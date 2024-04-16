Our 2024 "Ones to Watch in Music" List Is Here!

Is it just us, or is it a really good time for music? Between Beyoncé's sprawling country-music opus Cowboy Carter, Ariana Grande taking a break from the Wicked set to grace us with Eternal Sunshine, and the Charli XCX x Addison Rae collab we didn't know we needed, we are being sufficiently fed, and we're only a quarter into 2024. Lucky us! With festival season upon us—kicking off, per usual, with Coachella's two-weekend soirée—and the summer months right around the corner, we feel a strong desire to amp up our playlists and find our warm-weather anthems stat. So what better time than now to deliver the next installment of our Ones to Watch portfolio: music edition?!

This year, we're spotlighting six incredible artists across R&B and pop who each bring something exciting and fresh to the table, from the glittery, theatrical fare of Chappell Roan to the feel-good musings of Seattle native UMI to the bold and biting lyricism of Audrey Nuna to the gut-wrenching songwriting of Kenzie Ziegler to the triumphant rise of dancer-turned-singer Mette and the anticipated return of Scandinavian sister duo Say Lou Lou. Trust us—this one's a goodie.

(Image credit: Ryan Clemens)

WHO: Chappell Roan

WHAT: A pop heroine with a dynamic stage presence. Missouri native Chappell Roan has catapulted to stardom in the last year thanks to her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. Complete with dance-floor hits, powerhouse vocals, and her own distinct theatrical flair, Roan is bringing the fun back to pop in a fresh way, and the crowds are loving her! In addition to supporting Olivia Rodrigo on her Guts World Tour, she recently extended her headlining Midwest Princess Tour, in which every stop had its own theme and incorporated sets from local drag queens. This festival season, she'll be hitting the stages at Coachella, Boston Calling, and Governors Ball. One thing's certain: When you're at a Chappell Roan show, you're guaranteed to have a great time.

WEAR: Campy rhinestone cowgirl.

For people discovering you for the first time, how would you describe your music? What song of yours should they start with?

I always say they should start with "Femininomenon" or "Naked in Manhattan," and if they can get through those, they can probably get through the rest. It's quite in-your-face, queer, sparkly pop. I call it slumber-party pop because that's what it feels like to me—a slumber party!

Who are some of the artists who have influenced you coming up in the industry?

Definitely the 2010s pop: Katy Perry, Ke$ha, Gaga, Rihanna. The age of anthemic radio pop is what raised me.

Your debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, came out last year to critical acclaim. How does this collection of songs reflect where you are as an artist and personally?

I would say it varies. The Rise and Fall is more so a nod to the fact that I'm bipolar and that sometimes I love the Midwest. Sometimes, I have trouble with it. Sometimes, I love L.A.; sometimes, I have trouble with it. It's always a rise and fall in my life. That's the meaning of the "rise and fall" part. … At the time I wrote it, it's just a reflection of what I was feeling at the time.

What has been the most rewarding part of touring this record?

Seeing how people dress up and come together and are happy and feel safe to be who they are for a couple hours at a concert. There is nothing else that I could ever want from touring other than people being in a room full of joy where there was not before.

You are known for putting on unforgettable shows. What can people always expect from a live Chappell Roan performance?

They can expect a cardio workout along with their local drag queens performing for them. Enthusiastic costume participation all around.

You have some of the best stage outfits out there right now. How would you describe the fashion aesthetic of this album? Do you have a favorite theme or look from your tour?

DIY chic. Drag. Burlesque. Thrifted. Vintage. Rhinestones. My favorite theme is "My Kink Is Karma" just because people get pretty creative with it.

What would you say is a Chappell Roan fashion signature?

A dollar-store princess crown. This isn't fashion, but my hair is pretty signature. Or blue eye shadow!

