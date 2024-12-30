This Refined Bag Trend Is on Its Way to Dethroning Shoulder Bags

When shoulder bags, in all their 1990s glory, became a trend again, I was delighted. I love the ease of having my hands free but without the outfit-interfering look of a crossbody bag. I also appreciate that shoulder bags can take on so many different shapes and sizes. My point is—shoulder bags aren't going anywhere, but they're not as much of a trend as they were a few years ago. So what is, you ask? The incredibly stylish model and influencer Nara Smith just showed us on the streets of NYC.

Smith, who is known, among other things, for her elegant aesthetic, was photographed walking in the city last week with husband Lucky Blue wearing a leopard-print coat, black, pants, and black loafers with the refined bag trend that's taken off lately: a top-handle clutch. It may not be as hands-free or roomy as a shoulder bag, but it makes up for it with how chic you'll look while carrying one. And brands like Bottega Veneta, Loro Piana, Saint Laurent have solidified that vanity-style bags are undoubtedly the way of the future.

So without further ado, keep scrolling to see how refined Smith's bag is for yourself, and shop hers and other equally elegant top-handle clutches.

(Image credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid)

(Image credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid)

(Image credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid)

On Nara Smith: By Malene Birger Rafaia Leopard-Print Pony Hair Coat ($5000); Bottega Veneta Andiamo Intrecciato Leather Clutch ($2950); Saint Laurent Le Loafer Mocassins ($995)

