As someone who lives in London and commutes across the city every day, I find it hard to embrace open-toe sandals when summer rolls around. Between crowded pavements and dust-strewn Tube platforms, the prospect of exposing my feet to the city's daily chaos isn't especially appealing. So, I felt particularly validated when I spotted Emma Watson swapping the season's favourite flip-flops for a closed-toe alternative that's far better suited to summer in the city.
Stepping out in a breezy white minidress paired with black leather Mary Jane flats, Watson tapped into the elegant shoe trend that French women have long relied on. Polished and poised, yet every bit as comfortable as a flat, the timeless style offers all the sophistication of a dressier shoe without the impracticality of a heel—or the vulnerability of an open-toe sandal.
Worn with a breezy minidress, Emma's Mary Janes brought a grounded, feminine finish to her look, balancing the playful silhouette with elegance.
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Exactly the kind of easy two-piece formula I'll be recreating throughout the season, if you're tempted to shop Emma's favourite shoe, keep scrolling to discover my edit of the best Mary Jane flats available now.