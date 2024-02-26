Seriously, These Limited-Edition Madewell Jeans Look 100% Designer
Thank goodness for fast shipping, because I suddenly need Madewell's newest denim collection pronto. Hand-embellished in New York's famed Embroidery Studio, this three-piece spin on the brand's best-selling '90s straight-leg jeans is not to be missed.
Made of 99% cotton and 1% spandex, these jeans have the perfect amount of structure and just enough stretch to withstand regular wear. Just be sure to follow the care directions carefully–the one-of-a-kind nature of the embellishments can be a bit too delicate for the average wash cycle.
If you can't get to a store to see these limited-edition '90s jeans IRL, shop these special styles online while they last. Or, if you're looking to do a denim wardrobe overhaul, we've pulled eight pairs of our favorite always-available Madewell styles, including their iconic "vintage" fit.
Either way, you're guaranteed to add a great new pair or two (or three!) of jeans to your wardrobe this season.
Shop Limited-Edition Madewell Jeans
Studded pockets give off subtle western vibes.
There is such a thing as too much bling, but these rhinestones are perfection.
For when you need a pair of "dressy" jeans.
Shop More Madewell Jeans We Love
You don't have to wait until summer to wear these breezy white jeans.
Special folded pockets make these jeans look designer.
A raw hem means that the jeans can be easily tailored (aka cut) to fit.
Side slits are a fun way to show off cute shoes.
The cross-tab closure makes these wide leg jeans look super fashion forward.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.
-
You'll Only Have Yourself to Blame If You Skip These Madewell and J.Crew Sales
It's up to you.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Shop for a Living—6 Chic Pieces I'm Buying to Fill the Gaps in My Closet
Time for a mid-season refresh.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Tried On All of Madewell's Most Popular Jeans—These 5 Were the Winners
My honest reviews are straight ahead.
By Allyson Payer
-
I Recommend Hundreds of Shopping Picks Each Month—I'd Actually Purchase These
Including my new favorite flats.
By Aemilia Madden
-
These Are the Best Jeans From J.Crew and Madewell, According to Reviews
They're top rated for a reason.
By Lauren Adhav
-
This Subtle, It Girl–Approved Trend Looks So 2024 With Jeans
All of our editors are already on board.
By Ana Escalante
-
17 Under-$130 Madewell New Arrivals I'm Adding to My Spring Shopping List Stat
Fill your cart with me.
By Allyson Payer
-
Fashion People in Paris Are Throwing Out This Antiquated Style Rule in 2024
Au revoir!
By Ana Escalante