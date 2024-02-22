Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the $143 Skirt That’s Guaranteed to Sell Out

(Image credit: Backgrid)

More than maybe any other A-list celebrity right now, Jennifer Lawrence understands the art of a chic, no-frills outfit. Consistently, while her fellow street-style favorites dodge photographers across Los Angeles and New York City in meticulously crafted daytime ensembles, the No Hard Feelings actress is seen wearing something that appears completely effortless, albeit undeniably chic. And her most recent outfit, worn for lunch with her parents at Grill on the Alley in Beverly Hills, is hardly an exception.

For the outing, Lawrence chose a simple white tee (granted it's from The Row) that she tucked non-chalantly into a dark-wash denim maxi skirt. With the combo, she added a green trench coat, black The Row flats, and gold-rim Bottega Veneta aviators. Her choice of skirt—which was secured with another The Row item, this time a black, croc-print belt—is specifically called the Hilla skirt, and despite being full price practically everywhere—including Shopbop, MyTheresa, Net-a-Porter, and Matches—is currently on sale at Revolve for nearly $100 less than it's being sold across the rest of the internet. Even better, it's in stock in every size.

Because of this shocking revelation, I've come to the conclusion that a complete and utter sell out is all but guaranteed in the coming days, meaning that time is of the essence if you want to score Lawrence's exact low-key maxi skirt while it's, 1.) on sale, and 2.) in stock. With that in mind, scroll down to shop the look before it's too late.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row Essentials Chiara Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt ($420), Eva Two Leather Ballet Flats ($890), and belt; Agolde Hilla Long Line Skirt ($143); Bottega Veneta Double-Bridge Metal Aviator Sunglasses ($440)

THE ROW Essentials Chiara Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt $420 SHOP NOW

AGOLDE Hilla Long Line Skirt $238 $143 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Double-Bridge Metal Aviator Sunglasses $440 SHOP NOW

The Row Eva Two Leather Ballet Flats $890 SHOP NOW

Shop denim skirts:

Levi's Ankle Column Skirt $98 SHOP NOW I just added one of these new long Levi's skirts into my wardrobe and don't have a single regret.

ZARA Z1975 Denim Midi Skirt $46 SHOP NOW I love the extra long length on this Zara option.

Reformation Jagger Denim Midi Skirt $168 SHOP NOW Reformation's denim offering doesn't get enough positive attention.

H&M Denim Midi Skirt $38 SHOP NOW *Saves photo for styling inspiration later.*

FRAME Deconstructed Skirt $248 SHOP NOW Oh, this cropped alt is very chic.

Madewell Denim Carpenter Maxi Skirt $118 SHOP NOW If you want to save even more money but still desire a similar skirt to Lawrence's, this Madewell option is perfect for you.

Lioness Barbie Split Midi Skirt $89 SHOP NOW Every time I spot something from Lioness and then look at the price, I'm shocked by how reasonable it is.

H&M Denim Maxi Skirt $55 SHOP NOW H&M has been on one lately.

Steve Madden Avani Front Slit Denim Skirt $89 SHOP NOW Don't sleep on Steve Madden's apparel offering.

Still Here Panama Jean Skirt $245 SHOP NOW This color denim is so chic for spring and summer.

Reformation Jayde High Rise Denim Midi Skirt $148 SHOP NOW The fit on this denim pencil skirt is so so good.

Favorite Daughter Sadie High Waist Raw Hem A-Line Denim Skirt $228 SHOP NOW Favorite Daughter is beloved across the WWW office.