Don't Like Flop-Flops? This Closed-Toe Summer Shoe Is the Elegant Alternative

Sorry, flip-flops—Emma Watson's "summer loafers" are so much more elegant.

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Emma Watson wears woven loafers with a matching floral cotton set. She&#039;s holding and orange juice and a plate with a croissant.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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If you've been following the flat-shoe revival of the past few years, you'll know that ballet flats burst onto the scene a few years back, edging out heels in the process. As the trend evolved, studded, suede and satin iterations joined the mix, then, eventually, woven and perforated styles gained momentum too as brands continued to reimagine the classic silhouette.

Now, other iterations of flats are coming into focus. And for summer 2026, Emma Watson has just introduced me to a chic shoe trend breaking through next. Putting a fresh spin on the woven ballet-flat movement that's dominated recent seasons, Watson stepped out in Venice wearing a pair of leather loafers finished with a lightweight woven design. Offering all the polish of a classic loafer with a breezier, more relaxed feel, the style feels perfectly suited to the warmer months ahead.

Emma Watson wears woven loafers with a matching floral cotton set. She&#039;s holding and orange juice and a plate with a croissant.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

For a stroll through Venice's streets, Watson paired the newly trending shoes with a Pink City Prints Pyjama Set (£145). From there, she stacked on a beaded necklace and finished with a charming pair of cherry earrings.

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Where a traditional leather loafer might have felt a little heavy in the Venetian heat, this airy alternative delivers the same sleek sophistication with a decidedly more summer-ready spirit.

Quite possibly the perfect shoes for pottering around Venice in, read on to discover my edit of the best woven loafers to shop now.

Shop Woven Loafers:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.