The actress was recently spotted wearing one of the more interesting airport outfits we've seen lately. She styled a nylon Prada cropped blouson jacket with wide-leg jeans, a velvety green bag, and red vintage Chloé boots. The lace-up style, while not exactly TSA-friendly, is much more eye-catching than basic black ankle boots. Plus, the floral embroidery gets an edgy nudge with the studded stacked heel. We're all in.
Keep scrolling to shop embroidered boots of several styles and heights that you can wear for your next flight (or when you reach your destination). It's a little bit retro, occasionally western, and undoubtedly artful... kind of like Florence Pugh's best characters!
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Alexis Boot in Floral Embroidery Burgundy Fabric
This embroidered style is from the latest Larroudé x Markarian collab.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.