These Shopping Finds Are Very "Kendall Jenner in Paris"

Kendall Jenner works closely with stylist Dani Michelle, who dresses her in everything from vintage fur for après-ski looks in Aspen to low-key leggings and sneakers for Pilates in Los Angeles to fresh-off-the-runway Maison Margiela couture for the red carpet. Though there are clear through lines in Jenner's style, her looks typically take on the unique mood of the locale. In Paris, that translates to a modern take on classic, timeless fashion.

The looks range from vintage Alberta Ferretti skirt suits and Alaïa dresses sourced from past decades to The Row from head to toe. Each outfit evokes a sense of current-day elegance—an "American in Paris" spin on iconic French style. Though many of the pieces Jenner has worn are rare vintage designs that are nearly impossible to track down today, I've been on the hunt for similar items that encapsulate her Parisian fashion aesthetic. Ahead, shop the edit.

Vintage skirt suits are becoming a staple for Jenner.

For a low-key look, Jenner paired straight-leg jeans with a leather jacket and a baseball hat.

I'm predicting the rise of oversize optical eyeglasses. Here's how to style them.

This vintage Alaïa look feels so fresh.

Jenner added an elegant twist to a classic black dress.

