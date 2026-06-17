Coach Is Launching a Gen Z-Forward Social Platform Featuring Charli xcx, KiiiKiii, and More

Instagram and TikTok just got much more exciting.

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the band KiiiKiii wearing a Coach tabby bag and summer outfits
(Image credit: Courtesy of Coach)
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Gen Z is a generation known for being daring, outspoken, and going against the grain. Over the past few years, Coach has drawn the attention of the Gen Z fashion crowd with authentic storytelling and youthful styles. Now, the brand has gone a step further by launching a platform specifically catered to Gen Z, co-created by Gen Z from the inside out: &Coach.

&Coach is an “always-on” content series designed to connect to the Gen Z audience through prominent Gen Z creators ranging from musicians, athletes, filmmakers, fashion people, and activists such as Charli xcx, Malala Yousafzai, Paige Bueckers, Toni Breidinger, PinkPantheress, Avantika, Iga Świątek, and KiiiKiii.

Charlie xcx wearing a fur coat and Coach bag

(Image credit: Courtesy of Coach)

The Chief Marketing Officer at Coach, Joon Silverstein, shared what to expect from the platform: "With &Coach, we're exploring a new model for how brands build relevance and participate in culture. This generation doesn't want to inherit a prescribed version of aspiration—they want to shape identity for themselves, and they want to be part of the process. &Coach was built by bringing creators, cultural voices, and hundreds of consumers into the work from day one. It's a fundamentally different brief, and it changes everything: the stories we tell, the voices we center, and how the platform evolves."

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