The "Basic" Dress Trend Kendall, Laura and Hailey Love, That You Can Buy From Zara and H&M
Most weeks, it's a given that I'll land eyes on a stylish celebrity wrapped up in silk, cashmere, or leather. Favouring opulent fabrics with an equally lavish price tag, the celebrity fashion set are the first to style themselves in the season's most exuberant buys.
This week, however, I've noticed a more modest yet equally elegant garment work its way into the wardrobes of some of my favourite style stars. Skirting silk gowns and linen two-pieces, instead I've spotted Kendall Jenner, Laura Harrier and Hailey Bieber styling the comfortable and flattering jersey dress trend.
Supple and soft to the touch, the jersey dress trend falls neatly on the body, skimming the silhouette in a low-key way. Often designed with pretty pleat or drape detailing, this dress style offers a less formal take on styling than its silk counterparts, without sacrificing any of the polish.
Wearing theirs in similar ways, both Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber were spotted wearing beige jersey dresses. Selecting styles that fell past the knee, Jenner wore hers with a black strappy kitten heels, whilst Bieber styled hers underneath a boxy blazer with a tonal nude stiletto. Elegant by nature, the comfortable jersey drape dress requires few accessories to achieve an elevated look, as Jenner and Bieber attested to with their latest ensembles
Wearing hers with trending mesh flats, Laura Harrier styled a black backless style whilst holidaying in Ibiza. With a stretchy and flexible fabric, the jersey dress trend is ideal for styling across long, busy days, making it a holiday-packing no-brainer.
A staple in so many of our wardrobes, the celebrity style set are far from the only ones to back to jersey dress trend. From Reformation to Zara, read on to discover the jersey dresses we're shopping this summer.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST JERSEY DRESSES:
Style with heels and oversized earrings for an easy, evening-ready look.
Style with knee high boots or wear with a strappy sandal.
This rich chocolate brown shade is so easy to incorporate into a capsule wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
