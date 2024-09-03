J.Lo and Fashion People Agree—This Denim Color Trend Will Dominate in 2025

In the vast and ever-evolving world of women's jeans, every season brings the introduction of new silhouettes that compete for the attention of celebrities and fashion-forward individuals. Various washes also vie for the spotlight, each hoping to become the leading denim color trend of the year. While the medium-blue wash has long held a prominent place, a sophisticated denim hue has resurfaced and is steadily gaining popularity among fashion enthusiasts: washed black jeans.

Marianne wears a white t-shirt, black wash barrel-leg jeans, and green Dries Van Noten sneakers.

After conducting extensive trend research over the past few weeks, I've observed many European and American fashion trendsetters donning jeans in washed black—a faded black hue that exudes a vintage, well-worn aesthetic. Moreover, my weekend perusal of social media led to a delightful discovery: Jennifer Lopez gracing Instagram with a photo donning a pair of washed black jeans. She appeared sophisticated in tight-fitting jeans, a matching long-sleeve black turtleneck, and gold jewelry, thus creating a visually striking, tonal ensemble that born and bred New Yorkers, like Lopez, excel at.

Jennifer Lopez wears a black turtleneck, black wash skinny jeans, a gold watch, and gold rings.

On Jennifer Lopez: Intimissimi Modal Cashmere Ultralight High-Neck Top ($59)

It's evident that A-listers and style influencers have an enduring affection for classic blue jeans; however, the return of washed black jeans has unveiled a realm of versatility that blue jeans could never quite achieve. The dark hued pairs style seamlessly with rich burgundies and soft greens while harmonizing effortlessly with black, white, navy, and brown.

Beyond the realm of celebrities and trend-conscious individuals, the fall 2024 runways were awash with the resounding presence of the washed black denim color trend. From a dark-wash denim blazer and matching skirt at the Prada show to a pair of fringe-adorned straight-leg jeans showcased on Undercover's runway, the prevalence of washed black denim was impossible to ignore.

Anouk wears a gray coat, dark wash skinny jeans, black flats, and a black hermes bag.

For those eager to curate a stylish and versatile cold-weather wardrobe for 2025, continue reading for recommendations on the best washed black jeans to buy now. Trust me, this denim color is poised to dominate the year ahead.

Ellie wears wash black straight-leg jeans, black flats, a black blazer, and a black dior bag.

Shop our favorite washed black jeans

madewell, Stovepipe Jeans
madewell
Stovepipe Jeans

This pair comes in sizes 23-33.

Baggy Dad Jeans
Levi's
Baggy Dad Jeans

A staple.

Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans

Style these like the above with belt, cropped sweater, and pointed-toe heels.

Barrel High Jeans
H&M
Barrel High Jeans

Everyone is wearing barrel-leg jeans right now.

Danielle High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans
KHAITE
Danielle High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans

Fashion editors are obsessed with Khaite's Danielle jeans.

Z1975 High Rise Long Length Straight Cut Jeans
ZARA
Z1975 High Rise Long Length Straight Cut Jeans

I love these for everyday wear.

Flared Low Jeans
H&M
Flared Low Jeans

Style with a halterneck top, a leather jacket, and slingbacks.

High-Rise Cropped Kickout Jean in 1996 Semi-Stretch
J.Crew
High-Rise Cropped Kickout Jeans

Pair with a white button-down shirt, western-inspired boots, and a crewneck sweater over your shoulders.

Vidia Bootcut Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Vidia Bootcut Jeans

These fit so well.

Baggy Jeans
BP.
Baggy Jeans

Nordstrom shoppers love BP's denim.

High-Waist Slouchy Jeans
MANGO
High-Waist Slouchy Jeans

I'll take this whole look, please.

Matilda Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans
MANGO
Matilda Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans

Don't overlook Mango's denim selection.

Relaxed Mid Waist Jeans Zw Collection
ZARA
Relaxed Mid Waist Jeans Zw Collection

The cropped hem is perfect for pairing with loafers, ankle boots, or strappy heels.

'ab'solution Skyrise High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Wit & Wisdom
'ab'solution Skyrise High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

When I tried on Wit & Wisdom's jeans I was blown away.

