J.Lo and Fashion People Agree—This Denim Color Trend Will Dominate in 2025
In the vast and ever-evolving world of women's jeans, every season brings the introduction of new silhouettes that compete for the attention of celebrities and fashion-forward individuals. Various washes also vie for the spotlight, each hoping to become the leading denim color trend of the year. While the medium-blue wash has long held a prominent place, a sophisticated denim hue has resurfaced and is steadily gaining popularity among fashion enthusiasts: washed black jeans.
After conducting extensive trend research over the past few weeks, I've observed many European and American fashion trendsetters donning jeans in washed black—a faded black hue that exudes a vintage, well-worn aesthetic. Moreover, my weekend perusal of social media led to a delightful discovery: Jennifer Lopez gracing Instagram with a photo donning a pair of washed black jeans. She appeared sophisticated in tight-fitting jeans, a matching long-sleeve black turtleneck, and gold jewelry, thus creating a visually striking, tonal ensemble that born and bred New Yorkers, like Lopez, excel at.
On Jennifer Lopez: Intimissimi Modal Cashmere Ultralight High-Neck Top ($59)
It's evident that A-listers and style influencers have an enduring affection for classic blue jeans; however, the return of washed black jeans has unveiled a realm of versatility that blue jeans could never quite achieve. The dark hued pairs style seamlessly with rich burgundies and soft greens while harmonizing effortlessly with black, white, navy, and brown.
Beyond the realm of celebrities and trend-conscious individuals, the fall 2024 runways were awash with the resounding presence of the washed black denim color trend. From a dark-wash denim blazer and matching skirt at the Prada show to a pair of fringe-adorned straight-leg jeans showcased on Undercover's runway, the prevalence of washed black denim was impossible to ignore.
For those eager to curate a stylish and versatile cold-weather wardrobe for 2025, continue reading for recommendations on the best washed black jeans to buy now. Trust me, this denim color is poised to dominate the year ahead.
Shop our favorite washed black jeans
Style these like the above with belt, cropped sweater, and pointed-toe heels.
Everyone is wearing barrel-leg jeans right now.
Style with a halterneck top, a leather jacket, and slingbacks.
Pair with a white button-down shirt, western-inspired boots, and a crewneck sweater over your shoulders.
The cropped hem is perfect for pairing with loafers, ankle boots, or strappy heels.
When I tried on Wit & Wisdom's jeans I was blown away.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
