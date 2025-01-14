Fashion People in London Are Pinning This Anti-Designer Bag as the Must-Have Accessory of 2025

While some of my colleagues find inspiration in the effortlessly chic styles of Parisian women, I tend to gravitate towards the London fashion scene for the latest trends and must-have items. Recently, I've been captivated by a stunning new accessory that Londoners are donning: the Medium Patrizia bag from Reformation.

The Medium Patrizia is a beautifully structured bowling bag that combines functionality with elegance. It is available in two materials—leather and calf suede—that add a touch of sophistication to any outfit. The bag features a long top zipper, ensuring your belongings remain secure, alongside two short handles adorned with silver hardware. Its minimalist design exudes timelessness and versatility, making it an ideal accessory for both casual outings and more polished occasions.

marilyn wears a brown baseball cap, brown long coat, brown reformation patrizia bag, blue jeans and brown loafers.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

While we love talking about bags from brands like The Row, Saint Laurent, and Bottega Veneta, it's refreshing to highlight a label like Reformation, whose offerings fit in with many people's budgets and whose bags don't often get the attention they deserve.

Georgia wears a trench coat, green cardigan, cropped pants, loafers, and the black patrizia reformation bag.

(Image credit: @georgia_3.0)

In April 2023, this L.A.-based gem launched its very first line of handbags crafted from premium Italian and German leather, built to withstand the test of time. Fast forward less than two years, and their accessories—like the Oversized Patrizia Bag—are captivating fashion enthusiasts everywhere and going viral. So, I have no doubt that this new bag, already a favorite in London, will catch everyone’s eye.

Keep scrolling to shop the Medium Patrizia bag and more favorites from Reformation.

Shop the Reformation Medium Patrizia Bag

Medium Patrizia Bag
Reformation
Medium Patrizia Bag

The chocolate brown suede iteration would be my first pick.

Medium Patrizia Bag
Reformation
Medium Patrizia Bag

I'm shocked the black is on sale. Grab it while it's still available.

Medium Patrizia Bag
Reformation
Medium Patrizia Bag

No, we're not over burgundy accessories, in case you were wondering.

Shop more Reformation bags

Simona Cylinder Bag
Reformation
Simona Cylinder Bag

A perfect evening bag.

Medium Caterina Top Handle
Reformation
Medium Caterina Top Handle

Beyond chic.

Rhea Hobo Bag
Reformation
Rhea Hobo Bag

I love this slouchy, laid-back style.

Oversized Patrizia Bag
Reformation
Oversized Patrizia Bag

Everyone on TikTok thinks this bag is a great alt for The Row's Margaux bag.

Medium Vittoria Tote Bag
Reformation
Medium Vittoria Tote Bag

This will hold all the essentials you need for a day in the office.

Dimitra Pouch Bag
Reformation
Dimitra Pouch Bag

Style with an LBD, tights, and kitten heels.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

