elovitz
By Drew Elovitz
published

Thank goodness for fast shipping, because I suddenly need Madewell's newest denim collection pronto. Hand-embellished in New York's famed Embroidery Studio, this three-piece spin on the brand's best-selling '90s straight-leg jeans is not to be missed.

Made of 99% cotton and 1% spandex, these jeans have the perfect amount of structure and just enough stretch to withstand regular wear. Just be sure to follow the care directions carefully–the one-of-a-kind nature of the embellishments can be a bit too delicate for the average wash cycle.

If you can't get to a store to see these limited-edition '90s jeans IRL, shop these special styles online while they last. Or, if you're looking to do a denim wardrobe overhaul, we've pulled eight pairs of our favorite always-available Madewell styles, including their iconic "vintage" fit.

Either way, you're guaranteed to add a great new pair or two (or three!) of jeans to your wardrobe this season.

Shop Limited-Edition Madewell Jeans

Madewell
Limited-Edition Drop: The Studded '90s Straight Jeans

Studded pockets give off subtle western vibes.

Madewell
Limited-Edition Drop: The Rhinestone '90s Straight Jeans

There is such a thing as too much bling, but these rhinestones are perfection.

Madewell
Limited-Edition Drop: The Rhinestone '90s Straight Jeans

For when you need a pair of "dressy" jeans.

Shop More Madewell Jeans We Love

The Curvy Perfect Vintage Jean in Chesthunt Wash
Madewell
The Curvy Perfect Vintage Jeans in Chesthunt Wash

I swear by Madewell's Curvy vintage fit.

The Perfect Vintage Jean in Decatur Wash
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Jeans in Decatur Wash

The Decatur wash goes with everything.

The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Vintage Canvas: Raw-Hem Edition
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jeans in Vintage Canvas: Raw-Hem Edition

You don't have to wait until summer to wear these breezy white jeans.

The '90s Straight Jean in Boylan Wash: Folded-Pocket Edition
Madewell
The '90s Straight Jeans in Boylan Wash: Folded-Pocket Edition

Special folded pockets make these jeans look designer.

The Curvy Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Altoona Wash: Raw-Hem Edition
Madewell
The Curvy Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jeans in Altoona Wash: Raw-Hem Edition

A raw hem means that the jeans can be easily tailored (aka cut) to fit.

Baggy Straight Jeans in Penton Wash: Raw-Hem Edition
Madewell
Baggy Straight Jeans in Penton Wash: Raw-Hem Edition

Side slits are a fun way to show off cute shoes.

The '90s Straight Utility Jean in Camplin Wash
Madewell
The '90s Straight Utility Jeans in Camplin Wash

Utility jeans are (still) having a moment.

Curvy Low-Slung Straight Jeans in Sevilla Wash: Cross-Tab Edition
Madewell
Curvy Low-Slung Straight Jeans in Sevilla Wash: Cross-Tab Edition

The cross-tab closure makes these wide leg jeans look super fashion forward.

Drew Elovitz
Drew Elovitz
Director of Content Strategy

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.

