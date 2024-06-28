Gracie Abrams Found the Prettiest Shirt Trend to Wear With Baggy Jeans

At this point, we've all been wearing baggy jeans for a couple of years. It's no longer a new trend, so at this point, I'm regularly looking for ways to keep baggy jeans fresh. And much of my styling inspiration comes via celebrities. The latest is Gracie Abrams.

Earlier this week, the singer was out and about wearing low-rise baggy jeans with a shirt trend that's the perfect match. I personally love the contrast of pretty items being paired with those that are, well, not as pretty (such as baggy jeans). The pretty trend that Abrams opted for on this occasion was a ruffled blouse. Ruffled blouses are one of the prettiest early 2000s trends we have right now and consider this your PSA to consider wearing one with baggy jeans, à la Abrams. Scroll to shop some strong contenders.

(Image credit: Mattpapz/Backgrid)

