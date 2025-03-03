Dainty Diamonds are Nice, But This Statement Jewellery Trend Eclipsed the Oscars

As the stars arrived on the Oscars 2025 red carpet, it was clear that a new jewellery trend was quietly stealing the spotlight. Against a sea of elegant gowns a subtle but striking shift had taken place—where big earrings once dominated, a new statement piece emerged.

For the after party, Selena Gomez slipped into a black sequin dress, which she accessorised with a multi-chain torque choker necklace.

Selena Gomez, Elle Fanning, Zoe Saldaña, and Jenna Ortega are just some of the attendees who opted for bold, sculptural necklaces that framed their faces with effortless sophistication. It wasn’t just any necklace, though—it was the torque, a sleek, collar-like design that we previously predicted would a major jewellery trend for 2025.

Anok Yai's leather torque feels especially 2025 thanks to its studding.

The torque necklace marks a definitive move away from the oversized stud and shoulder-grazing earrings that have reigned over recent awards seasons. Instead, its rigid structure and polished finish offer a refined yet powerful statement, sitting snugly around the neck to complement both high-neck gowns and plunging silhouettes alike. With its minimalist aesthetic, the torque necklace is proving to be one of the chicest ways to do statement necklaces now—a far cry from the styles I know I wore in the early Noughts.

Winner of Best Supporting Actress Zoe Saldana wears a diamond-encrusted torque by Cartier.

Beyond the red carpet, the return of bold neckwear has been gaining momentum. Just last week, Prada’s autumn/winter 2025 show in Milan also saw the resurgence of statement necklace. The torque fits perfectly into this movement, which I suspect will only become more prevalent as we shed our layers as we had farther into spring.

Elle Fanning's torque necklace presents an on-trend way to wear diamonds.

Whether sculpted in gleaming gold, polished silver, or adorned with embellishments, the torque necklace is shaping up to be a noteworthy jewellery piece of 2025—and one of the rare sorts of trends we can take from the red carpet and legitimately wear day to day.

Jenna Ortega opts for a minimal gold torque necklace to compliment her chiffon gown.

With that in mind, scroll on to see and shop my edit of chic torque necklaces.

Doja Cat wears a double torque necklace at the Oscars after party, hosted by Vanity Fair.

