After seeing one too many TikTok videos declaring thick, black opaque tightsout, I was almost ready to resign myself to the idea that they were no longer a chic choice. Thankfully, Gracie Abrams has brought me back to reality with one of the most interesting takes on tights styling I've seen this season. Rather than opting for the usual black footwear, she went for high contrast, pairing her 80-denier tights with a polar-opposite pair of white pointed-toe heels.
Adding another flash of optic white, Gracie wore her tights and heels with a semi-sheer white minidress, creating a striking interplay between light and dark that gave her outfit an entirely fresh feel.
An unexpected tights-and-shoes combination, perhaps, but one that speaks to the bolder colour pairings gaining traction this season, from royal purple to energetic cobalt blue. If head-to-toe colour isn't your thing, though, black tights and white heels offer a more understated way to experiment with contrast while still giving your winter wardrobe a fresh perspective.
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So, there's no need to pack your white heels away now that summer is over. Read on to shop the white heels and high-denier tights I'm recommending for the season ahead.
Shop White Heels and Tights:
Marks & Spencer
Leather Stiletto Heel Chisel Toe Court Shoes
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Swedish Stockings
Olivia Premium Tights
Classic black tights are a winter wardrobe negotiable.
Mango
Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Shoe
Whilst I love these in the white, they also come in burgundy.
Heist
The Eighty Opaque Tights Black
These come both mid and high rise cuts.
H&M
Heeled Slingbacks
Shop these whilst they're on sale.
Marks & Spencer
100 Denier Thermal Tights
I'm stocking up on these ahead of the coldest months.
Reformation
Natasha Pump
A sleek pointed-toe heel will never go out of style.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.