Sienna Miller Went to a House Party and Wore the Coolest Jeans-and-Shoe Combo

Picture this: You throw a house party and Sienna Miller turns up. That was the reality earlier this week when the actor stepped out in the late evening to attend Charlotte Tilbury’s house party in London. While I’m always in awe of Miller’s red carpet looks, for which she selects the most beautiful dresses you could imagine, I’ve always been just as impressed by her off-duty outfits, if not more so. This is precisely why I wanted to document her latest ensemble, as I firmly believe that it’s one of her coolest to date. Which, when you’re talking about Sienna Miller, is no small feat given her enviable back catalogue.

Arriving at the party hand-in-hand with her boyfriend, Oli Green, Miller looked effortlessly stylish in a pair of black, high-waist jeans. You can imagine my delight when I saw this, as I tend favour black denim for evenings out where blue may feel a touch too casual. Still, that doesn’t mean Miller’s look was stuffy; in fact, she leaned into the casual nature of her straight-leg jeans by styling them with a colourful hooded cardigan, which she tucked in and cinched with a belt. The jeans-and-top combination might seem unexpected on paper but, when you consider Miller’s boho aesthetic, it’s right on the money.

(Image credit: Click News and Media )

Another interesting aspect of this outfit was her shoe choice. Where sandals and trainers are currently dominating the style scene, Miller chose to give her look a directional finish with some cowboy boots in black shiny leather. Needless to say, this shoe choice only made her outfit even cooler. Where other attendees likely spent the day assembling their outfits for the party—I know I would have!—the effortlessness of Miller’s look is a testament to her unique style and enduring appeal.

To replicate her stylish house party look, scroll on to shop Sienna Miller-inspired cardigans, jeans and cowboy boots below.

