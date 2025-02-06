These Shopping Finds Are Very "Kendall Jenner in Paris"

(Image credit: Alamy)
Kendall Jenner works closely with stylist Dani Michelle, who dresses her in everything from vintage fur for après-ski looks in Aspen to low-key leggings and sneakers for Pilates in Los Angeles to fresh-off-the-runway Maison Margiela couture for the red carpet. Though there are clear through lines in Jenner's style, her looks typically take on the unique mood of the locale. In Paris, that translates to a modern take on classic, timeless fashion.

The looks range from vintage Alberta Ferretti skirt suits and Alaïa dresses sourced from past decades to The Row from head to toe. Each outfit evokes a sense of current-day elegance—an "American in Paris" spin on iconic French style. Though many of the pieces Jenner has worn are rare vintage designs that are nearly impossible to track down today, I've been on the hunt for similar items that encapsulate her Parisian fashion aesthetic. Ahead, shop the edit.

Kendall Jenner outfit.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Vintage skirt suits are becoming a staple for Jenner.

Babaton, Standout Blazer
Babaton
Standout Blazer

Babaton, Finesse Skirt
Babaton
Finesse Skirt

Lorella Short Leather Gloves
THE ROW
Lorella Short Leather Gloves

Amazon Clutch
The Row
Amazon Clutch

Kendall Jenner outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a low-key look, Jenner paired straight-leg jeans with a leather jacket and a baseball hat.

Nour Hammour, Marly
Nour Hammour
Marly

Danielle High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans
KHAITE
Danielle High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans

Marfa Suede Western Ankle Boots
Khaite
Marfa Suede Western Ankle Boots

Classic Sport Cap
Polo Ralph Lauren
Classic Sport Cap

Bertram | Redwood - Redwood | Glass Crimson
Salt
Bertram Sunglasses

Kendall Jenner outfit.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

I'm predicting the rise of oversize optical eyeglasses. Here's how to style them.

Mercutio
Bonnie Clyde
Mercutio

Gelso Oversized Blazer
The Frankie Shop
Gelso Oversized Blazer

Gelso High-Rise Wide-Leg Pants
The Frankie Shop
Gelso High-Rise Wide-Leg Pants

Uxor Pump
The Row
Uxor Pump

Kendall Jenner outfit.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

This vintage Alaïa look feels so fresh.

Helsa, Poplin Sculptural Mini Dress
Helsa
Poplin Sculptural Mini Dress

The Asymmetric Leather Ballet Flats
Toteme
Asymmetric Ballet Flats

Supernova
AIRE
Supernova

Kendall Jenner outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenner added an elegant twist to a classic black dress.

Frayed Midi Dress Zw Collection
Zw Collection
Frayed Midi Dress

Manolo Blahnik, Srila Pumps
Manolo Blahnik
Srila Pumps

Kristen Nichols
Associate Director, Special Projects

Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.

