Heads Up: This Elegant Shoe Trend Will Replace Sandals Within 3 Weeks

As September looms, our footwear preferences are about to get slightly more elevated. Case in point: Diane Kruger's appearance at the Angoulême Film Festival, where she made a compelling argument for our go-to fall shoe: the kitten heel. The German actress stepped out in Berlin-based brand Aeyde's Clara Leather Pumps ($495) with petite 1.37-inch heels.
The progression from sandals to closed-toe shoes is expected every fall, but this season, we think pointy-toe kitten heels specifically will be big, especially because so many different brands have similar versions on the market right now. It's the perfect in-between style to wear during autumnal months before you're forced to wear practical boots for winter. This September, October, and November, it's all about that demure, elegant, and unexpectedly versatile low-heeled pump. From the sleek, minimalist versions gracing the runways to the more embellished iterations popping up at every price point, it's clear the fashion forecast is locked in. Keep scrolling to browse a selection of kitten-heel shoes to buy and wear now. Your fall wardrobe will thank you.
