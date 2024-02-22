Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the $143 Skirt That’s Guaranteed to Sell Out

By Eliza Huber
published

Jennifer Lawrence spotted in Los Angeles wearing a green jacket, white tee, and long denim skirt.

More than maybe any other A-list celebrity right now, Jennifer Lawrence understands the art of a chic, no-frills outfit. Consistently, while her fellow street-style favorites dodge photographers across Los Angeles and New York City in meticulously crafted daytime ensembles, the No Hard Feelings actress is seen wearing something that appears completely effortless, albeit undeniably chic. And her most recent outfit, worn for lunch with her parents at Grill on the Alley in Beverly Hills, is hardly an exception.

For the outing, Lawrence chose a simple white tee (granted it's from The Row) that she tucked non-chalantly into a dark-wash denim maxi skirt. With the combo, she added a green trench coat, black The Row flats, and gold-rim Bottega Veneta aviators. Her choice of skirt—which was secured with another The Row item, this time a black, croc-print belt—is specifically called the Hilla skirt, and despite being full price practically everywhere—including Shopbop, MyTheresa, Net-a-Porter, and Matches—is currently on sale at Revolve for nearly $100 less than it's being sold across the rest of the internet. Even better, it's in stock in every size.

Because of this shocking revelation, I've come to the conclusion that a complete and utter sell out is all but guaranteed in the coming days, meaning that time is of the essence if you want to score Lawrence's exact low-key maxi skirt while it's, 1.) on sale, and 2.) in stock. With that in mind, scroll down to shop the look before it's too late.

Jennifer Lawrence spotted in Los Angeles wearing a green jacket, white tee, and long denim skirt.

On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row Essentials Chiara Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt ($420), Eva Two Leather Ballet Flats ($890), and belt; Agolde Hilla Long Line Skirt ($143); Bottega Veneta Double-Bridge Metal Aviator Sunglasses ($440)

The Row white t-shirt
THE ROW
Essentials Chiara Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

Hilla Long Line Skirt
AGOLDE
Hilla Long Line Skirt

Men's Double-Bridge Metal Aviator Sunglasses
Bottega Veneta
Double-Bridge Metal Aviator Sunglasses

Eva Two Leather Ballet Flats
The Row
Eva Two Leather Ballet Flats

Shop denim skirts:

Ankle Column Skirt
Levi's
Ankle Column Skirt

I just added one of these new long Levi's skirts into my wardrobe and don't have a single regret.

Z1975 Denim Midi Skirt
ZARA
Z1975 Denim Midi Skirt

I love the extra long length on this Zara option.

Jagger Denim Midi Skirt
Reformation
Jagger Denim Midi Skirt

Reformation's denim offering doesn't get enough positive attention.

H&M long dark-wash denim skirt
H&M
Denim Midi Skirt

*Saves photo for styling inspiration later.*

Deconstructed Skirt
FRAME
Deconstructed Skirt

Oh, this cropped alt is very chic.

Madewell long denim blue skirt
Madewell
Denim Carpenter Maxi Skirt

If you want to save even more money but still desire a similar skirt to Lawrence's, this Madewell option is perfect for you.

Barbie Split Midi Skirt
Lioness
Barbie Split Midi Skirt

Every time I spot something from Lioness and then look at the price, I'm shocked by how reasonable it is.

H&M long denim skirt
H&M
Denim Maxi Skirt

H&M has been on one lately.

Avani Front Slit Denim Skirt
Steve Madden
Avani Front Slit Denim Skirt

Don't sleep on Steve Madden's apparel offering.

Panama Jean Skirt in Bone
Still Here
Panama Jean Skirt

This color denim is so chic for spring and summer.

Jayde High Rise Denim Midi Skirt
Reformation
Jayde High Rise Denim Midi Skirt

The fit on this denim pencil skirt is so so good.

the Sadie High Waist Raw Hem A-Line Denim Skirt
Favorite Daughter
Sadie High Waist Raw Hem A-Line Denim Skirt

Favorite Daughter is beloved across the WWW office.

Black Madewell maxi skirt
Madewell
Denim Mid-Rise Maxi Skirt

I trust anything Madewell designs in denim.

Eliza Huber
Editor

Eliza Huber is a Chicago-born, New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, plus-size fashion, brand discovery, and celebrity style. For the last year, she’s been covering all of the above for Who What Wear, where she first got her start as an intern and later a freelance writer in 2017.


Upon graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa in 2018, Eliza moved to New York City full time and started at Refinery29 as a fashion market writer, focusing on SEO-optimized market roundups. Later, she transitioned out of just market and began covering the site's fashion news beat as well as writing features pertaining to plus-size fashion, sustainability, adaptive fashion, need-to-know brands, and the latest runway and social media–driven trends. In 2021, after almost four years at Refinery29, she moved on to Who What Wear, where she continues to be a trusted source for fashion news, trends, and more. In her first year at Who What Wear, Eliza has profiled Dakota Fanning and Diane Kruger, two of the site's 2022 cover stars, and launched her own monthly column titled Let's Get a Room, where she heads to dressing rooms around New York City to show the site's readers what new items are just as good IRL as they appear online. Eliza also curates market for Who What Wear's email newsletters.


Eliza currently lives in SoHo, in far too close proximity to Lower Manhattan's bevy of shopping destinations. When she’s not popping into stores for inspiration (or more), she's probably running on the West Side Highway, watching a Formula 1 race, sprinting at Barry's, or sitting outside at one of SoHo's many cafés.

