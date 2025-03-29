Kendall Jenner Just Coined the Spring 2025 Uniform For It Girls

Kendall always packs some of the season-defining outfits for trips to Paris. From vintage Alaïa dresses and archival charcoal grey skirt suit sets to low-key denim looks and head-to-toe The Row, Jenner brings an extra level of sophistication and effortlessness to her outfits when she sets foot in the French capital. This week was no exception as Jenner took a stroll through Place Vendôme wearing a pair of straight-leg jeans with an Hermès Kelly bag, sleek black sunglasses, and satin kitten heel pumps from The Row.

The look was finished with a trench coat that was belted at the waist and buttoned to the top. The specific funnel-neck silhouette is one we've been tracking from the runways for several seasons but it is officially making a major impact on the fashion set now. The elements of the look are simple and timeless, yet the fresh jacket shape puts an impactful spin on a classic trench coat. The outfit pairing is a formula that is bound to be an It girl uniform for spring 2025.

Kendall Jenner wearing a funnelneck coat outfit in Paris

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row Liisa Pumps ($1,150); Hermès Kelly bag

Shop the look

Trapeze Wool-Blend Coat
COS
Trapeze Wool-Blend Coat

Flore Flore, Car Organic Cotton Tee
Flore Flore
Car Organic Cotton Tee

Liisa Satin Pumps
The Row
Liisa Satin Pumps

Andiamo Small Intrecciato Leather Tote
BOTTEGA VENETA
Andiamo Small Intrecciato Leather Tote

CHIMI, Black Code Sunglasses
CHIMI
Black Code Sunglasses

Shop more pieces to wear the spring uniform

Short Trench Coat Zw Collection
ZARA
Short Trench Coat

The Perfect T
Bleusalt
The Perfect T

Danielle High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans
KHAITE
Danielle High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans

Carolyne 50 Suede Slingback Pumps
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Carolyne 50 Suede Slingback Pumps

Tory Burch, Romy Tote
Tory Burch
Romy Tote

Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
PRADA EYEWEAR
Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

High-Collar Trench Coat
& Other Stories
High-Collar Trench Coat

Recycled Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
RE/DONE
Recycled Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

London High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
SLVRLAKE
London High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans

Banana Republic, Water-Repellant Italian Wool Trench Coat
Banana Republic
Water-Repellant Italian Wool Trench Coat

Srila Suede Low-Heel Pump
Manolo Blahnik
Srila Suede Low-Heel Pump

Triomphe Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
CELINE EYEWEAR
Triomphe Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

Loose-Fitting Nappa Leather Jacket
Massimo Dutti
Loose-Fitting Nappa Leather Jacket

Stretch-Cotton Jersey T-Shirt - Marble
SKIMS
Stretch-Cotton Jersey T-Shirt - Marble

Extra Long Mid-Rise Trf Straight Leg Metallic Jeans
MW
'90s Straight Mid-Rise Jeans

The Rl Leather Tote
RALPH LAUREN
The Rl Leather Tote

Amelia Satin Kitten-Heel Pumps
Jimmy Choo
Amelia Satin Kitten-Heel Pumps

Kristen Nichols
Associate Director, Special Projects

Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.

