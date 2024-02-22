Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the $143 Skirt That’s Guaranteed to Sell Out
More than maybe any other A-list celebrity right now, Jennifer Lawrence understands the art of a chic, no-frills outfit. Consistently, while her fellow street-style favorites dodge photographers across Los Angeles and New York City in meticulously crafted daytime ensembles, the No Hard Feelings actress is seen wearing something that appears completely effortless, albeit undeniably chic. And her most recent outfit, worn for lunch with her parents at Grill on the Alley in Beverly Hills, is hardly an exception.
For the outing, Lawrence chose a simple white tee (granted it's from The Row) that she tucked non-chalantly into a dark-wash denim maxi skirt. With the combo, she added a green trench coat, black The Row flats, and gold-rim Bottega Veneta aviators. Her choice of skirt—which was secured with another The Row item, this time a black, croc-print belt—is specifically called the Hilla skirt, and despite being full price practically everywhere—including Shopbop, MyTheresa, Net-a-Porter, and Matches—is currently on sale at Revolve for nearly $100 less than it's being sold across the rest of the internet. Even better, it's in stock in every size.
Because of this shocking revelation, I've come to the conclusion that a complete and utter sell out is all but guaranteed in the coming days, meaning that time is of the essence if you want to score Lawrence's exact low-key maxi skirt while it's, 1.) on sale, and 2.) in stock. With that in mind, scroll down to shop the look before it's too late.
On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row Essentials Chiara Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt ($420), Eva Two Leather Ballet Flats ($890), and belt; Agolde Hilla Long Line Skirt ($143); Bottega Veneta Double-Bridge Metal Aviator Sunglasses ($440)
Shop denim skirts:
I just added one of these new long Levi's skirts into my wardrobe and don't have a single regret.
Reformation's denim offering doesn't get enough positive attention.
If you want to save even more money but still desire a similar skirt to Lawrence's, this Madewell option is perfect for you.
Every time I spot something from Lioness and then look at the price, I'm shocked by how reasonable it is.
Favorite Daughter is beloved across the WWW office.
