Yes, slim-fitting jeans can absolutely look chic—it's just about knowing how to style them. For one, I'd always err on the side of slim-fitting rather than skinny, for a more modern feel. Secondly, you must get your shoe pairing right, as not every shoe trend works so well with a slimmer cut of jeans. Luckily, one of the chicest French dressers has just reminded me of an elegant slim-fit jeans and shoe combination that never misses.
Spotted stepping out on New York's Upper East Side, French actor Léa Seydoux styled her super-slim jeans with a sleek pair of pointed-toe heels. Adding a high-neck, single-breasted jacket into the mix, she delivered one of the chicest takes on slim-fit denim styling I've come across this year.
Opting for a high-waisted cut and a streamlined leg, then finishing with a tall, pointed-toe heel, Léa's combination created a lengthening effect that added elegance to her denim. Unfussy but considered, as the best French dressers always are, it's an easy outfit formula to carry through the season's many smart-casual occasions.
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I'll be taking inspiration from Léa and pairing my own slim-fitting jeans and heels with a single-breasted jacket, although I can see this combination looking just as chic with a longer-line coat, or taking on a more glamorous feel with a fur-trimmed style.
Easy, elegant and endlessly wearable, read on to shop the slim-fitting jeans I recommend below.
Shop Slim-Fitting Jeans:
Zara
Slim Fit Comfort High-Waist Jeans
Style these with pointed-toe heels to get Léa's look.
AGOLDE
90's Pinch Waist Long Organic High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Agolde's jeans are a fashion person's favourites.
Reformation
Donny Stretch High Rise Slim Jeans
Slim-fitting high-rise jeans will never go out of style.
Marks & Spencer
Mid Rise Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
These come in five different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Gap x Victoria Beckham
Dark Wash High Waisted Straight Jeans
I have these jeans myself and they're some my most-worn pairs.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.