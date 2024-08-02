Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Jeans-and-Flat-Shoe Pairing Everyone Will Live in Come September
As I type this, I'm less than 24 hours away from going on my summer holiday, so you would think my every waking moment would be devoted to thinking about sitting on a sun lounger, sipping on an umbrella-adorned cocktail and wearing seldom else but breezy linens. However, thanks to Kendall Jenner and the latest outfit she's worn whilst taking in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, all I can think about now is autumn. Specifically, what I'm going to wear in autumn.
Jenner stepped out on the Parisian streets in a look that left no room for interpretation as to which country she's loaning her support to in the games. Wearing a USA-emblazoned sweatshirt and baseball cap, she was hard to miss even in the bustling crowds. However, as unmissable as her top half was, it's what she was wearing from the waist down that caught my attention.
Although Jenner does excel at getting dressed up, it's her casual looks that always win me over. Case in point: the straight-leg jeans and black leather loafers she chose on this occasion. at first glance, it might just seem like your run of the mill jeans look but, linger a second longer and you'll notice just how perfect her jeans are.
While I'm waiting for my sources to confirm, I'm willing to bet that these jeans are Jenner's favourite from Khaite; the brand's Danielle jeans. The straight-leg silhouette on these jeans is as close to perfect as you can get, grazing over her legs without clinging to them in any way. There's a slight roominess to them that highlights the straight-leg cut. Coupled with the authentic, could-be-vintage blue colour and a cinched high waistline, it's little wonder Jenner keeps reaching for the same pair.
What I also noticed is how she really, really likes wearing jeans with black loafers. Here, you can see she's chosen a very minimal pair, most likely because her top choice commands a lot of attention in itself. However, I've seen her wear straight-leg jeans with various types of loafers on multiple occasions—so much so, I'd go as far as to say it has become her very own uniform. I might have a few days of white cotton and bikinis ahead of me but, as soon as I'm back, I know I'll be following Jenner's lead with this foolproof, autumn-ready combination.
If you appreciate her eye for solid basics just as much as I do, scroll on to shop straight-leg jeans and black loafers I know Kendall Jenner would approve of.
SHOP STRAIGHT-LEG JEANS AND BLACK LOAFERS LIKE KENDALL JENNER'S
Kendall Jenner has proclaimed her love of these jeans several times on social media.
I hear great things about Abercrombie's denim line.
A little mock croc never hurts. In fact, I think it makes shoes look extra polished.
