Kendall Jenner Just Coined the Spring 2025 Uniform For It Girls
Kendall always packs some of the season-defining outfits for trips to Paris. From vintage Alaïa dresses and archival charcoal grey skirt suit sets to low-key denim looks and head-to-toe The Row, Jenner brings an extra level of sophistication and effortlessness to her outfits when she sets foot in the French capital. This week was no exception as Jenner took a stroll through Place Vendôme wearing a pair of straight-leg jeans with an Hermès Kelly bag, sleek black sunglasses, and satin kitten heel pumps from The Row.
The look was finished with a trench coat that was belted at the waist and buttoned to the top. The specific funnel-neck silhouette is one we've been tracking from the runways for several seasons but it is officially making a major impact on the fashion set now. The elements of the look are simple and timeless, yet the fresh jacket shape puts an impactful spin on a classic trench coat. The outfit pairing is a formula that is bound to be an It girl uniform for spring 2025.
On Kendall Jenner: The Row Liisa Pumps ($1,150); Hermès Kelly bag
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.