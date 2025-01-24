Hailey Bieber Just Broke Skiing's #1 Outfit Rule
I don't typically believe in fashion rules. When it comes to skiing attire, however, there's one guideline that's definitely worth following. Unofficially, you're not encouraged to ski in an all-white outfit because you blend in with the snow, making it harder for other skiers to see you (and avoid hitting you). This is particularly true if it's snowing hard and/or is windy, reducing visibility. Plus, heaven forbid there's an emergency such as an avalanche, an all-white outfit makes you less visible and harder to be rescued. This is why you'll see most skiers and snowboarders wearing colorful attire to contrast with the snow.
There are, of course, exceptions to this unspoken rule. If you're on the bunny slope with a private instructor on a sunny day, like Hailey Bieber was this week, these issues aren't very concerning. So although Bieber wore a white jacket and white pants to ski in Aspen, I don't fault her for it whatsoever—in fact, she looked exceptionally chic (as usual). Just consider this your reminder that colorful ski attire is a wise investment for newbies.
Hailey Bieber's White Ski Outfit in Aspen
Stay Safer in Colorful Ski Clothes Instead of White
I own this jacket in purple and I'm obsessed. It has kept me warm and dry on snowy days.
Goldbergh knows how to combine technical fabrics with stylish silhouettes.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.