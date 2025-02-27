J.Lo Is Already Wearing *the* Pant Trend of Spring 2025
This time of year, people are either maximizing every last second of winter or counting down the days until spring. As a fan of skiing (and particularly of ski clothes), I fall into the former category. I'm not ready to let go of boots and beanies, but I certainly don't blame you if you're looking ahead to next season. In that case, you might want to take a page out of Jennifer Lopez's book. Judging by her latest outfit, she clearly has warmer weather on the brain.
On Wednesday, J.Lo was photographed in Los Angeles wearing the pant trend that's a hit every spring: linen wide-leg trousers. Linen is the ideal fabric for spring and summer because it's lightweight, breathable, and sweat-wicking. Wide-leg trousers are an elegant choice in any season, but they're perfect for warmer months because they're loose and never restrictive. Scroll down to see Jennifer Lopez's newest outfit and shop similar pants for yourself.
Shop Linen Wide-Leg Trousers
Banana Republic has a treasure trove of trousers in stock right now.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.