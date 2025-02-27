J.Lo Is Already Wearing *the* Pant Trend of Spring 2025

This time of year, people are either maximizing every last second of winter or counting down the days until spring. As a fan of skiing (and particularly of ski clothes), I fall into the former category. I'm not ready to let go of boots and beanies, but I certainly don't blame you if you're looking ahead to next season. In that case, you might want to take a page out of Jennifer Lopez's book. Judging by her latest outfit, she clearly has warmer weather on the brain.

On Wednesday, J.Lo was photographed in Los Angeles wearing the pant trend that's a hit every spring: linen wide-leg trousers. Linen is the ideal fabric for spring and summer because it's lightweight, breathable, and sweat-wicking. Wide-leg trousers are an elegant choice in any season, but they're perfect for warmer months because they're loose and never restrictive. Scroll down to see Jennifer Lopez's newest outfit and shop similar pants for yourself.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Linen Wide-Leg Trousers

Banana Republic Linen Pull-On Pants $130 SHOP NOW These pants are strikingly similar to J.Lo's.

Reformation Alex Linen Pants $198 SHOP NOW Reformation never lets me down.

Gap 365 High Rise Linen-Blend Trousers $98 SHOP NOW Haven't you heard? Gap is cooler than ever.

Banana Republic High-Rise Wide-Leg Linen Pull-On Pants $130 SHOP NOW Banana Republic has a treasure trove of trousers in stock right now.

Reformation Olina Linen Pants $178 SHOP NOW Another excellent option.