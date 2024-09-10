Taylor Russell and NYC Fashion Girls Are Ditching Vintage Jeans For This Fall Denim Trend

(Image credit: Alessandro Levati/Getty Images)

I'm the first person who'll tell you that a wardrobe without vintage denim, specifically 501s, is hardly complete or satisfactory. They've been beloved for over a century, and aren't going away anytime soon. However, for once, I'm eyeing another denim style with the same adoration and honestly obsession that I have for my classic, perfectly faded Levi's 501 jeans. And I'm not the only one.

Taylor Russell, the star of Luca Guadagnino's Bones and All and a jury member of the 2024 Venice Film Festival, was spotted in the Italian city a few days ago wearing the exact jeans trend I'm referring to: raw, dark-wash denim. Hers appear to be of the barrel-leg variety, with a high waist and rust-colored stitching, similar to styles by Tibi and Jamie Haller. With them, she wore a white, crewneck tee and a cropped, cream-colored V-neck sweater, along with black loafers, a CDG bucket hat, a tote bags, and sunglasses.

(Image credit: Alessandro Levati/Getty Images)

On Taylor Russell: Comme des Garçons hat

But Russell isn't the only certified fashion girl who's choosing the more formal, sophisticated denim style. All over New York City this week—aka New York Fashion Week—show attendees have been opting for darker, raw denim, be they straight-leg, barrel-leg, or flared silhouettes. Specifically, I've spotted them outside of Tibi, Nanushka, and Tommy Hilfiger. And those are just the ones I saw with my own two eyes. When I started really looking through street-style imagery, countless more appeared. Instagram's Eva Chen was among the chic dressers I saw in raw denim, styling a wide-leg pair with what appears to be a black Dior Bar Jacket. Stylist Savannah White chose Tibi's Sid jeans, also going the blazer route, though hers was cropped and embellished with multiple brooches.

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Convinced? Same. Scroll down to shop some of 2024's best raw denim, from Levi's to Tibi. Trust me, after seeing how many ways this style can be worn, you won't regret packing away your vintage jeans for a season or two.

Shop raw dark-wash denim:

Tibi Indigo Denim Sid Jeans $495 SHOP NOW

ZARA ZW Collection High Waist Cropped Bootcut Jeans $50 SHOP NOW

Levi's Ribcage Full Length Jeans $98 SHOP NOW

ALIGNE Markus Rigid Horseshoe Jean $124 SHOP NOW

SLVRLAKE Sophie Jeans $239 SHOP NOW

ZARA Raw Barrel-Leg Denim $70 SHOP NOW

Citizens of Humanity Miro Relaxed Jeans $268 SHOP NOW

Jamie Haller The Baggy Painter in Raw Rinse $525 SHOP NOW