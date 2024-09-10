Dakota Johnson Wore the Lingerie-Inspired Dress Trend That May Replace Sheer Dresses

I don't know about you, but I'm ready for a new controversial dress trend. As you know, celebrities are obsessed with sheer dresses of every type. The long-standing trend is still alive and well (for now, at least), but if you're ready for something new, take a cue from Dakota Johnson, who just attended an event at the Toronto International Film Festival wearing a Gucci dress that was a great example of the latest dress trend: lace-trimmed slip dresses (and yes, it's also sheer).

Lace-trimmed slip dresses (and skirts) are suddenly kind of everywhere, and I predict you'll see a lot of the subtly lingerie-inspired trend this fall at weddings and for nights out. That said, if you want to wear the trend for daytime, just add a trench coat (or any other piece of structured outerwear that doesn't resemble a bathrobe).

If you're into this pretty trend—especially after Johnson's endorsement—keep scrolling to shop the best lace-trimmed slip dresses on the internet right now.

Dakota Johnson wearing a Gucci dress at Toronto Film Festival

(Image credit: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for TeaTime Pictures)

On Dakota Johnson: Gucci dress and Signoria 45MM Chain-Embellished Slingback Pumps ($1100)

Shop Lace-Trimmed Slip Dresses

Lace-Trim Slip Dress in Textured Satin
J.Crew
Lace-Trim Slip Dress in Textured Satin

Belva Silk Dress
Reformation
Belva Silk Dress

The Drop Women's Valentina Lace-Trimmed Slip Dress Black, 5x, Plus Size
The Drop
Valentina Lace-Trimmed Slip Dress

Bardot, Delta Satin Midi Dress
Bardot
Delta Satin Midi Dress

Country Side Lace Trim Nightgown
Free People
Country Side Lace Trim Nightgown

Stella Dress
A.L.C.
Stella Dress

Lace Trim Silk Slipdress
Rebecca Minkoff
Lace Trim Silk Slipdress

Karissa Silk Dress
Reformation
Karissa Silk Dress

Celano Dress -- Dusty Blue
DÔEN
Celano Dress

Collection Lace-Trim Slip Dress in Textured Satin
J.Crew
Collection Lace-Trim Slip Dress in Textured Satin

Manuela Dress
LoveShackFancy
Manuela Dress

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

