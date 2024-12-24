Customizing An Engagement Ring Is Now Easier Than Ever Thanks to This Heritage Jeweler

(Image credit: @laurenegg)

Getting engaged can be one of the most exciting times in one's life. From the ring shopping to the proposal to the start of wedding planning, there are so many big moments to experience in a short amount of time. Because of this, it is very common for couples to want to choose the easiest route possible for all the above, and now, customizing an engagement ring has officially crossed over from the stereotype of complicated to easy and seamless thanks to Ben Bridge. Ben Bridge is a jeweler you might recognize the name of from growing up attending your local mall but has since evolved into one of the most revered luxury jewelers in the United States. Ben Bridge has been around for over 112 years and has remained a family-operated business for most of that time. This year, I was fortunate enough to attend a trip to India with the jeweler alongside the company's CEO and president, Lisa Bridge, where we toured their manufacturers and factories in India.

Since Ben Bridge offers many different product types from gemstones to Rolexes, we got a taste of the companies in India that collaborate with Ben Bridge to create some of their most valued products. One I am excited to speak to today is their bespoke engagement ring line, Bella Ponte, which translates to "beautiful bridge". Bella Ponte is manufactured by Shah Luxury in Mumbai, India, where the brand's custom engagement rings come to life. The goal of this engagement ring line is to debunk the hysteria around customizing an engagement ring—this includes the idea that it's way more expensive, way more time-consuming, and way more complicated to go the custom route. They achieve this through technological innovations that are advanced and uncommon in the industry. And for customers, these innovations make the customization process easier than ever.

Bella Ponte by Ben Bridge offers every engagement ring and wedding band style you could think of in addition to its customization services. Below, I walk you through the Bella Ponte custom engagement process step by step, outlining just how simple it is to make your dream engagement ring come to life. Including design consultations, a 3D hologram of your ring, and unique documentation of the entire process, Bella Ponte is changing the game of custom engagement rings. While in India, Ben Bridge gifted me with the opportunity to design my own ring so I could get an intimate look at just how special and effortless this process is. Go on to read the breakdown of the Bella Ponte customization process including images from my time in India with the Ben Bridge team and a sampling of rings that will get your wheels turning should you be expecting to get engaged any time soon.

Step 1: In-Store Design Consultation

Ben Bridge offers in-store design consultation appointments where customers can meet with an associate to map out their dream engagement ring. This first step is often the most intimidating, but the Bella Ponte collection coupled with the associates' expertise makes it easy. Here, you will be guided through stone shapes and sizes, settings, and more. Whether you have a vision in mind that is completely custom or you want to take an existing style and customize it from there, this collection can accommodate every preference.

Before my trip to India with Ben Bridge, I had an appointment to design a ring of my own from the Bella Ponte collection. I was so intimidated by my initial meeting because I didn't know where to start design-wise, but I was guided through every step with ease and we ultimately ended up designing a ring that was perfect for me.

Step 2: Digital Rendering

Once your design is finalized, the next step in the Bella Ponte customization process is to review a digital rendering or CAD (computer-aided design) of your very own ring. This step is where you can see your idea come to life. The digital rendering is very detailed meaning you can see every stone, prong, and metal detail. If you have any changes you would like made, this is the step to make them happen. In this stage, a wax casting is also created. This step makes you feel secure and at peace with your ring design. I remember seeing mine for the first time and realizing the concept we worked on was going to be even more gorgeous than I imagined.

Step 3: 3D Hologram

This next step is what makes the Bella Ponte engagement ring process stand out amongst its competitors. Once your ring is finalized, you will receive a 3D hologram of your ring to be viewed through your smartphone. Customers receive a custom link and a special plastic cone allowing you to view a 3D holographic version of their ring. The unique technology developed by Salil and Neil Shah is what further makes the process of customization feel approachable. Customers are involved in every detail of the making of their ring and receive these innovative affirmation checkpoints along the way. This step is a great way to tie customers over while they wait for their ring to be completed.

Step 4: Take Your Ring Home

Finally, customers get to take their customized ring home. My favorite detail about this Bella Ponte customization process is the My Story Card that customers receive once their ring is delivered. This is sent via a QR code that links to and documents the lifecycle of the ring. It has every detail about the metal, and stones, along with photos and recorded design notes. Whether the person getting proposed to was involved in the ring design process or not, this My Story Card will be a keepsake couples cherish.

Shop our favorite Bella Ponte by Ben Bridge engagement rings:

Bella Ponte Engagement Ring Setting, 14k Yellow Gold $1399 SHOP NOW

Bella Ponte 3-Stone Emerald Cut Diamond Engagement Ring in Platinum $10599 SHOP NOW

Bella Ponte Split Shank Engagement Ring Setting, 14k Yellow Gold $1799 SHOP NOW

Bella Ponte 3-Stone Oval Cut Diamond Engagement Ring in Platinum $10999 SHOP NOW

Bella Ponte Oval Solitaire Diamond Engagement Ring, 18k Yellow Gold $33999 SHOP NOW

Bella Ponte Radiant Solitaire Diamond Engagement Ring, Platinum $28999 SHOP NOW

Bella Ponte Half Bezel Engagement Ring Setting, 14k Yellow Gold $2799 SHOP NOW

Bella Ponte Radiant Diamond Engagement Ring, 14k White Gold $16999 SHOP NOW

Bella Ponte Oval Diamond Engagement Ring, 14k Yellow Gold $12999 SHOP NOW

Bella Ponte "The Whisper Crown" Diamond Engagement Ring Setting 14k $1199 SHOP NOW