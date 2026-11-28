It's officially tights and boots season, but before you reach for your trusty ankle boots, I want to put you onto the chicest way to wear this enduring winter pairing in 2026 and into 2027.
Whilst I've often found that ankle boots worn with tights and a skirt or dress can interrupt the line of the leg, creating a visual break that cuts off the frame, knee-high boots do quite the opposite. Their longer silhouette creates a much more streamlined look, extending the line of the leg for an altogether more elegant finish. And when it comes to finding the perfect pair to wear with tights, there's one style I think does this particularly well: suede. The soft, tactile finish works beautifully alongside the texture of tights, creating a considered, cohesive look from top to toe.
A recent outfit from Elizabeth Debicki reminded me exactly why this pairing works so well. Spotted out this week in a pale cream minidress and matching coat, she grounded the light-toned look with black tights and elegant boots. The contrast gave the outfit definition, whilst the sleek silhouette of the boots kept the outfit polished and understated.
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With tights and boots season firmly upon us, read on to shop the suede knee-high boots I'm backing to make this winter pairing feel even chicer.
Shop Suede Knee High Boots:
H&M
Knee-High Suede Boots
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Reformation
Rosa Stretch Knee Boot
Whilst I love these in the suede, they also come in a glossy black style.
STAUD
Wally Suede Knee Boots
STAUD's boots are a fashion person's favourites.
Rixo
Livi Suede Knee High Boots in Black
Shop these whilst they're on sale.
Marks & Spencer
Suede Block Heel Knee High Boots
The block heel ensures a comfortable stride.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Valle 50 Stiletto Calf Suede Black
These come in UK sizes 2—11.
Sezane
Léane Boots
These also come in a chocolate and cognac shade.
Nobody's Child
Black Suede Knee High Boots
Style these with thick tights to get Elizabeth's look.
PARIS TEXAS
Anja 70 Suede Knee Boots
In my opinion, every great winter wardrobe starts with a pair of black boots.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.