Gen Z is a generation known for being daring, outspoken, and going against the grain. Over the past few years, Coach has drawn the attention of the Gen Z fashion crowd with authentic storytelling and youthful styles. Now, the brand has gone a step further by launching a platform specifically catered to Gen Z, co-created by Gen Z from the inside out: &Coach.
&Coach is an “always-on” content series designed to connect to the Gen Z audience through prominent Gen Z creators ranging from musicians, athletes, filmmakers, fashion people, and activists such as Charli xcx, Malala Yousafzai, Paige Bueckers, Toni Breidinger, PinkPantheress, Avantika, Iga Świątek, and KiiiKiii.
The Chief Marketing Officer at Coach, Joon Silverstein, shared what to expect from the platform: "With &Coach, we're exploring a new model for how brands build relevance and participate in culture. This generation doesn't want to inherit a prescribed version of aspiration—they want to shape identity for themselves, and they want to be part of the process. &Coach was built by bringing creators, cultural voices, and hundreds of consumers into the work from day one. It's a fundamentally different brief, and it changes everything: the stories we tell, the voices we center, and how the platform evolves."