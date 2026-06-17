Alexa and I Agree: This "Ugly" Shoe Colour Is Actually the Chicest Thing You Can Wear This Summer

I'm with Alexa Chung on this one. But if you'd told me just a year ago that I'd be swapping my black ballet flats for vibrant purple pairs, I certainly wouldn't have believed you. Oh, how tastes change.
Perhaps influenced by the wave of purple that swept across the runways in February, my stance on the divisive shade—which, until recently, had been decidedly negative—has been steadily softening. And after seeing Alexa style the coolest pair of purple ballet flats, I think I can officially count myself a convert.
Using the punchy hue to elevate her chocolate-brown co-ord, Alexa landed on a colour combination I didn't realise was missing from my wardrobe. Rather than reaching for a predictable black shoe, she opted for a glossy satin pair in a vibrant shade of purple. The lustrous finish amplified the rich purple tone, injecting energy and personality into an otherwise understated outfit whilst still feeling polished and refined.
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Long dismissed as one of fashion's trickier shades, purple has rarely been a favourite. Whether it's because the colour can feel challenging to style or because of its strong associations with certain brand identities, it's never enjoyed the same universal appeal as classics such as burgundy, navy or chocolate brown.