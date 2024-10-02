Kaia Gerber Just Wore a Classic J.Crew Cashmere Sweater With Leggings and Jeans

Kaia Gerber has proven time and again that she knows a good basic when she sees one, and the most obvious place to shop for good basics is J.Crew. Its inventory is filled with versatile pieces, and this time of year, it's the cashmere sweaters that are at the top of everyone's shopping lists. They come in a million styles and colors, and the price point is great for cashmere. It appears that Kaia Gerber just might count herself as a fan of J.Crew cashmere sweaters.

Gerber was photographed in NYC wearing the same J.Crew knit twice over the past week: the Cashmere Relaxed Cropped V-Neck Sweater. She went with the classic sweater in the navy option, pairing it with dark-wash baggy jeans and sneakers and then leggings and a baseball cap a few days later. The cozy yet lightweight sweater is the perfect "throw it on and go" piece. (It would also be the perfect sweater to layer a white T-shirt under, just as everyone was doing last fall and winter.) Gerber opted to wear hers with trendy low-rise, baggy jeans and leather Onitsuka Tiger sneakers the first time and then with black leggings, a baseball cap, and crew socks with sneakers the next time.

Perhaps the best news to come out of all of this is that J.Crew is currently having a cashmere sale, in which select cashmere pieces are temporarily 20% off. Gerber's sweater is one of those select pieces, so without further ado, keep scrolling to shop her J.Crew sweater along with other standout cashmere items included in the sale.

Kaia Gerber wearing a J.Crew sweater in NYC.

(Image credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid)

On Kaia Gerber: J.Crew Cashmere Relaxed V-Neck Sweater ($126); Onitsuka Tiger sneakers

Kaia Gerber wearing a J.Crew sweater in NYC.

(Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