(Image credit: Leeay (left); Louisa Meng (right))

WHO: Audrey Nuna

WHAT: A dynamic R&B and rap artist from New Jersey known for her breezy vocals and razor-sharp rhymes. Following a strong debut in 2021 with her explosive first studio album A Liquid Breakfast, featuring hit "Damn Right," the first-generation Korean American is back in a big way this year, working toward her anticipated sophomore release. Nuna reentered the chat in February with the ethereal bop "Starving" featuring breakout talent Teezo Touchdown, marking a new chapter of evolution and empowerment for the artist.

WEAR: Comfy, oversize layers and bedazzled horns.

For people discovering you for the first time, how would you describe your music? What song of yours should they start with?

I'd use the term "soft skin, hard feelings" to describe the music, and I'd recommend "Typical" since it's the first song on the last project.

You released your first new single of 2024 "Starving" in February. What is it that you're starving for right now?

At this exact moment, I'm starving for a ham and cheese croissant. But lately and overall, I've been feeling the desire for less noise and more genuine human connection.

With the release of your latest singles, "Starving," "Cellulite," and "Locket," what can you tell us about this next chapter for you as an artist?

It's an evolution for sure. I'm learning so much, mutating into a stronger, more chaotic but somehow calmer version of myself—maybe a bit uglier in ways. I feel really empowered, but only because I've misstepped and made mistakes. I'm more aligned than ever with what I want to make.

You've said you're a big fan of world building, so tell us a little bit about the world you're creating right now.

The mood is darker. This world comes alive at night. It's a bit wilder than the last chapter. In this story, music is a luxury, and people are fighting to take the value of it back into their own hands.

You strike us as someone who has a lot of fun with fashion. How would you describe your fashion aesthetic for this new era you're in?

Pre-professional robot who puts comfort first.

You've been wearing crystal horns a lot lately and the gold nose Band-Aid. What is the meaning behind these pieces?

This character has been through certain solitude since the last go-around. She's grown out her hair [and] gotten some injuries. She's had to play the villain in certain ways. Her way of dress and accessories reflects these themes.

What would you say is an Audrey Nuna fashion signature?

I would say just wearing whatever the fuck I feel like wearing that day.

(Image credit: Terrence Bikoumou)

WHO: METTE

WHAT: A dancer-turned-rising pop star. You may recognize Mette Towley aka METTE, from her impressive dance work in the music video for Pharrell and Rihanna's song "Lemon," but the multi-hyphenate is proving she has some major music chops too. Since releasing her debut EP METTENARRATIVE last September, the Minnesota native has been on a roll, collecting high praise for her tracks "Mama's Eyes" and "Van Gogh," performing at the 2023 British Fashion Awards in December, and dropping her new track "Darling Drive'' in January. We should also mention she's been building out an impressive acting résumé, too, thanks to roles in Hustlers, Cats, The Old Guard, and last year's Barbie. With her newest single "BET" dropping April 26 and a coveted spot on the Lollapalooza lineup this summer, the artist is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, so it's time to get on board and enjoy the ride.

WEAR: Bra tops and micro shorts.

For people discovering you for the first time, how would you describe your music? What song of yours should they start with?

My music is made to speak to the dancer in everyone. It's a love affair between sticky pop music, earnest songwriting, and rhythmic electricity. Start with "Van Gogh" and then journey to "Mama's Eyes."

Your breakthrough was dancing in the music video for "Lemon" by N.E.R.D. and Rihanna, and you were a standing member of Pharrell's dance squad. What was the catalyst for pivoting into creating your own music?

I spent a lot of my life hiding my dreams of being a singer-songwriter because I was deceivingly nervous about being bad at it. I had so many excuses that kept me dancing and not exploring my other interests. The loudest of those was being nervous to share the journey of evolving. I had this idea that, since I was so good at dancing, I would seem especially foolish to try something new and have to work at it so publicly. The process of performing "Lemon" gave me a sense of the fearlessness I needed to plow ahead with my music. After doing that solo live at the NBA All-Star Game in 2018, I realized being imperfectly myself under the spotlight was actually the greatest sense of freedom I'd ever felt.

With the release of your EP METTENARRATIVE, your role in Barbie, and your performance at the British Fashion Awards, 2023 was such a big year for you. What can we expect from 2024?

Thank you! Yeah, 2023 was one of those years that felt aligned, [and] 2024's objective, mission statement is release more music! Fan the flame. Feed the fire. That's the fire inside of me to create and the flame of my fans to hear more music. I've been working hard in the studio and expanding my sound. I'm really excited to perform at festivals this summer like Lollapalooza. It's gonna be major!

Let's talk about your latest singles, "Darling Drive" and "BET." Do these represent a next chapter for you musically, or are they more an extension of METTENARRATIVE?

My next singles are really inspired by even more of a house/dance angle of pop. I've also come into my own voice as I've continued my vocal exercises. I think finally doing live shows last year really allowed me to find a distinct tone of my voice that is stronger than ever.

You are performing at the Lightning in a Bottle festival this May. What are you looking forward to most with that, and what can people expect from a live METTE performance?

I'll be out there holding down the stage in a very explosive and energetic way. That means lots of choreo, moving around the stage, and doing my tributes to two of my favorite queens of all time!

You starred alongside Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers and played Video Girl Barbie in the Barbie movie. Do you see yourself acting more in the future?

Absolutely. A musical or action role would be amazing. I really love using what I learned on film sets to inform my music video performances. There's a real difference when it comes to emoting for a live performance versus the camera.

How does your artistry manifest itself in your personal style?

I love dressing in color these days. I used to own a lot of monochromatic clothes, but now, I'm all about color. Choosing a statement piece like a furry hat, colorful clutch, or dramatic belt is really fun. I think my stage looks as well as my personal style isn't meant to take itself too seriously.

What would you say is a METTE fashion signature?

My fashion signature is yet to be determined. I think I'm growing into the aesthetic markers that I'll be known for. I'm enjoying the process of falling in love with certain silhouettes and new brands all the time.

(Image credit: Ryusei Sabi)

WHO: UMI

WHAT: A ray of sunshine in music form. Hailing from Seattle, Washington, UMI's R&B musings evoke tender, feel-good vibes, making the artist a must-add to any summer playlist. Her 2022 debut album Forest in the City should not be missed, especially her breakout single "Wish That I Could," but her latest offering—the four-track EP Talking to the Wind—is UMI at her most courageous and vulnerable as she surrenders to the infinite unknown that is being in love. As if her 2024 wasn't already off to a fantastic start, UMI's heartfelt track "Wherever U R" featuring V of BTS broke the top 40 U.S. pop radio charts, and it was recently announced she will open for Jhené Aiko's North American arena tour.

WEAR: Bohemian goddess.

For people discovering you for the first time, how would you describe your music? What song of yours should they start with?

I would describe my music as a warm feeling—like soup or taking a walk at the park on a sunny day. It reminds you of nostalgic feelings. I would start with "Remember Me." :)

Your EP Talking to the Wind was released in January. How does this collection of songs reflect where you are as an artist and personally?

Talking to the Wind is like a diary entry. It's a look into my past year and the growth I've had in my personal life—thanks greatly to my time in nature. When I'm confused, I go outside and sit with myself. In those moments outside, I like to talk to the elements, especially the wind. The wind has given me a lot of beautiful advice that I've turned into music. Each song on the EP is a different area of life where I've found clarity, whether it's love, freedom, the unknown. This EP gives listeners the opportunity to hear the peaceful advice of the wind the way I was able to.

Is there a song on Talking to the Wind that feels most personal or like a triumph in terms of its creation?

