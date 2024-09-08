Gigi Hadid Swapped Her Trainers for the Boot Trend That's All Over H&M and Reformation

Around this time of year I usually have a good scroll through Gigi Hadid's Instagram page and street style pap shots to assess some of the new trends she's gravitating towards. As the owner of a knitwear brand and true fashion insider, the oldest Hadid sister is ofter a treasure trove for autumn styling inspiration.

Stepping out in New York this week the model affirmed that she's still the best source of new-in inspiration. Subbing out the casual trainers that she normally reaches for, instead Hadid jumped on board the chic boots trend that I've started to spot at some of my favourite high street brands this month.

Styling brown knee-high boots with a glossy mock-croc finish, the model's shoe choice imparted a sleek and autumnal silhouette whilst playing with proportions and adding interest to her look.

Cropping up across the high street, including at Reformation and H&M, knee-high brown boots are firmly set to be a major footwear trend this autumn. Just as polished as their black counterparts, but perhaps even more versatile owing to the fact they work with the lighter colours black can often feel too harsh against, this elegant boot adds a warm-looking finish an autumn outfit, without overwhelming the look.

Undoubtedly it won't be long until the the chicest brown boots are in short supply. To get ahead of the curve, read on to discover our edit of the best knee-highs to shop here.

SHOP THE BROWN KNEE-HIGH BOOTS TREND:

H&M Knee-High Boots £65 SHOP NOW Trust me—these won't be in stock for long.

Reformation Nylah Nappa Knee Boot £448 SHOP NOW The croc-effect makes these feel so elevated.

COS Leather Riding Boots £270 SHOP NOW This are at the top of my wish list this season.

Reformation Remy Knee Boot £478 SHOP NOW The small heel adds just enough height without sacrificing comfort.

Everlane The Knee-High Banana Heel Boot £330 SHOP NOW Style with a flowing dress or wear with a black mini.

Pilcro Tall Moto Boots £160 SHOP NOW The biker boots trend is taking off this autumn.

Mango Decorative Buckle Leather Boot £160 SHOP NOW These comfortable boots will become one of your most-reached for pairs.

Sam Edelman Sylvia Suede Knee High Boots £250 SHOP NOW Style with tights and a dress to stay warm all autumn.

Paris Texas Jane 60 Leather Boots £670 SHOP NOW I always come back to Paris Texas for their sleek boots collection.

& Other Stories Leather Riding Boots £295 SHOP NOW Be quick! These are selling swiftly.

Miu Miu Leather Knee-High Boots £1170 SHOP NOW The thick heel adds extra height without any discomfort.