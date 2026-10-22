You can pretty much guarantee that wherever there's a good jeans trend, I'll be right behind it. Whether it's Kate Moss-coded skinnies or a timeless pair of straight-leg jeans, I've long been a believer that therightshape can completely transform even the most simple look. With puddle jeans trending once again, I've been looking for the best way to style the relaxed jean silhouette that fits loosely in the leg but gathers around the ankle, and along came Kristen Bell, who just answered my prayers in a white T-shirt and black heel combo worth its weight in gold.
Pictured just hours before the release of Nobody Wants This Season 3, the actress was spotted on the streets of New York in a washed pair of puddle-leg, straight jeans. With no gimmicks, clashing colours or vibrant prints required, she used this classic pairing to show how an easy outfit that feels unfussy and inherently relaxed can still look polished and considered. Finished with a personalised canvas tote and cat-eye sunglasses, her choice of smart black heels truly made the look. A pointed toe for daytime? I'm convinced—the architectural sharpness immediately elevates distressed denim.
While we can agree, this look would have been just as good with trainers and ballet flats or a blouse or chunky knit jumper, this final pairing was perfection. Elegant but not too contrived, stylish but not messy, and some great inspiration for our weekends plans ahead. Want to replicate the look? Keep scrolling to see and shop the T-shirt and heels that make puddle jeans look their best.
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Shop the Best T-Shirts and Heels for Styling Puddle Jeans:
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt
A classic.
M&S
Leather Stiletto Heel Chisel Toe Court Shoes
The contrasting heel makes this pair.
FLORE FLORE
Car Baby Tee Ribbed Jersey T-Shirt
This T-shirt is crafted from some of the softest cotton known on the market.
SAM EDELMAN
Patent Heeled Slingback
The patent finish elevates this slingback pair.
Cou Cou Intimates
The Classic Tee: Heritage Cotton
A fashion person's favourite.
SAINT LAURENT
Vendôme Glossed-Leather Slingback Pumps
A best-selling style with A-list credentials.
M&S
Pure Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt
Style with light wash jeans and loafers.
New Look
Leather Dorsay Court Shoes
A nice way to dip your toe into the trend.
H&M
Fitted Cotton-Blend T-Shirt
This T-shirt comes in 8 different colours.
Mango
Patent Point Toe Stiletto Heel Sandals
If you're in-between sizes, I'd advise your size up.
Quince
100% Organic Cotton Boxy Crewneck T-Shirt
Quince is the brand on the lips of every Who What Wear UK editor this week.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.