This Refined Bag Trend Is on Its Way to Dethroning Shoulder Bags

Allyson Payer
By
published
in News

When shoulder bags, in all their 1990s glory, became a trend again, I was delighted. I love the ease of having my hands free but without the outfit-interfering look of a crossbody bag. I also appreciate that shoulder bags can take on so many different shapes and sizes. My point is—shoulder bags aren't going anywhere, but they're not as much of a trend as they were a few years ago. So what is, you ask? The incredibly stylish model and influencer Nara Smith just showed us on the streets of NYC.

Smith, who is known, among other things, for her elegant aesthetic, was photographed walking in the city last week with husband Lucky Blue wearing a leopard-print coat, black, pants, and black loafers with the refined bag trend that's taken off lately: a top-handle clutch. It may not be as hands-free or roomy as a shoulder bag, but it makes up for it with how chic you'll look while carrying one. And brands like Bottega Veneta, Loro Piana, Saint Laurent have solidified that vanity-style bags are undoubtedly the way of the future.

So without further ado, keep scrolling to see how refined Smith's bag is for yourself, and shop hers and other equally elegant top-handle clutches.

Nara Smith wearing a leopard-print coat with Lucky Blue Smith in NYC

(Image credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid)

Nara Smith wearing a leopard-print coat with Lucky Blue Smith in NYC

(Image credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid)

Nara Smith wearing a leopard-print coat with Lucky Blue Smith in NYC

(Image credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid)

On Nara Smith: By Malene Birger Rafaia Leopard-Print Pony Hair Coat ($5000); Bottega Veneta Andiamo Intrecciato Leather Clutch ($2950); Saint Laurent Le Loafer Mocassins ($995)

Shop Nara Smith's Bag

Andiamo Intrecciato Leather Clutch
Bottega Veneta
Andiamo Intrecciato Leather Clutch in Fondant

Andiamo Intrecciato Leather Clutch
BOTTEGA VENETA
Andiamo Intrecciato Leather Clutch in Brown

Long Andiamo Intrecciato Leather Clutch
BOTTEGA VENETA
Long Andiamo Intrecciato Leather Clutch in Black

Shop More Top-Handle Clutch Bags

Slim Symmetry Pochette Leather-Trimmed Suede Tote
SAVETTE
Slim Symmetry Pochette Leather-Trimmed Suede Tote

Gaby Quilted Leather Vanity Bag
Saint Laurent
Gaby Quilted Leather Vanity Bag

Le Teckel Suede East/west Clutch
Alaïa
Le Teckel Suede East/west Clutch

Phoenix Embellished Leather Clutch
NEOUS
Phoenix Embellished Leather Clutch

Vancouver Leather Clutch
DeMellier
Vancouver Leather Clutch

Extra Bag L27 Leather Saddle Bag
Loro Piana
Extra Bag L27 Leather Saddle Bag

Florian London Anya Clutch
Florian London
Florian London Anya Clutch

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

