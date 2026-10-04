This Is the Flat Shoe Trend Fashion People Will Be Wearing With Skirts and Jeans All Autumn

Hardier than ballet flats but less full-coverage than a boot, I'm noticing that the chicest dressers are giving their trusty loafers more airtime than usual. And whilst I've long reserved my loafers for the more polished staples in my wardrobe—tailored trousers, naturally—this season I'm coming around to how well the classic shoe works with some of my more casual pieces, too.
Case in point: Iris Law, who stepped out during Paris Fashion Week in a sleek pair of black loafers, styled with a lightweight cotton skirt. Where I might usually reach for strappy sandals or pretty ballet flats with a skirt like this, Iris's polished loafers instantly made the outfit feel a little smarter, while still keeping the overall look relaxed and effortless.
Even better, her exact pair comes in at under £100. From British label Dune, the glossy leatherGurl Loafers (£99) are pared-back, with none of the embellishment or pleating that many of this season's newer loafer styles are leaning into, creating a clean, timeless pair that should earn its keep well beyond this season.
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While Iris styled hers with a cotton mini for an easy early-autumn look, I'd be just as inclined to wear them with jeans as we move further into the season.
If you're in the market for a non-ballet flat you can wear just as often, read on to shop the loafers I'm considering for autumn.
Shop Iris's Loafers:
Dune London
Gurl Loafers
Style these with a mini skirt and checked tee to get Iris's look.
Shop Loafers:
hm
Loafers
Style these with white socks for a preppy finish.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Ruched Backless Flat Loafers
The backless loafer trend is taking off this season.
COS
Croc-Effect Leather Loafers
The croc effect gives these such an elevated edge.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Leather Loafer
These soft leather loafers won't require any break-in time.
& Other Stories
Leather Loafers
Whilst I love these in the black, they also come in a suede beige style.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.