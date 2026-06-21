Leave it to Sarah Jessica Parker to demonstrate, in one ultra-chic outing, both of the shoe trends that make this season's favourite midi skirts look their very best.
Stepping out in New York for a day of filming, Sarah Jessica was spotted in a dark purple blouse, cinched at the waist with a belt and styled alongside a rich golden skirt that fell to mid-calf. Edging out the miniskirts and maxi styles that have long dominated style circles, it's this in-between hemline that fashion people are gravitating towards right now. But because the midi sits at a length often described as "awkward", finding the right shoe pairing can be surprisingly tricky. That's exactly why Sarah Jessica's latest looks had me rushing to take notes.
First, she was spotted wearing a pair of flip-flops, proving that the elegant skirt silhouette does in fact work with summer's favourite sandal trend. Rather than opting for a simple leather or rubber style, Parker chose an elevated raffia pair complete with delicate ankle-strap detailing. Comfortable, chic and current, this polished flat offers an easy, wearable solution for everyday midi-skirt styling.
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Next came a pair of wedges. Adding height to her ensemble, the shoes balanced the calf-grazing hemline without sacrificing comfort. Meanwhile, the natural wooden finish lent a relaxed feel, whilst the added lift brought a touch of elegance to the overall look. An easy way to dress up the midi-skirt trend without veering into overly formal territory, it's a pairing I'll be reaching for all season long.
Inspired by Sarah Jessica Parker's chic shoe choices? Scroll on to discover and shop the flip-flops and wedges I'm recommending now.