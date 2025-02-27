J.Lo Is Already Wearing *the* Pant Trend of Spring 2025

This time of year, people are either maximizing every last second of winter or counting down the days until spring. As a fan of skiing (and particularly of ski clothes), I fall into the former category. I'm not ready to let go of boots and beanies, but I certainly don't blame you if you're looking ahead to next season. In that case, you might want to take a page out of Jennifer Lopez's book. Judging by her latest outfit, she clearly has warmer weather on the brain.

On Wednesday, J.Lo was photographed in Los Angeles wearing the pant trend that's a hit every spring: linen wide-leg trousers. Linen is the ideal fabric for spring and summer because it's lightweight, breathable, and sweat-wicking. Wide-leg trousers are an elegant choice in any season, but they're perfect for warmer months because they're loose and never restrictive. Scroll down to see Jennifer Lopez's newest outfit and shop similar pants for yourself.

Jennifer Lopez wears linen wide-leg pants

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Linen Wide-Leg Trousers

Banana Republic Linen Pull-On Pants
Banana Republic
Linen Pull-On Pants

These pants are strikingly similar to J.Lo's.

Alex Linen Pant Es
Reformation
Alex Linen Pants

Reformation never lets me down.

Gap 365 High Rise Linen-Blend Trousers
Gap
365 High Rise Linen-Blend Trousers

Haven't you heard? Gap is cooler than ever.

High-Rise Wide-Leg Linen Pull-On Pant
Banana Republic
High-Rise Wide-Leg Linen Pull-On Pants

Banana Republic has a treasure trove of trousers in stock right now.

Olina Linen Pant Es
Reformation
Olina Linen Pants

Another excellent option.

100% European Linen Wide Leg Pants
Quince
100% European Linen Wide Leg Pants

This $40 price tag is music to my ears.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

