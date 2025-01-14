Fashion People in London Are Pinning This Anti-Designer Bag as the Must-Have Accessory of 2025
While some of my colleagues find inspiration in the effortlessly chic styles of Parisian women, I tend to gravitate towards the London fashion scene for the latest trends and must-have items. Recently, I've been captivated by a stunning new accessory that Londoners are donning: the Medium Patrizia bag from Reformation.
The Medium Patrizia is a beautifully structured bowling bag that combines functionality with elegance. It is available in two materials—leather and calf suede—that add a touch of sophistication to any outfit. The bag features a long top zipper, ensuring your belongings remain secure, alongside two short handles adorned with silver hardware. Its minimalist design exudes timelessness and versatility, making it an ideal accessory for both casual outings and more polished occasions.
While we love talking about bags from brands like The Row, Saint Laurent, and Bottega Veneta, it's refreshing to highlight a label like Reformation, whose offerings fit in with many people's budgets and whose bags don't often get the attention they deserve.
In April 2023, this L.A.-based gem launched its very first line of handbags crafted from premium Italian and German leather, built to withstand the test of time. Fast forward less than two years, and their accessories—like the Oversized Patrizia Bag—are captivating fashion enthusiasts everywhere and going viral. So, I have no doubt that this new bag, already a favorite in London, will catch everyone’s eye.
Keep scrolling to shop the Medium Patrizia bag and more favorites from Reformation.
Shop the Reformation Medium Patrizia Bag
I'm shocked the black is on sale. Grab it while it's still available.
No, we're not over burgundy accessories, in case you were wondering.
Shop more Reformation bags
Everyone on TikTok thinks this bag is a great alt for The Row's Margaux bag.
This will hold all the essentials you need for a day in the office.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
