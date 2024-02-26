Seriously, These Limited-Edition Madewell Jeans Look 100% Designer

Thank goodness for fast shipping, because I suddenly need Madewell's newest denim collection pronto. Hand-embellished in New York's famed Embroidery Studio, this three-piece spin on the brand's best-selling '90s straight-leg jeans is not to be missed.

Made of 99% cotton and 1% spandex, these jeans have the perfect amount of structure and just enough stretch to withstand regular wear. Just be sure to follow the care directions carefully–the one-of-a-kind nature of the embellishments can be a bit too delicate for the average wash cycle.

If you can't get to a store to see these limited-edition '90s jeans IRL, shop these special styles online while they last. Or, if you're looking to do a denim wardrobe overhaul, we've pulled eight pairs of our favorite always-available Madewell styles, including their iconic "vintage" fit.

Either way, you're guaranteed to add a great new pair or two (or three!) of jeans to your wardrobe this season.

Shop Limited-Edition Madewell Jeans

Madewell Limited-Edition Drop: The Studded '90s Straight Jeans $193 SHOP NOW Studded pockets give off subtle western vibes.

Madewell Limited-Edition Drop: The Rhinestone '90s Straight Jeans $231 SHOP NOW There is such a thing as too much bling, but these rhinestones are perfection.

Madewell Limited-Edition Drop: The Rhinestone '90s Straight Jeans $193 SHOP NOW For when you need a pair of "dressy" jeans.

Shop More Madewell Jeans We Love

Madewell The Curvy Perfect Vintage Jeans in Chesthunt Wash $131 SHOP NOW I swear by Madewell's Curvy vintage fit.

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Jeans in Decatur Wash $128 $80 SHOP NOW The Decatur wash goes with everything.

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jeans in Vintage Canvas: Raw-Hem Edition $128 SHOP NOW You don't have to wait until summer to wear these breezy white jeans.

Madewell The '90s Straight Jeans in Boylan Wash: Folded-Pocket Edition $138 SHOP NOW Special folded pockets make these jeans look designer.

Madewell The Curvy Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jeans in Altoona Wash: Raw-Hem Edition £131 SHOP NOW A raw hem means that the jeans can be easily tailored (aka cut) to fit.

Madewell Baggy Straight Jeans in Penton Wash: Raw-Hem Edition $128 $82 SHOP NOW Side slits are a fun way to show off cute shoes.

Madewell The '90s Straight Utility Jeans in Camplin Wash $142 SHOP NOW Utility jeans are (still) having a moment.