Hailey Bieber Just Broke Skiing's #1 Outfit Rule

I don't typically believe in fashion rules. When it comes to skiing attire, however, there's one guideline that's definitely worth following. Unofficially, you're not encouraged to ski in an all-white outfit because you blend in with the snow, making it harder for other skiers to see you (and avoid hitting you). This is particularly true if it's snowing hard and/or is windy, reducing visibility. Plus, heaven forbid there's an emergency such as an avalanche, an all-white outfit makes you less visible and harder to be rescued. This is why you'll see most skiers and snowboarders wearing colorful attire to contrast with the snow.

There are, of course, exceptions to this unspoken rule. If you're on the bunny slope with a private instructor on a sunny day, like Hailey Bieber was this week, these issues aren't very concerning. So although Bieber wore a white jacket and white pants to ski in Aspen, I don't fault her for it whatsoever—in fact, she looked exceptionally chic (as usual). Just consider this your reminder that colorful ski attire is a wise investment for newbies.

Hailey Bieber's White Ski Outfit in Aspen

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Stay Safer in Colorful Ski Clothes Instead of White

Halfdays Aston Jacket $445 SHOP NOW I own this jacket in purple and I'm obsessed. It has kept me warm and dry on snowy days.

Halfdays Alessandra Pants $275 SHOP NOW Don't forget the matching pants.

MACKAGE Iclyn-R Hooded Appliquéd Down Ski Jacket $1250 SHOP NOW This blue color is strikingly pretty.

FP Movement Powder Vixen Softshell Bib $298 SHOP NOW Yes, Free People makes ski clothes.

Goldbergh La Face Ski Jacket $789 SHOP NOW Goldbergh knows how to combine technical fabrics with stylish silhouettes.

Perfect Moment Houndstooth Ski Duvet Down Jacket $795 SHOP NOW Fashion people love Perfect Moment's ski clothes.