Parker Posey Took This Bag From The White Lotus Set and Is Now Galivanting Around NYC With It

This is the third story I've written about the new season of The White Lotus, and I'm not mad at it. When season three debuted in mid-February, I compiled a shopping list to help you match the tropical vibes. Then, earlier this week, I found the exact polka-dot Reformation dress Natasha Rothwell wore while promoting the show on Good Morning America. Now, it's time to report on Parker Posey's latest outfit.

Last night, Posey attended the opening of the first U.S. outpost of French luxury retailer Printemps. Posey arrived at the 55,000-square-foot store in the Financial District of New York City wearing a Gucci coat and handbag, Roger Vivier heels, and Suzanne Kalan jewelry. Does her purse look familiar? It's the very same one that her character, Victoria Ratliff, wears on The White Lotus while arriving at the hotel for the first time and again in episode four when she hides it behind a pillow on the yacht. Scroll down for visual proof.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Parker Posey: Gucci coat and Bamboo 1947 Small Top Handle Bag ($4700); Roger Vivier heels; Suzanne Kalan earrings, bracelet, and ring

(Image credit: Courtesy of HBO)

On Victoria Ratliff: Rachel Comey Daje Dress; Gucci Bamboo 1947 Small Top Handle Bag ($4700)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parker Posey aka Victoria Ratliff's Exact Gucci Bag

Gucci Bamboo 1947 Small Top Handle Bag $4700 SHOP NOW This Gucci bag is exclusively available via client advisors and in selected stores.

Shop More Gucci Bags

Gucci Diana Small Shoulder Bag $2590 SHOP NOW

Gucci Diana Small Tote Bag $4300 SHOP NOW

Gucci Jackie Small Shoulder Bag $3800 SHOP NOW

Gucci 73 Mini Bucket Bag $2400 SHOP NOW

Gucci Diana Medium Shoulder Bag $3100 SHOP NOW

Gucci Softbit Large Shoulder Bag $3500 SHOP NOW

Gucci Softbit Small Shoulder Bag $2900 SHOP NOW

Gucci Jackie 1961 Small Shoulder Bag $3300 SHOP NOW