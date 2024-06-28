Gracie Abrams Found the Prettiest Shirt Trend to Wear With Baggy Jeans

Allyson Payer
By
published

At this point, we've all been wearing baggy jeans for a couple of years. It's no longer a new trend, so at this point, I'm regularly looking for ways to keep baggy jeans fresh. And much of my styling inspiration comes via celebrities. The latest is Gracie Abrams.

Earlier this week, the singer was out and about wearing low-rise baggy jeans with a shirt trend that's the perfect match. I personally love the contrast of pretty items being paired with those that are, well, not as pretty (such as baggy jeans). The pretty trend that Abrams opted for on this occasion was a ruffled blouse. Ruffled blouses are one of the prettiest early 2000s trends we have right now and consider this your PSA to consider wearing one with baggy jeans, à la Abrams. Scroll to shop some strong contenders.

Gracie Abrams wearing a ruffled shirt and baggy jeans

(Image credit: Mattpapz/Backgrid)

Shop Pretty Ruffled Shirts

Juni Top
Reformation
Juni Top

X Revolve Bali Top
SNDYS
X Revolve Bali Top

Light Chiffon Tie String Blouse
Ganni
Light Chiffon Tie String Blouse

Elna Top
Rixo
Elna Top

Ruffle Neckline Blouse
Mango
Ruffle Neckline Blouse

Henri Top -- Blush
DÔEN
Henri Top -- Blush

Layered Ruffle Blouse
& Other Stories
Layered Ruffle Blouse

Briella Top
Reformation
Briella Top

Bluse Bad at Love
Free People
Bluse Bad at Love

Flounce Ruffle Long Sleeve Silk Top
Bode
Flounce Ruffle Long Sleeve Silk Top

Explore More:
Shirts Jeans
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