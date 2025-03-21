Parker Posey Took This Bag From The White Lotus Set and Is Now Galivanting Around NYC With It
This is the third story I've written about the new season of The White Lotus, and I'm not mad at it. When season three debuted in mid-February, I compiled a shopping list to help you match the tropical vibes. Then, earlier this week, I found the exact polka-dot Reformation dress Natasha Rothwell wore while promoting the show on Good Morning America. Now, it's time to report on Parker Posey's latest outfit.
Last night, Posey attended the opening of the first U.S. outpost of French luxury retailer Printemps. Posey arrived at the 55,000-square-foot store in the Financial District of New York City wearing a Gucci coat and handbag, Roger Vivier heels, and Suzanne Kalan jewelry. Does her purse look familiar? It's the very same one that her character, Victoria Ratliff, wears on The White Lotus while arriving at the hotel for the first time and again in episode four when she hides it behind a pillow on the yacht. Scroll down for visual proof.
On Parker Posey: Gucci coat and Bamboo 1947 Small Top Handle Bag ($4700); Roger Vivier heels; Suzanne Kalan earrings, bracelet, and ring
On Victoria Ratliff: Rachel Comey Daje Dress; Gucci Bamboo 1947 Small Top Handle Bag ($4700)
Parker Posey aka Victoria Ratliff's Exact Gucci Bag
This Gucci bag is exclusively available via client advisors and in selected stores.
Shop More Gucci Bags
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
