Not a Babydoll—This is the ‘90s Dress Trend Fashion People Will *Actually* Be Wearing All Summer

If you've spent any time online this summer, you'll likely be familiar with the ongoing discourse surrounding the babydoll dress trend. Thrust into the spotlight after Olivia Rodrigo stepped out in the controversial silhouette, the style immediately became a talking point as some argued that its exaggerated proportions evoke a childlike aesthetic, whilst others defended the enduring dress trend with vehemence. For a moment, the thigh-grazing mini and its newfound cultural relevance seemed poised to dominate summer dressing. Between its new attention and practical warm-weather appeal, the voluminous silhouette appeared destined for widespread adoption. However, now that we're actually into the season, another '90s-inspired dress trend has emerged as the style fashion people are actually wearing. Instead of babydolls, it's satin, slinky and lace-trimmed maxi dresses that are having a major moment right now.
Stepping out in the elegant silhouette for a red carpet appearance this week, Katie Holmes styled a V-neck maxi dress cut from glossy pink satin. Featuring a delicate lace trim, short sleeves and a body-skimming fit that cascaded to the floor, the dress captured the easy cool that made slip dresses such a defining staple of the '90.
Styling hers with T-bar heels, Holmes created an event-ready outfit, and whilst the elegant footwear complemented her look, the dress would pair just as well with sleek ballet flats or chunky suede sandals for a more relaxed take. Either way, it's a chic formula I can easily imagine becoming a go-to for the best-dressed wedding guests of the season.
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Inspired by the dress trend that's genuinely resonating right now? Scroll on to discover the best satin and lace-trim dresses to shop this summer.
Shop Satin Maxi Dresses:
H&M
Lace-Trimmed Open-Back Dress
This comes in sizes XXS—XXL.
Zara
Embroidered Pleated Dress
The chartreuse colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.