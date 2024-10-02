Kaia Gerber Just Wore a Classic J.Crew Cashmere Sweater With Leggings and Jeans
Kaia Gerber has proven time and again that she knows a good basic when she sees one, and the most obvious place to shop for good basics is J.Crew. Its inventory is filled with versatile pieces, and this time of year, it's the cashmere sweaters that are at the top of everyone's shopping lists. They come in a million styles and colors, and the price point is great for cashmere. It appears that Kaia Gerber just might count herself as a fan of J.Crew cashmere sweaters.
Gerber was photographed in NYC wearing the same J.Crew knit twice over the past week: the Cashmere Relaxed Cropped V-Neck Sweater. She went with the classic sweater in the navy option, pairing it with dark-wash baggy jeans and sneakers and then leggings and a baseball cap a few days later. The cozy yet lightweight sweater is the perfect "throw it on and go" piece. (It would also be the perfect sweater to layer a white T-shirt under, just as everyone was doing last fall and winter.) Gerber opted to wear hers with trendy low-rise, baggy jeans and leather Onitsuka Tiger sneakers the first time and then with black leggings, a baseball cap, and crew socks with sneakers the next time.
Perhaps the best news to come out of all of this is that J.Crew is currently having a cashmere sale, in which select cashmere pieces are temporarily 20% off. Gerber's sweater is one of those select pieces, so without further ado, keep scrolling to shop her J.Crew sweater along with other standout cashmere items included in the sale.
On Kaia Gerber: J.Crew Cashmere Relaxed V-Neck Sweater ($126); Onitsuka Tiger sneakers
Shop Kaia Gerber's Sweater
Shop More On-Sale J.Crew Cashmere Sweaters
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Everyone I Know (Myself Included) Loves J.Crew Sweaters—These 18 Styles Are Divine
Perfect knits.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
The J.Crew Fall Event Has Landed With 40% Off Sitewide—32 Staples That Are So Stylish
Discounts on new pieces!
By Bobby Schuessler
-
I'm a Fashion Editor, and I Wear J.Crew, Madewell, and Abercrombie a Lot—These 31 Fall Items Are the Chicest
Everything is so elevated.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
Sorry to My White T-Shirt, But This Blouse Trend Looks Way Richer for Fall
It's back and better than ever.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Wait, Abercrombie Is So Good Right Now—27 Elevated Fall Picks That Have My Attention
Most are even on major sale right now.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
These 9 Fall Outfits From British Women Are So Chic They Have Me Googling "UK Visa Application"
Fresh style inspo from London to Cornwall.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
30 J.Crew Basics That Will Elevate Your Fall Wardrobe
From the chicest jeans to dreamy ballet flats.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
Not Me Doing the Orangutan Point to Every Last Sweater at Nordstrom—35 Chic Picks That Caught My Eye
I can't help it. They are all so good.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes