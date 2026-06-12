Don't Like Flop-Flops? This Closed-Toe Summer Shoe Is the Elegant Alternative

Now, other iterations of flats are coming into focus. And for summer 2026, Emma Watson has just introduced me to a chic shoe trend breaking through next. Putting a fresh spin on the woven ballet-flat movement that's dominated recent seasons, Watson stepped out in Venice wearing a pair of leather loafers finished with a lightweight woven design. Offering all the polish of a classic loafer with a breezier, more relaxed feel, the style feels perfectly suited to the warmer months ahead.
For a stroll through Venice's streets, Watson paired the newly trending shoes with a Pink City Prints Pyjama Set (£145). From there, she stacked on a beaded necklace and finished with a charming pair of cherry earrings.
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Where a traditional leather loafer might have felt a little heavy in the Venetian heat, this airy alternative delivers the same sleek sophistication with a decidedly more summer-ready spirit.
Quite possibly the perfect shoes for pottering around Venice in, read on to discover my edit of the best woven loafers to shop now.
Shop Woven Loafers:
H&M
Interwoven Leather-Loafers
These elegant flats are perfect for high-summer styling.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Woven Flat Loafers
Whilst I love these in black, they also come in dark brown.
LE MONDE BERYL
Woven Leather Loafers
Le Monde Beryl's flats are a fashion person's favourite.
Topshop
Bali Real Leather Weave Flat Loafer
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Reiss
Raffia Leather Trim Loafers
In a light shade of brown, these are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Asos
Woven Fisherman Sandals
Honestly, these look much more expensive than they actually are.
Miu Miu
Woven Leather Loafers
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.