FYI: This Shirt Trend Makes Ripped Jeans Look So Much Prettier
Bella Hadid gets it.
I'm not sure that anyone, including me, has ever described ripped jeans as pretty. Rugged, casual, edgy—sure. But pretty? It's certainly not the first word that comes to mind. But there's no fashion challenge too great for Bella Hadid, who just wore a pair of light-wash ripped jeans out in NYC. And yes, she made them look pretty.
As other denim trends like barrel jeans, flare jeans, and dark-denim jeans have risen in popularity in recent years, ripped jeans have taken a trend hiatus, but if anyone can make them popular again, it's Hadid. By styling them in the way she did, she made them look completely fresh. The pretty shirt trend that she achieved this with was her off-the-shoulder top. Specifically, it was a modern one with a foldover neckline, which is undoubtedly the most popular off-the-shoulder style at press time. Hadid opted for a chocolate brown top, which she paired with a leather belt and pumps in the same color. It was the most elegant of ripped-jeans outfits, and I'm newly inspired to shop for these pieces myself after seeing how pretty the combo is.
If you're there with me, keep scrolling to see Hadid's look and shop similar tops and jeans for your own wardrobe.
On Bella Hadid: Chanel sunglasses
Shop Off-the-Shoulder Tops and Ripped Jeans
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
