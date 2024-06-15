Sienna Miller Went to a House Party and Wore the Coolest Jeans-and-Shoe Combo
Picture this: You throw a house party and Sienna Miller turns up. That was the reality earlier this week when the actor stepped out in the late evening to attend Charlotte Tilbury’s house party in London. While I’m always in awe of Miller’s red carpet looks, for which she selects the most beautiful dresses you could imagine, I’ve always been just as impressed by her off-duty outfits, if not more so. This is precisely why I wanted to document her latest ensemble, as I firmly believe that it’s one of her coolest to date. Which, when you’re talking about Sienna Miller, is no small feat given her enviable back catalogue.
Arriving at the party hand-in-hand with her boyfriend, Oli Green, Miller looked effortlessly stylish in a pair of black, high-waist jeans. You can imagine my delight when I saw this, as I tend favour black denim for evenings out where blue may feel a touch too casual. Still, that doesn’t mean Miller’s look was stuffy; in fact, she leaned into the casual nature of her straight-leg jeans by styling them with a colourful hooded cardigan, which she tucked in and cinched with a belt. The jeans-and-top combination might seem unexpected on paper but, when you consider Miller’s boho aesthetic, it’s right on the money.
Another interesting aspect of this outfit was her shoe choice. Where sandals and trainers are currently dominating the style scene, Miller chose to give her look a directional finish with some cowboy boots in black shiny leather. Needless to say, this shoe choice only made her outfit even cooler. Where other attendees likely spent the day assembling their outfits for the party—I know I would have!—the effortlessness of Miller’s look is a testament to her unique style and enduring appeal.
To replicate her stylish house party look, scroll on to shop Sienna Miller-inspired cardigans, jeans and cowboy boots below.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
