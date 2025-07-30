Recently, I bought a light pink dress to wear to an event, and while I was excited to try something new (as someone who lives exclusively in beige and black clothing), I was also apprehensive. This is about as bold a colour trend as I've ever worn and I knew that, upon opening it up, my gut reaction would be to return it. However, I promised myself I'd persevere and, at the very least, try the thing on. To my surprise, the delicate pink hue won me over. I'm naturally pale, but it somehow gave my complexion a subtle glow. My lived-in blonde highlights looked fresher, my eyes bluer—seriously, why haven't I been wearing light pink all this time? And then it hit me; what do I actually own to wear with it?
I rushed to my shoe storage and, looking at my line-up which consists of 95% black shoes, I knew I was in a pickle. I didn't even need to slip a pair on to know that black was going to look too harsh against the shade and completely throw off the soft, romantic feel of it. Stumped, I put the dress back in its packaging, not to return, but to keep it safe and pristine until I could work out which shoes to wear with it. Now, thanks to Pamela Anderson, I have the solution.
Stepping out for the promo trail of her new film, The Naked Gun, Anderson's looks have gone from strength to strength, but her latest look is in a league all its own. As I'm sure you've now noted, Anderson chose a light pink dress for the occasion; a pretty mini shift complete with sheer chiffon overlay, which I believe to be from Prada (I'll confirm when my sources do). While gorgeous in its own right, it was how Anderson styled the dress that really set it apart. Sure, it might be warm out, but the addition of very sheer white lace tights is inspired. And on her feet? White pointed-toe heeled shoes. White. Of course! Why hadn't I thought of that?
White shoes can often look stark against darker colours—this, my friends, is when the combination runs the risk of looking a little cheap as the contrast is just too severe—but light, pastel (in this case, pink) tones they make the look feel even fresher. Where cream might veer too dainty, white brings a slightly sharper finish, which stops shades like this from becoming too saccharine and keeps them firmly in fashion-girl territory.
Inspired to invest in my own pair of white shoes to wear with my new light pink dress, below I've shopped out combinations, which showcase just how elegant a pairing this is. Scroll on to browse them.
Shop Light Pink Dresses and White Shoes
H&M
Satin Dress
Light pink satin will never not look utterly beautiful.
Reformation
Natasha Pump
Choose a closed-toe like Anderson to give your legs extra length.
Reformation
Petites Everett Linen Dress
This chic dress comes in petite and regular sizing.
H&M
Leather Slingbacks
If you prefer flats, this is a stellar option.
Prada
Sablé Dress With Bows
A round of applause for Prada.
Reformation
Petunia Heeled Sandal
With busier dresses, a simple strappy sandal is always the answer.
ZARA
Contrast Tulle Dress
Tulle overlay dresses are going to be a huge autumn trend, mark my words.
MANGO
Kitten-Heel Pointed Shoes
Everyone will assume these are designer.
Reformation
Aubree Linen Dress
The simplicity of this mini means it has endless styling potential.
ZARA
Leather Bow Heeled Sandals
Play on the romantic theme with a pair of bow mules.
TOVE
Rahel Gathered Tie-Front Linen-Blend Midi Dress
Tove dresses are always excellent, and this new style doesn't let the side down.
PROENZA SCHOULER
Slash Leather Slingback Pumps
Multi-strap shoes are still trending right now.
Reiss
Ruched-Front Midi Dress in Pale Pink
Draped detailing always looks so high end.
& Other Stories
Bow-Embellished Satin Pumps
One word: Fabulous.
Reformation
Frankie Dress
The perfect wedding guest dress IMO.
KHAITE
Mia Leather Pumps
The ankle-tie detail is unexpected yet very stylish.
