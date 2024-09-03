J.Lo and Fashion People Agree—This Denim Color Trend Will Dominate in 2025

In the vast and ever-evolving world of women's jeans, every season brings the introduction of new silhouettes that compete for the attention of celebrities and fashion-forward individuals. Various washes also vie for the spotlight, each hoping to become the leading denim color trend of the year. While the medium-blue wash has long held a prominent place, a sophisticated denim hue has resurfaced and is steadily gaining popularity among fashion enthusiasts: washed black jeans.

After conducting extensive trend research over the past few weeks, I've observed many European and American fashion trendsetters donning jeans in washed black—a faded black hue that exudes a vintage, well-worn aesthetic. Moreover, my weekend perusal of social media led to a delightful discovery: Jennifer Lopez gracing Instagram with a photo donning a pair of washed black jeans. She appeared sophisticated in tight-fitting jeans, a matching long-sleeve black turtleneck, and gold jewelry, thus creating a visually striking, tonal ensemble that born and bred New Yorkers, like Lopez, excel at.

On Jennifer Lopez: Intimissimi Modal Cashmere Ultralight High-Neck Top ($59)

It's evident that A-listers and style influencers have an enduring affection for classic blue jeans; however, the return of washed black jeans has unveiled a realm of versatility that blue jeans could never quite achieve. The dark hued pairs style seamlessly with rich burgundies and soft greens while harmonizing effortlessly with black, white, navy, and brown.

Beyond the realm of celebrities and trend-conscious individuals, the fall 2024 runways were awash with the resounding presence of the washed black denim color trend. From a dark-wash denim blazer and matching skirt at the Prada show to a pair of fringe-adorned straight-leg jeans showcased on Undercover's runway, the prevalence of washed black denim was impossible to ignore.

For those eager to curate a stylish and versatile cold-weather wardrobe for 2025, continue reading for recommendations on the best washed black jeans to buy now. Trust me, this denim color is poised to dominate the year ahead.

Shop our favorite washed black jeans

madewell Stovepipe Jeans $128 SHOP NOW This pair comes in sizes 23-33.

Levi's Baggy Dad Jeans $108 SHOP NOW A staple.

Reformation Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans $168 SHOP NOW Style these like the above with belt, cropped sweater, and pointed-toe heels.

H&M Barrel High Jeans $40 SHOP NOW Everyone is wearing barrel-leg jeans right now.

KHAITE Danielle High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans $520 SHOP NOW Fashion editors are obsessed with Khaite's Danielle jeans.

ZARA Z1975 High Rise Long Length Straight Cut Jeans $50 SHOP NOW I love these for everyday wear.

H&M Flared Low Jeans $20 SHOP NOW Style with a halterneck top, a leather jacket, and slingbacks.

J.Crew High-Rise Cropped Kickout Jeans $148 SHOP NOW Pair with a white button-down shirt, western-inspired boots, and a crewneck sweater over your shoulders.

Citizens of Humanity Vidia Bootcut Jeans $238 SHOP NOW These fit so well.

BP. Baggy Jeans $60 SHOP NOW Nordstrom shoppers love BP's denim.

MANGO High-Waist Slouchy Jeans $70 SHOP NOW I'll take this whole look, please.

MANGO Matilda Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans $70 SHOP NOW Don't overlook Mango's denim selection.

ZARA Relaxed Mid Waist Jeans Zw Collection $50 SHOP NOW The cropped hem is perfect for pairing with loafers, ankle boots, or strappy heels.