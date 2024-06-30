The "Basic" Dress Trend Kendall, Laura and Hailey Love, That You Can Buy From Zara and H&M

Most weeks, it's a given that I'll land eyes on a stylish celebrity wrapped up in silk, cashmere, or leather. Favouring opulent fabrics with an equally lavish price tag, the celebrity fashion set are the first to style themselves in the season's most exuberant buys.

This week, however, I've noticed a more modest yet equally elegant garment work its way into the wardrobes of some of my favourite style stars. Skirting silk gowns and linen two-pieces, instead I've spotted Kendall Jenner, Laura Harrier and Hailey Bieber styling the comfortable and flattering jersey dress trend.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Supple and soft to the touch, the jersey dress trend falls neatly on the body, skimming the silhouette in a low-key way. Often designed with pretty pleat or drape detailing, this dress style offers a less formal take on styling than its silk counterparts, without sacrificing any of the polish.

Wearing theirs in similar ways, both Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber were spotted wearing beige jersey dresses. Selecting styles that fell past the knee, Jenner wore hers with a black strappy kitten heels, whilst Bieber styled hers underneath a boxy blazer with a tonal nude stiletto. Elegant by nature, the comfortable jersey drape dress requires few accessories to achieve an elevated look, as Jenner and Bieber attested to with their latest ensembles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing hers with trending mesh flats, Laura Harrier styled a black backless style whilst holidaying in Ibiza. With a stretchy and flexible fabric, the jersey dress trend is ideal for styling across long, busy days, making it a holiday-packing no-brainer.

A staple in so many of our wardrobes, the celebrity style set are far from the only ones to back to jersey dress trend. From Reformation to Zara, read on to discover the jersey dresses we're shopping this summer.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST JERSEY DRESSES:

Reformation Jamen Knit Dress £148 SHOP NOW Style with heels and oversized earrings for an easy, evening-ready look.

H&M Draped Jersey Dress £28 SHOP NOW This elegant draped dress looks more expensive than it is.

H&M Draped Jersey Dress £28 SHOP NOW This is already on its way to selling out.

Marks & Spencer Mesh Jersey Printed Mini Dress £25 SHOP NOW Style with knee high boots or wear with a strappy sandal.

Mango Knotted Cotton Dress £23 SHOP NOW The twisted detail elevates the feel of this classic piece.

& Other Stories Draped Midi Dress £95 SHOP NOW This rich chocolate brown shade is so easy to incorporate into a capsule wardrobe.

COS Ruched Maxi Dress £95 SHOP NOW This also comes in black.

& Other Stories One-Shoulder Midi Dress £55 SHOP NOW

Arket Ribbed Tank Dress - Off White - Arket Gb £57 SHOP NOW

LEMAIRE Twisted Cotton-Jersey Midi Dress £375 SHOP NOW

JACQUEMUS La Mini Robe Drapeado Asymmetric Draped Stretch-Jersey Mini Dress £560 SHOP NOW

ULLA JOHNSON Natalia Lyocell-Jersey Maxi Dress £512 SHOP NOW