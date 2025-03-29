Kendall Jenner Just Coined the Spring 2025 Uniform For It Girls

Kendall always packs some of the season-defining outfits for trips to Paris. From vintage Alaïa dresses and archival charcoal grey skirt suit sets to low-key denim looks and head-to-toe The Row, Jenner brings an extra level of sophistication and effortlessness to her outfits when she sets foot in the French capital. This week was no exception as Jenner took a stroll through Place Vendôme wearing a pair of straight-leg jeans with an Hermès Kelly bag, sleek black sunglasses, and satin kitten heel pumps from The Row.

The look was finished with a trench coat that was belted at the waist and buttoned to the top. The specific funnel-neck silhouette is one we've been tracking from the runways for several seasons but it is officially making a major impact on the fashion set now. The elements of the look are simple and timeless, yet the fresh jacket shape puts an impactful spin on a classic trench coat. The outfit pairing is a formula that is bound to be an It girl uniform for spring 2025.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row Liisa Pumps ($1,150); Hermès Kelly bag

Shop the look

COS Trapeze Wool-Blend Coat $350 SHOP NOW

Flore Flore Car Organic Cotton Tee $105 SHOP NOW

The Row Liisa Satin Pumps $1150 SHOP NOW

BOTTEGA VENETA Andiamo Small Intrecciato Leather Tote $4500 SHOP NOW

CHIMI Black Code Sunglasses $180 SHOP NOW

Shop more pieces to wear the spring uniform

ZARA Short Trench Coat $129 SHOP NOW

Bleusalt The Perfect T $100 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Danielle High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans $480 SHOP NOW

MANOLO BLAHNIK Carolyne 50 Suede Slingback Pumps $895 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Romy Tote $568 SHOP NOW

PRADA EYEWEAR Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses $515 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories High-Collar Trench Coat $259 $129 SHOP NOW

SLVRLAKE London High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans $300 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic Water-Repellant Italian Wool Trench Coat $450 SHOP NOW

Manolo Blahnik Srila Suede Low-Heel Pump $845 SHOP NOW

CELINE EYEWEAR Triomphe Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses $510 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti Loose-Fitting Nappa Leather Jacket $299 SHOP NOW

SKIMS Stretch-Cotton Jersey T-Shirt - Marble $48 SHOP NOW

MW '90s Straight Mid-Rise Jeans $138 $100 SHOP NOW

RALPH LAUREN The Rl Leather Tote $2445 SHOP NOW