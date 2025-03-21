Parker Posey Took This Bag From The White Lotus Set and Is Now Galivanting Around NYC With It

This is the third story I've written about the new season of The White Lotus, and I'm not mad at it. When season three debuted in mid-February, I compiled a shopping list to help you match the tropical vibes. Then, earlier this week, I found the exact polka-dot Reformation dress Natasha Rothwell wore while promoting the show on Good Morning America. Now, it's time to report on Parker Posey's latest outfit.

Last night, Posey attended the opening of the first U.S. outpost of French luxury retailer Printemps. Posey arrived at the 55,000-square-foot store in the Financial District of New York City wearing a Gucci coat and handbag, Roger Vivier heels, and Suzanne Kalan jewelry. Does her purse look familiar? It's the very same one that her character, Victoria Ratliff, wears on The White Lotus while arriving at the hotel for the first time and again in episode four when she hides it behind a pillow on the yacht. Scroll down for visual proof.

Parker Posey wears a white Gucci bag in NYC

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Parker Posey: Gucci coat and Bamboo 1947 Small Top Handle Bag ($4700); Roger Vivier heels; Suzanne Kalan earrings, bracelet, and ring

The White Lotus character Victoria Ratliff wears a white Gucci handbag

(Image credit: Courtesy of HBO)

On Victoria Ratliff: Rachel Comey Daje Dress; Gucci Bamboo 1947 Small Top Handle Bag ($4700)

Parker Posey wears a white Gucci bag in NYC

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parker Posey aka Victoria Ratliff's Exact Gucci Bag

Gucci Bamboo 1947 Small Top Handle Bag
Gucci
Bamboo 1947 Small Top Handle Bag

This Gucci bag is exclusively available via client advisors and in selected stores.