"Happy I'm" :) because it's about my romantic relationships, and that part of me is always really vulnerable and the most triggering for me. I grow a lot through love, and sometimes, growing means being triggered. That's a lot of what inspired the song. It's also a triumph because I rewrote this song many times and ultimately decided to write the second verse in Japanese. Usually, I don't rewrite songs because I have the most fun when it comes out all at once. The fact that I gave myself the space to come back and reimagine this song is a triumph in many ways.

You self-directed your "Show Me Out" video. What was the visual world you wanted to create for this track, and what was your favorite part of making it?

The whole video was shot in my garage that we turned into a fun studio. I wanted to bring people into what a studio session with UMI feels like. It's very fun, full of nostalgic items, and playful. I love to play. I wanted to remind people that videos don't need to be expansive and elaborate to be fun or done well as long as it communicates your vision. I want my fans to know they can pick up a phone and shoot the videos in their mind.

You recently released three new versions of your chart-topping single "Wherever U R" featuring V of BTS. Why did you want to rerelease the song in these new ways?

I think it's fun to reimagine songs. I think there's a habit in the music world for people to drop a song and move on, to not give songs the love and room to be reimagined. New versions of the song give myself and fans the opportunity to experience the full depth of a song.

How does your artistry manifest itself in your personal style?

My style is ever-changing, comfy, and expressive. I love colors and patterns. I will never wear something that I don't feel comfortable in. I allow myself to dress to fit how I feel, whether that's masculine, feminine, sexy, cozy. I am different every day, and my outfits will be too! And even my hair. I am the same with my art. Everything is an extension of me. I am an ever-growing and ever-changing being, and my art spans across all my emotions and curiosities.

What would you say is an UMI fashion signature?

Either a cute baggy T-shirt and a patterned skirt or some baggy linen pants and a tank top. This covers most seasons of the year, ha ha.

(Image credit: Eiza Murphy (left); MOM (right))

WHO: Kenzie

WHAT: A triple threat—singer, actor, and dancer—who isn't afraid to get real. Mackenzie Ziegler, who goes by Kenzie, has been turning out pop hits since she was 10 years old, but as she prepares to enter her 20s, the former Dance Moms star is leaving everything on the table with a deeply personal approach to songwriting. With the release of her emotionally charged track "Anatomy," Kenzie opened up for the first time publicly about her childhood and the absence of her father growing up. With her latest gut-wrenching ballad "Word Vomit," she gets vulnerable about a recent breakup. As we eagerly await her next studio album, Kenzie's singles continue to showcase her vocal prowess and authenticity as an artist.

WEAR: A classic tank, '90s jeans, and her go-to leather jacket.

For people discovering you for the first time, how would you describe your music? What song of yours should they start with?

I would consider my music left of pop!! My music is super raw and authentic. I think you should start with "Anatomy" since it's so close to home for me. [It] really tells my story of growing up.

Who were some of the musical influences growing up that really ignited your passion to become a singer-songwriter?

I grew up listening to Miley Cyrus so much. I would watch her be Hannah Montana and would be like, "That's gonna be me."

You have been feeding the fans with some fantastic new singles. How do these tracks reflect where you are as an artist and personally?

With each and every release, I grow more into myself. Music is a form of therapy for me, so it has helped me a lot. I love being super honest with my music and hoping other people can relate.

Is there a single that you are particularly close to, and why?

I think "Word Vomit." "Word Vomit" was my most recent release, and that was super vulnerable to write about. This is about my most recent breakup I just went through.

Can you hint at what else is to come this year?

Lots of exciting new music!!!! Hopefully more live shows as well.

What role do fashion and beauty play in your artistry, and how has your look evolved in the last year or so?

I dress based on my mood, which is kind of like writing a song. If it's raining outside, I'm probably gonna write a sad song lol. I think my fashion has changed quite a lot, but it's still changing.

What would you say is a Kenzie fashion signature?

My leather jacket for sure. My step-dad gave me his jacket years ago, and it's still my favorite thing to wear. My friends call it the old faithful because I wear it with every outfit.

