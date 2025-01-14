Fashion People in London Are Pinning This Anti-Designer Bag as the Must-Have Accessory of 2025

While some of my colleagues find inspiration in the effortlessly chic styles of Parisian women, I tend to gravitate towards the London fashion scene for the latest trends and must-have items. Recently, I've been captivated by a stunning new accessory that Londoners are donning: the Medium Patrizia bag from Reformation.

The Medium Patrizia is a beautifully structured bowling bag that combines functionality with elegance. It is available in two materials—leather and calf suede—that add a touch of sophistication to any outfit. The bag features a long top zipper, ensuring your belongings remain secure, alongside two short handles adorned with silver hardware. Its minimalist design exudes timelessness and versatility, making it an ideal accessory for both casual outings and more polished occasions.

While we love talking about bags from brands like The Row, Saint Laurent, and Bottega Veneta, it's refreshing to highlight a label like Reformation, whose offerings fit in with many people's budgets and whose bags don't often get the attention they deserve.

In April 2023, this L.A.-based gem launched its very first line of handbags crafted from premium Italian and German leather, built to withstand the test of time. Fast forward less than two years, and their accessories—like the Oversized Patrizia Bag —are captivating fashion enthusiasts everywhere and going viral. So, I have no doubt that this new bag, already a favorite in London, will catch everyone’s eye.

Keep scrolling to shop the Medium Patrizia bag and more favorites from Reformation.

Shop the Reformation Medium Patrizia Bag

Reformation Medium Patrizia Bag $224 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown suede iteration would be my first pick.

Reformation Medium Patrizia Bag $448 $224 SHOP NOW I'm shocked the black is on sale. Grab it while it's still available.

Reformation Medium Patrizia Bag $448 SHOP NOW No, we're not over burgundy accessories, in case you were wondering.

Shop more Reformation bags

Reformation Simona Cylinder Bag $398 SHOP NOW A perfect evening bag.

Reformation Medium Caterina Top Handle $448 SHOP NOW Beyond chic.

Reformation Rhea Hobo Bag $448 SHOP NOW I love this slouchy, laid-back style.

Reformation Oversized Patrizia Bag $598 SHOP NOW Everyone on TikTok thinks this bag is a great alt for The Row's Margaux bag.

Reformation Medium Vittoria Tote Bag $498 SHOP NOW This will hold all the essentials you need for a day in the office.

Reformation Dimitra Pouch Bag $348 SHOP NOW Style with an LBD, tights, and kitten heels.