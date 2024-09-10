Dakota Johnson Wore the Lingerie-Inspired Dress Trend That May Replace Sheer Dresses

I don't know about you, but I'm ready for a new controversial dress trend. As you know, celebrities are obsessed with sheer dresses of every type. The long-standing trend is still alive and well (for now, at least), but if you're ready for something new, take a cue from Dakota Johnson, who just attended an event at the Toronto International Film Festival wearing a Gucci dress that was a great example of the latest dress trend: lace-trimmed slip dresses (and yes, it's also sheer).

Lace-trimmed slip dresses (and skirts) are suddenly kind of everywhere, and I predict you'll see a lot of the subtly lingerie-inspired trend this fall at weddings and for nights out. That said, if you want to wear the trend for daytime, just add a trench coat (or any other piece of structured outerwear that doesn't resemble a bathrobe).

If you're into this pretty trend—especially after Johnson's endorsement—keep scrolling to shop the best lace-trimmed slip dresses on the internet right now.

(Image credit: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for TeaTime Pictures)

On Dakota Johnson: Gucci dress and Signoria 45MM Chain-Embellished Slingback Pumps ($1100)

Shop Lace-Trimmed Slip Dresses

J.Crew Lace-Trim Slip Dress in Textured Satin $248 SHOP NOW

Reformation Belva Silk Dress $278 SHOP NOW

The Drop Valentina Lace-Trimmed Slip Dress $80 SHOP NOW

Bardot Delta Satin Midi Dress $128 SHOP NOW

Free People Country Side Lace Trim Nightgown $118 SHOP NOW

Rebecca Minkoff Lace Trim Silk Slipdress $398 SHOP NOW

Reformation Karissa Silk Dress $278 SHOP NOW

DÔEN Celano Dress $498 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Collection Lace-Trim Slip Dress in Textured Satin $298 $205 SHOP NOW