(Image credit: Angelina Mamoun-Bergenwall)

WHO: Say Lou Lou

WHAT: A Swedish Australian sister duo delivering ethereal synth pop. Much to our delight, after a six-year hiatus spent pursuing other creative ventures in acting, producing, and screenwriting, Elektra and Miranda Kilbey, known collectively as Say Lou Lou, are returning to music and giving us more of their signature delicate, gloomy sound we love. Their forthcoming album, Dust, promises to be an honest, straightforward representation of the uncomfortable feelings of lost love and separation plucked from diary entries, personal poems, and childhood memories. It's the first of a two-parter that was kicked off with the new dreamy single "Wong Kar-wai," an homage to the great Chinese filmmaker and a marriage of their two passions: music and cinema. We haven't been this excited for a comeback in a long time.

WEAR: '90s-inspired minimalism.

For people discovering you for the first time, how would you describe your music? What song of yours should they start with?

Our music has evolved and changed a lot over the years, but we tend to always land in a place of dreaminess and nostalgia. Start with "Maybe You" since it's the song that started our career. Then jump to "Julian," "Peppermint," and "Beloved." For the next era, go to "Phantoms." Our cover of "The Look of Love" is fun too. And then our current songs "Waiting for a Boy" and "Wong Kar-wai."

It's been six years since you released your last album. How does your new album Dust reflect where you are as artists and personally? What can fans expect?

Dust is the most straightforward record we've made. It's almost like we're chipping away at layers of ourselves to try to get to the core of things, and this is the stage that we're at—searching for simplicity and no BS, no veil, no mirrors, no poetry. [We're] feeling more comfortable with getting in touch with our past relationships, our childhood fantasies, music we loved growing up (late '90s Madonna, Kylie Minogue, All Saints, Texas etc.), and the harsh light of reality. Dust is a good title, as it represents the layers of time, something untouched or not looked at. [It's] kind of a conceptual way of realising that what we're talking about is the uncomfortable part of breakups and separation. What becomes of love when it disintegrates? Where does that part of you (and them) go? The songs are us quite literally rehashing and reliving the icky events that lead to the end and the aftermath and the new world of not being together anymore and where we are now.

You said this will be a two-part album. Why did you decide to split it up?

We have momentum in our work right now and just want to keep the releases constant and flowing this year. The first half finished sooner, so we wanted it out. The second half has a slightly different energy, sound, and perspective.

You used a new songwriting technique for this EP. Can you tell us a little about your process this time around?

It''s been easy to write. Our approach to songwriting has been super simple this time around—no embellishments or long ways around the topic or experience—and the recording process has been the fastest, least complicated one we've had so far. No fighting. Knowing when to stop. We've taken diary notes and turned them into songs, quite literally. We've kind of eliminated the anxious and overthinking energy that has gotten in our way so much in the past.

You both took a break from music and pursued creative avenues in the cinematic arts, Elektra in acting and Miranda working on your screenplay and creative-directing and producing for TV projects. Your first single off the EP, "Wong Kar-wai," is a nod to the great director. How does film and television inspire your music?

Music is your ears, and film is your eyes. A story is embodied and comes alive in front of you. We see our songs in little vignettes, a story taking place in our minds as we construct it.

What role do fashion and beauty play into your artistry, and how has your look evolved since your last album?

Fashion and beauty is another way of expressing a mood and creative energy, and for us, it's been a way to try on different characters and personalities as we change and grow. Again, we've made it more simple for ourselves and allowed ourselves to get in touch with our inner children, who loved late '90s performance music videos and perfume ads. Maybe [it's] a weird way of exploring a beauty ideal we had in our minds back then? Both of us as blondes, straight hair, low waists, tight tops, little dresses. God!!!!

What would you say is a Say Lou Lou fashion signature?

Hmm… Turtlenecks under everything, with everything, all the time. Deconstructed suitwear.