Taylor Russell and NYC Fashion Girls Are Ditching Vintage Jeans For This Fall Denim Trend
I'm the first person who'll tell you that a wardrobe without vintage denim, specifically 501s, is hardly complete or satisfactory. They've been beloved for over a century, and aren't going away anytime soon. However, for once, I'm eyeing another denim style with the same adoration and honestly obsession that I have for my classic, perfectly faded Levi's 501 jeans. And I'm not the only one.
Taylor Russell, the star of Luca Guadagnino's Bones and All and a jury member of the 2024 Venice Film Festival, was spotted in the Italian city a few days ago wearing the exact jeans trend I'm referring to: raw, dark-wash denim. Hers appear to be of the barrel-leg variety, with a high waist and rust-colored stitching, similar to styles by Tibi and Jamie Haller. With them, she wore a white, crewneck tee and a cropped, cream-colored V-neck sweater, along with black loafers, a CDG bucket hat, a tote bags, and sunglasses.
On Taylor Russell: Comme des Garçons hat
But Russell isn't the only certified fashion girl who's choosing the more formal, sophisticated denim style. All over New York City this week—aka New York Fashion Week—show attendees have been opting for darker, raw denim, be they straight-leg, barrel-leg, or flared silhouettes. Specifically, I've spotted them outside of Tibi, Nanushka, and Tommy Hilfiger. And those are just the ones I saw with my own two eyes. When I started really looking through street-style imagery, countless more appeared. Instagram's Eva Chen was among the chic dressers I saw in raw denim, styling a wide-leg pair with what appears to be a black Dior Bar Jacket. Stylist Savannah White chose Tibi's Sid jeans, also going the blazer route, though hers was cropped and embellished with multiple brooches.
Convinced? Same. Scroll down to shop some of 2024's best raw denim, from Levi's to Tibi. Trust me, after seeing how many ways this style can be worn, you won't regret packing away your vintage jeans for a season or two.
Shop raw dark-wash denim:
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
I'm a Fashion Editor That Loves to Shop the Men's Section—35 Fall Pieces That Scream Cool Girl
Don't let the models distract you—These picks are super chic.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Sienna Miller Just Swapped Her Jeans for Fall's Biggest Pant Trend
This is worth noting.
By Natalie Munro
-
J.Lo Just Swapped Her Jeans for the Skirt Trend That's All Over H&M and Mango
And she wore fall's top color trend.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Anne Hathaway Wore the $50 Flats Nordstrom Shoppers Are Obsessed With
They come in six colors.
By Eliza Huber
-
These 30 Incredibly Chic Sale Picks From Gap and Banana Republic Scream Fashion Person
An easy way to up your fashion game.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Shenseea Caps Off North American Tour in Showstopping Look
The international pop star gives us an all-access pass to her final show.
By Jessica Baker
-
Zoë Kravitz Just Wore the Shoes That Will Make Your Basic Jeans Look Very 2024
A bit unexpected.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Dakota Johnson and French Women Agree: This Anti-Trend Color Will Dominate Fall
What they say goes.
By Eliza Huber